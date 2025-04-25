Why you might want a different credit-building card

There is a lot to love with the Chase Freedom Rise, but it falls short where other cards thrive. While competing options may not have generous rewards rates or perks, some have more favorable welcome offers and rates. Plus, you won’t have much of a say in your starting credit limit with this card, which can bode poorly if you need access to more than its minimum limit.

Welcome offer: Low value, low ceiling

This card’s welcome offer is easy to earn, but it’s not the staggering amount that you might find on other cards—especially if you already have fair or good credit. I consider welcome offers the card benefit that you should time your application around. I opened the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card in November of 2024 as I was Black Friday shopping. It was instrumental in scooping up more savings on an expensive piece of furniture, which, in addition to a $250 welcome offer, I earned 5 percent back on. I probably would have felt less comfortable with a big purchase if I wasn’t earning a welcome offer to help offset my spending. It might sound like a lot of thinking just for buying a new chair, but timing a big purchase around a new card’s welcome offer gave me peace of mind and insulated my savings.

I would not consider this card’s welcome offer a worthwhile chunk of savings to offset a large purchase, but I understand why it’s so small — there’s no spending requirement. You only need to enroll in automatic payments, which is probably something you should do anyway. It’s a nice perk, but for savings worth bragging about you should consider a traditional welcome offer on another card.

Rates and fees: No intro APR offers

An often understated benefit of a new credit card is an introductory APR. I’m still carrying a balance on my U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa from my furniture purchase in November of 2024 because I’m in the middle of an intro APR offer. I’ve whittled my balance down quite a bit, but I haven’t stressed much about paying it off because I have a high credit limit and I’m not being charged interest. Plus, letting this balance sit for a while has freed up cash flow elsewhere in my budget.

It’s rare to find intro APRs on credit-building cards, but if you’re looking at this card and you have good credit there are definitely options available to you that have intro APR offers . Our experts list several great cards that offer an intro APR, one of which is the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card . This card has the same base rewards rate as the Freedom Rise and a potentially lower ongoing APR (though your APR could also be much higher than the Freedom Rise’s). However, it might be a strong alternative if you want an introductory APR and a traditional welcome offer without losing the generous flat-rate the Freedom Rise offers.

Credit limit: Uncertain limit until approval

You won’t know your credit limit until you’re approved for the card, and you can fall under one of two tiers. The low tier is the Platinum tier, which gives you a credit limit of at least $500 and different card benefits. The Signature tier gives you at least a $5,000 credit limit and all of the card’s benefits.

When I first opened my Chase card I didn’t consider my credit limit of great importance, mostly because it was $6,000 and I knew I’d never use all of it. However, looking back through an expert perspective I’m grateful to have had access to such a high credit limit when I started out because it gave me the flexibility needed to build my score comfortably. Credit utilization is a key scoring metric when the credit bureaus calculate your score; the less you use, the better.