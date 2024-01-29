Why you might want a different travel rewards card

Frequent flyers and hotel guests may net plenty of value from the solid reward opportunities, travel perks and welcome offer. On the other hand, both occasional travelers and strategists who lean on transfer partners may have trouble justifying the annual fee compared to other options in the Autograph Journey card’s class.

Rates and fees: The annual fee may be too steep for some spenders

The Wells Fargo Autograph Journey card’s rates and fees are standard for premium travel cards in its class, but the $95 annual fee may be a bit high for some spenders. You can thankfully make up for a little over half of the fee with the yearly $50 annual airline purchase credit ($50 minimum airline purchase required), but you’ll have to rely on the value from your rewards spending to offset the remaining $45. That amounts to spending at least $900 at hotels, $1,125 on airline purchases or $1,500 on dining and other travel every year to break even with rewards redeemed through Wells Fargo.

The catch is that several similar cards don’t require as much effort to recoup their $95 annual fee. For example, the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card offers up to $100 in annual airline incidental credits, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card could earn more than $95 in yearly value from its annual hotel credits and account anniversary bonus points. So, unless you spend a good bit on travel — especially with airlines and hotels — another premium travel card may be more cost effective.

Transfer partners: A short list with limited value

The Autograph Journey card’s launch included a much-needed addition to Wells Fargo’s rewards program: the ability to transfer rewards to partner travel programs. This standard feature brings the Autograph Journey closer to competing with rival rewards cards from Chase, Citi, Capital One and American Express, but Wells Fargo’s transfer partners pale in comparison.

There are currently only six partners and none are for U.S.-based travel other than Choice Privileges®, which only includes budget hotel brands.

Wells Fargo Rewards transfer partners

According to Bankrate’s latest rewards valuation, a few of the Autograph Journey card’s transfer partners could offer more than 1 cent per point in redemption value, and Wells Fargo Rewards points transfer at a 1:1 rate to all partner programs, except for Choice Privileges, to which points transfer at a 1:2 rate. Bankrate values Wells Fargo’s partner rewards as follows:

Aer Lingus AerClub (Avios): 1.8 cents

1.8 cents Air France (Flying Blue): 1.5 cents

1.5 cents Avianca Airlines LifeMiles: 0.9 cents

0.9 cents British Airways Executive Club (Avios): 0.7 cents

0.7 cents Iberia Airlines Plus (Avios): 0.9 cents

0.9 cents KLM (Flying Blue): 1.1 cents

Rival rewards programs typically offer at least 15 transfer partners, which usually include at least one major U.S. hotel brand in addition to most of Wells Fargo’s transfer partners. Bankrate’s latest rewards valuations also list a high potential redemption value with several other issuers. For example, Bankrate values Chase Ultimate Rewards Points and Amex Membership Rewards points at about 2 cents each, Capital One miles at about 1.7 cent each and Citi ThankYou points at about 1.6 cents each.

Wells Fargo promises to add more transfer partners in the future, but there is no indication of when that may be. While the current list is decent, its limited options make the Autograph Journey card hard to recommend to early adopters unless you already have a Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card you can funnel rewards from.