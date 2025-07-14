First Latitude Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card review: Credit-building at a cost
A solid starting point, but not worth keeping.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Snapshot
2.9
Bottom line
Regular APR
24.24% (V)
Annual fee
$29.00
2.9
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
First Latitude Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card overview
The First Latitude Platinum Elite Secured card is a decent card for credit-building because it covers the basics: credit reporting and a decently high deposit limit. You can access a fairly high credit limit (depending on your deposit), which can give you plenty of breathing room for keeping credit utilization low while you work on raising your score. Plus, the card offers rewards, a rare treat on a secured card and a feature that can help you offset its annual fee.
The card sounds great, but the secured credit card landscape is fairly competitive. If you’re looking for a secured card that offers rewards, this is a good pick, but it’s not the best pick.
-
Rewards
-
Earn 1 percent cash back rewards when you make payments to your card account
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $29.00
- APR: 24.24% (V)
- Minimum interest charge: $1.50
- Cash advance fee: Either $10 or 3 percent of the amount of each cash advance
- Foreign transaction fee: 3 percent of the transaction
- Late payment fee: Up to $41
- Returned payment fee: Up to $30
- Deposit requirements: Between $200 and $2,000
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Credit-building features
- Credit reporting: Reports to all three credit bureaus
- Potential for more new credit: Apply for a second credit card after 6 months of on-time payments
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- Choose your card design
- Expedited processing service (for $19.95)
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
First Latitude Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card pros and cons
PROS
-
It earns cash back rewards for general purchases, a novelty for a secured card.
Reports to all three credit bureaus to aid in building credit.
Use your card anywhere Mastercard is accepted.
CONS
-
It charges an annual fee, which is rare for a secured card.
-
It does not forgive your first late payment and charges fees for foreign transactions.
-
You only get cash back when you make payments on your account.
How to build credit with the First Latitude Platinum Elite
This card includes the basics you should expect for any credit-building card. The issuer will report your card activity to the three credit bureaus, giving you an opportunity to build your credit responsibly.
The issuer also offers you the opportunity to apply for a second credit card after six months of on-time payments. A second credit card from this issuer probably won't help much, but it will expand your available credit and help you keep your credit utilization ratio low.
To build credit with this card, do the following:
Pay your card balance on time and in full every billing cycle.
Add to your security deposit when you can to increase your credit limit.
In six months to a year of responsible credit use, you should be able to qualify for better cards, even if they're other credit-building or secured cards. At that point, you should close this account and look for cards without annual fees to continue your credit-building journey.
Why you might want the First Latitude Platinum Elite Secured card
Apply for the First Latitude Platinum Elite card if you’re OK with the card’s low annual fee and want to earn cash back rewards for general purchases. It has acceptable deposit limits and presents a fine opportunity to build your credit.
Rewards: Fair cash back for payments
If you can find a secured card that rewards you for your purchases, it’s worth strong consideration. With the First Latitude Platinum Elite secured card, you’ll earn 1 percent cash back rewards when you make payments to your card. This can go a long way toward offsetting your annual fee, but you’ll need to spend and pay at least $3,000 each year to earn enough points to do so. You can only redeem your points in 500-point increments — worth $5 — as a statement credit, which can be helpful for paying down your balance.
A cash back rate of 1 percent is better than what other secured cards offer, but this benefit is dampened by the card’s annual fee. You won’t net any real value until you earn 3,000 points. However, every 500 points after $3,000 spent is $5 you wouldn’t have without the First Latitude Platinum Elite secured card.
Deposit: Determine your credit limit
Like with most secured cards, your deposit amount is the same as your credit limit, so the more you can deposit the better. It might be tempting to only deposit $200 into your card account to access any line of credit you can, but this might not give you enough spending power. You should deposit as much as you can so that you expand your available credit and have plenty of room to keep credit utilization low.
You can only deposit up to $2,000, which is the average upper limit of a secured card’s deposit. Since First Latitude extends this deposit amount to you, it’s worth making the most of because it will help you build credit.
Why you might want a different secured card
The card’s annual fee is not likely to sit well with anyone. If you really don’t want to pay $29 each year to hold the card, no one can blame you. There are options available for free that offer more.
Rates and fees: Annual fee eats up value
Getting started on a credit-building journey can be infinitely more difficult than continuing to build established credit from a fair or good range. If secured cards are the only options available to you, your start-up costs are going to be high because of your security deposit. An annual fee just adds fuel to the fire, making you fork up more of your hard-earned cash just to access a tool that is meant to help you turn a leaf on your credit journey.
It’s rare for secured cards to charge annual fees. At least, it should be. There are plenty of secured options that don’t require annual fees, so the First Latitude Platinum Elite should be your last option for this reason alone, if it isn’t already.
Credit-building features: No credit-monitoring tools
Some of the best secured cards give you means of tracking your progress so that you have the necessary information to keep your credit score on the right track. First Latitude makes no mention of any credit-monitoring tools like free FICO scorecards that can help you stay on the right track. You can check your credit report through TransUnion for free, but seeing your score monthly in an issuer-provided app and checking it often is an important part of building credit.
Other secured cards also let you “graduate” to an unsecured card after at least six months of positive payment history, but First Latitude simply advertises that you can apply for a second credit card after six months. That's not the worst idea, but it's not the best. It's better if you could have your deposit returned to you and your secured card graduates to an unsecured one.
How Bankrate staff used secured cards
While none of our experts had the First Latitude Platinum Elite Mastercard, Bankrate writer Benét Wilson, had a secured card at one point and can attest to the strengths these cards offer:
Bankrate staff insights
"My credit was bad, at just under 600, and I needed to improve it. I was diligent about keeping my utilization ratio low and I added money to get a credit limit of $1,000. It took about a year to be eligible for the unsecured card, which is currently the oldest one in my wallet."Benét Wilson, Bankrate credit cards lead writer
How the First Latitude Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card compares to other secured cards
Secured cards are in a surprisingly competitive marketplace. The right one for you should match your needs, so knowing your options is important when making a decision.Bankrate Score
Annual fee$29.00
Intro offerN/A
Rewards rate1%
Earn 1% Cash Back Rewards on payments made to your First Latitude Secured credit card account.
Recommended Credit ScoreNo Credit History
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate ScoreApply nowon Capital One's secure site
Annual fee$0
Intro offerN/A
Rewards rateN/A
Recommended Credit ScoreNo Credit History
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.Bankrate ScoreApply nowon Discover's secure site
Annual fee$0
Intro offerCashback Match
Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers—only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Rewards rate1% - 2%
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreNo Credit History
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the First Latitude Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card right for me?
You might be better off with either the Capital One or Discover secured cards if you want to access a decent credit limit, keep costs low and earn rewards. The First Latitude Platinum Elite could be a good card for anyone looking to build credit, but it shies away from greatness because it charges an annual fee and a handful of other circumstantial fees. But it might be a fit if you:
Dig deeper: How to build credit with a secured credit card
Have limited options and need access to credit.
Can afford a higher security deposit to maintain a low credit utilization ratio.
Are OK with paying a $29.00 annual fee.
Alternative picks
If you aren’t too interested in the First Latitude secured card, here are two alternatives worth considering.
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card50+cards rated500+data points analyzed250+fees tracked40+perks evaluated
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.
We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category.
-
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.