Why you might want a different secured card

The card’s annual fee is not likely to sit well with anyone. If you really don’t want to pay $29 each year to hold the card, no one can blame you. There are options available for free that offer more.

Rates and fees: Annual fee eats up value

Getting started on a credit-building journey can be infinitely more difficult than continuing to build established credit from a fair or good range. If secured cards are the only options available to you, your start-up costs are going to be high because of your security deposit. An annual fee just adds fuel to the fire, making you fork up more of your hard-earned cash just to access a tool that is meant to help you turn a leaf on your credit journey.

It’s rare for secured cards to charge annual fees. At least, it should be. There are plenty of secured options that don’t require annual fees, so the First Latitude Platinum Elite should be your last option for this reason alone, if it isn’t already.

Credit -building features: No credit-monitoring tools

Some of the best secured cards give you means of tracking your progress so that you have the necessary information to keep your credit score on the right track. First Latitude makes no mention of any credit-monitoring tools like free FICO scorecards that can help you stay on the right track. You can check your credit report through TransUnion for free, but seeing your score monthly in an issuer-provided app and checking it often is an important part of building credit.

Other secured cards also let you “graduate” to an unsecured card after at least six months of positive payment history, but First Latitude simply advertises that you can apply for a second credit card after six months. That's not the worst idea, but it's not the best. It's better if you could have your deposit returned to you and your secured card graduates to an unsecured one.