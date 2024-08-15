At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Chase Slate Edge℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited® are two popular Chase credit cards geared toward consumers with good or excellent credit.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited offers cash back rewards and a shorter introductory APR offer, while the Chase Slate Edge skips rewards in favor of a longer intro APR offer.

The right card for you depends on your goals and what you prefer having the most — more time to pay down debt with zero interest or cash back rewards.

The Chase Slate Edge℠* and Chase Freedom Unlimited® have some overlapping features, yet each card was designed to help consumers reach a different goal. Where the Chase Slate Edge is geared toward people who need to consolidate and pay down debt, the Chase Freedom Unlimited works for people who want to earn rewards while enjoying an introductory APR for a shorter time.

But which card is best for you? Ultimately, that depends on what you’re trying to accomplish when you sign up. Below we compare these two Chase credit cards based on their features and rewards to help you find the right fit.

Main details

Chase Slate Edge Chase Freedom Unlimited Annual fee $0 $0 Sign-up bonus None Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) — worth up to $300 cash back. That’s 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 4.5% on dining and drugstores and 3% on all other purchases. Rewards rate None 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Travel

5% back on Lyft rides through March 31, 2025

3% back on dining and drugstore purchases

1.5% back on other spending Introductory APR offer 0% intro APR for the first 18 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (after that, a 20.49% – 29.24% variable APR applies) 0% intro APR for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (after that, a 20.49% – 29.24% variable APR applies) Balance transfer fee Intro balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for the first 60 days from account opening (then 5% with a $5 minimum) Intro balance transfer fee of 3% ($5 minimum) for the first 60 days from account opening (then 5% with a $5 minimum)

Chase Slate Edge vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited highlights

To pick the right card from the Chase Slate Edge or the Chase Freedom Unlimited, it helps to know how they stack up in the most important categories. Here’s a rundown of how these credit cards compare in terms of their rewards rates, intro APR offers and fees.

Badge Welcome bonus winner Chase Freedom Unlimited Why it won

Badge Rewards rate winner Chase Freedom Unlimited Why it won

Badge Intro APR winner Chase Slate Edge Why it won

Badge Fees winner Tie Chase Freedom Unlimited & Chase Slate Edge Why they won

Which card earns the most?

Since the Chase Slate Edge doesn’t offer cash back for spending, the Chase Freedom Unlimited would earn more in rewards by default. If you’re willing to give up the additional three months of the introductory APR period that you would get with the Chase Slate Edge, then you’d be able to earn rewards with the Chase Freedom Unlimited.

Chase Slate Edge vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited Spending Example

Depending on your situation and how you plan to use your card, these rewards may or may not be worth it. Consider this example:

Let’s say you currently spend the following:

$1,000 per month on gas, groceries and miscellaneous purchases

$500 per month on dining out (including takeout and delivery)

In this scenario, you would earn $30 in rewards per month — $15 in rewards on gas, groceries and other spending at the card’s 1.5 percent rate, and $15 in rewards on dining out at the 3 percent rate. This adds up to $360 in rewards per year. Because the welcome bonus gives you an extra 1.5 percent on all purchases, you’d also earn an extra $270 on the $18,000 you spend in the year, bringing your total to $630.

Keeping in mind that the Chase Slate Edge doesn’t earn rewards, is earning $630 during the first year enough to get you to give up an additional three months with an introductory APR? Only you can decide, but it is worth noting that it’s considerably more difficult to pay down debt when you’re also using a credit card for spending. If what you really need to do is get out of debt, and you want to avoid the temptation to spend more to earn rewards, you may be better off picking the Chase Slate Edge.

Why should you get the Chase Slate Edge?

If you’re considering the Chase Slate Edge, you’ll want to know about the card’s additional benefits and the recommended credit score you’ll need to be approved.

Additional benefits

Along with being an excellent balance transfer card, the Chase Slate Edge also helps you get a lower interest rate by 2 percent each year when you pay your bill on time and spend at least $1,000 on purchases by each card anniversary. This rate drop can happen every year you’re eligible until your interest rate reaches the prime rate plus 9.74 percent.

Other benefits include purchase protection against damage or theft, extended warranties, secondary auto rental coverage and roadside dispatch. Partner benefits include three complimentary months of DoorDash DashPass membership (enrollment required by December 31, 2024), although you’ll have to enroll and then cancel the subscription before the three months are up to avoid being automatically billed for each service.

Redemption options

Because the Chase Slate Edge doesn’t offer any rewards, it doesn’t have any redemption options to compare.

Recommended credit score

This card is for individuals with good to excellent credit, which includes FICO scores of 670 and higher.

Why should you get the Chase Freedom Unlimited?

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is often considered one of the top cash back cards on the market, but the card’s intro APR offer makes it a good option for paying down debt and large purchases, too.

Additional benefits

The Chase Freedom Unlimited comes with several consumer protections built in, including purchase protection against damage or theft, extended warranties, trip cancellation and interruption insurance (worth up to $1,500 per person and $6,000 per covered trip), secondary auto rental coverage and travel and emergency assistance services.

You can also enroll to receive three months of DoorDash DashPass membership when you enroll prior to December 31, 2024. As with the Chase Slate Edge, you must cancel the subscription within three months to avoid automatic billing after the promotional offer ends.

Redemption options

This card offers cash back that can be redeemed for statement credits, gift cards, merchandise, experiences, travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal and more.

Even better, you can combine this card with other Chase cards to get even more value from your rewards. For example, you can use the Chase Sapphire Reserve® to earn 10X points on hotel stays booked through Chase Travel while still earning 1.5 percent cash back on other purchases using your Freedom Unlimited card. You can then pool all of your rewards in your Sapphire Reserve account, where they are worth 1.5 cents per point (instead of the standard 1 cent per point).

Recommended credit score

This card is for individuals with good to excellent credit, which includes FICO scores of 670 or higher.

The bottom line

Reading our Chase Freedom Unlimited review and Chase Slate Edge review can help you find out more about both of these cards and how they can benefit you. You will also want to think long and hard about whether you want a longer timeline with zero interest on purchases and balance transfers or if you prefer to earn cash back for each dollar you spend.

That said, the fact credit card interest rates are so high right now may mean you’re better off forgoing rewards and working on debt repayment instead. You can always pick up a new rewards credit card later on when you become debt-free, and your debt will only continue to linger until you’re able to do something about it.

*Information about the Chase Slate Edge℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.