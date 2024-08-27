Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students benefits guide
- The Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students* is a student credit card that does not require a credit history for approval.
- International students with a checking account do not need a Social Security number to apply.
- The card offers 1% cash back on all purchases and a welcome bonus that covers the cost of an annual Amazon Prime Student membership (as up to $59 in statement credits after making $500 in purchases during the first 3 statement cycles).
- Cardholders can also take advantage of cellphone protection, and there is no annual fee for the card.
The Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students is currently not accepting applications at this time. Please take a look at our best credit cards for students for similar options and check back later for updates on when applications will be open again.
Whether you’re new to the world of student credit cards or are trying to decide which card is right for you, understanding each card’s benefits is an essential part of the process. The Deserve® EDU Mastercard for Students is best for students who are new to credit, including international students. We recommend it for anyone who wants an accessible student credit card that offers cash back rewards and the opportunity to build good credit.
Keep reading to learn about everything else the Deserve EDU Mastercard has to offer and how to maximize its benefits and perks.
Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students card benefits
The biggest benefit the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students offers is the opportunity to build good credit, even if you have no previous credit history — but that isn’t the only reason to apply for the card. Many students will also be interested in the Deserve EDU Mastercard’s cash back rewards, cellphone protection and a welcome bonus that covers the cost of a year of an Amazon Prime Student membership (after spending $500 in the first 3 billing cycles).
Here’s a breakdown of the benefits you’ll get with the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students:
No credit history required
The Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students is designed to help college students get started with credit, which means that you don’t need a previous credit history to apply. If you have limited experience with credit, for example, the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students can help you add positive information to your credit history. Even college students who don’t have a credit score yet can use the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students to start establishing good credit.
No Social Security number required
The Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students is a good choice for international students because they don’t need a Social Security number to apply. International students can submit their passport number and proof of a checking account when applying for the card.
Cash back rewards
The Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students offers 1 percent cash back on every purchase. Every time you earn $25 in cash back rewards, your cash back balance is automatically redeemed as a statement credit toward your credit card bill. That way, you get all of the benefits associated with cash back without having to remember to redeem your rewards.
Welcome bonus
New cardholders who spend $500 in the first 3 statement cycles have the opportunity to earn a free year of Amazon Prime Student. Once you qualify for the welcome bonus and use your Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students to pay for your Amazon Prime Student membership, Deserve will issue up to $59 in statement credits to cover the cost of your Amazon Prime Student membership year. If you sign up to pay monthly, for example, Deserve will issue monthly statement credits. If you use your Deserve EDU Mastercard to pay for the entire year up front, you’ll get a single statement credit from Deserve. (Note: this is not a current offer, as the card is currently not accepting new applications).
Cellphone protection
If you charge your monthly phone bill to your Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students, you’ll automatically qualify for Deserve’s cellphone protection plan. This cellphone insurance offers coverage of up to $600 per claim (minus a $50 deductible) if your phone is stolen or damaged. The plan allows you to make 2 claims per year for up to $1,000 in coverage across both claims.
No annual fee
Like many of the best student credit cards, the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students doesn’t charge an annual fee. That means you can take advantage of all of the benefits associated with the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students without having to pay a yearly fee to access them.
Maximizing the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students
The Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students makes it easy to maximize your credit card benefits. With Deserve, you earn the same flat-rate cash back reward on every purchase. Every time you earn at least $25 in cash back rewards, Deserve automatically applies your rewards to your credit card bill as a statement credit.
It’s also easy to earn the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students welcome bonus. All you have to do is make $500 in qualifying purchases during your first 3 statement cycles — that’s just $167 per cycle — and then put your Amazon Prime Student membership on your Deserve EDU Mastercard. From there, Deserve will automatically issue up to $59 in statement credits to cover the cost of a year’s worth of an Amazon Prime Student membership. (Note: this is not a current offer, as the card is currently not accepting new applications).
The bottom line
The biggest benefit you’ll get from the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students is the opportunity to build good credit — regardless of whether you’re new to credit, new to the U.S. or simply looking to apply for one of today’s best student credit cards.
However, that’s not the only perk the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students offers. With 1 percent cash back on every purchase, a welcome bonus that can cover a year of Amazon Prime Student membership (as up to $59 in statement credits after making $500 in purchases during the first 3 statement cycles) and the opportunity to take advantage of Deserve’s cellphone protection plan, this no-annual-fee student credit card could help you build credit and save money at the same time.
*All information about the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students has been collected independently by Bankrate and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.
