What is a business money market savings account?
Businesses face a challenge with their cash reserves: balancing the need for accessibility with the desire to earn returns. Letting money sit in a low-interest account means missing potential earnings while inflation steadily erodes its value. While traditional business savings accounts offer safety, they typically offer minimal interest. Other financial tools like certificates of deposit (CDs) offer better yields but restrict access to funds for set periods, limiting flexibility.
Business money market savings accounts offer a middle-ground solution. These specialized accounts combine higher interest rates with reasonable access to funds, making them an attractive option for companies looking to maximize their liquid assets without sacrificing flexibility when cash is needed.
Business money market savings account basics
A business money market savings account is a deposit account that allows companies to earn interest while maintaining access to their funds. It typically offers higher yields than standard business savings accounts while still permitting withdrawals and transfers.
These accounts work well for businesses that want their cash to earn more but still need occasional access to these funds for operational expenses. Here’s what you need to know about business money market savings accounts:
- Higher interest rates: Business money market accounts typically offer better interest rates than standard business savings accounts, helping your money grow faster over time.
- Limited number of transactions: While business money market accounts often allow check-writing and debit card access, they usually restrict the number of monthly transactions. Check specific limits on withdrawals and transfers to avoid unexpected fees.
- Minimum balance requirements: Financial institutions typically require businesses to maintain a minimum balance to avoid monthly maintenance fees and qualify for higher interest rates.
- FDIC Insurance: Like personal savings accounts, business money market savings accounts are FDIC-insured, protecting up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank.
Money market vs. traditional savings accounts: What’s the difference?
While both business money market and traditional business savings accounts serve the same basic function — storing excess cash — they have several key differences.
|Business money market account
|Traditional business savings account
|Interest rates
|Higher, often tiered based on balance
|Lower, usually fixed regardless of balance
|Earning potential
|Increases with higher balance — the more you save, the more you earn
|Flat rate — remains the same regardless of balance
|Liquidity and access
|Usually comes with check-writing and debit card access
|Typically doesn’t include check-writing or debit card access
|Withdrawal limits
|May have limits, but generally more flexible
|Often stricter limits on how often you can take money out
|Minimum balance requirement
|Higher threshold
|Lower threshold
|Primary benefit
|Higher returns on savings with flexible access to cash
|Secure place to store funds with more restricted access to funds
A business money market account typically offers higher interest rates, often tiered based on account balance. This makes them attractive for businesses looking to earn more on their savings. The higher your balance, the better your interest rate.
In contrast, traditional business savings accounts usually provide fixed rates regardless of balance. These rates tend to be lower than money market accounts. Traditional savings accounts focus more on providing a safe place to store funds rather than offering higher returns for larger balances.
One key advantage of business money market accounts is better liquidity. Many accounts allow check-writing and debit card access — features traditional business savings accounts typically don’t offer.
While both account types may have transaction limits, traditional savings accounts often enforce stricter withdrawal policies. Additionally, both typically require minimum balance requirements, with business money market accounts generally having higher thresholds.
When a business money market account makes sense
A business money market account could be an excellent option if:
- You have surplus funds that you want to earn competitive interest on
- You need occasional access to these funds but don’t require frequent withdrawals
- You can consistently maintain the required minimum balance to avoid fees
However, if your business requires frequent withdrawals or struggles to meet minimum balance requirements, a traditional savings account may be a better option.
Pros and cons of a business money market account
Like any financial tool, business money market accounts come with advantages and disadvantages. Understanding these can help you determine if this account type aligns with your business’s financial strategy.
Pros
- Higher interest rates: Business money market accounts help your company’s idle cash grow faster than traditional savings accounts. Bankrate regularly updates lists of the best business money market rates available.
- Liquidity: You can access your funds when needed, within the account’s transaction limits.
- Check-writing and debit access: With the ability to write checks and use a debit card, this account offers more flexibility compared to standard savings accounts.
- FDIC insurance: Your funds are protected up to the limit ($250,000), providing peace of mind.
Cons
- Higher minimum balance requirements: Business money market accounts often require a minimum balance to avoid fees and earn higher interest rates. Falling below a certain threshold could lead to higher fees or lower interest.
- Transaction limits: Most money market accounts restrict the number of withdrawals you can make each month, which can be limiting for businesses needing frequent access.
- Potential fees: Falling below the minimum balance or exceeding transaction limits may result in fees.
- Not suitable for everyday transactions: Although they offer better liquidity than traditional savings accounts, money market accounts aren’t designed for frequent use, making them less ideal for regular, high-volume transactions.
Is a business money market account right for you?
Before opening a business money market account, consider your company’s financial needs and savings goals. Here are some key questions to guide your decision:
- Do you have surplus cash you don’t need for day-to-day operations? If you maintain a consistent cash reserve and want to earn higher interest, a business money market account can help that money grow faster than a standard savings account. However, if cash flow is tight, an account with withdrawal limits may not be ideal.
- Can you maintain the required minimum balance? Business money market accounts often have higher balance requirements. If maintaining a high balance isn’t realistic, explore savings accounts with lower requirements.
- How often will you need to access funds? While business money market accounts offer some liquidity, withdrawal restrictions still apply. If you need frequent cash withdrawals, a checking account may be more appropriate.
- Are you comfortable with interest rate fluctuations? Business money market accounts typically offer variable rates that change with the market. If stability is your priority, a fixed-rate option such as a CD might provide more peace of mind.
The bottom line
A business money market savings account is a strong option for companies looking to earn higher interest on their savings while maintaining some access to their funds. It works best for businesses that can maintain higher balances and don’t need frequent withdrawals.
Before choosing an account, compare interest rates, fees and minimum balance requirements from multiple banks to find the best fit for your business. By taking a strategic approach to your business’s savings, you can maximize earnings while maintaining financial flexibility when you need it most