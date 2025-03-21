How to open a small business savings account

A small business savings account is a smart way to manage cash reserves, separate funds for taxes or emergencies and earn interest on extra business cash. But opening one isn’t as simple as walking into any bank and signing up. Besides needing specific business documentation, you want to ensure the business savings account you choose is the right one for your situation.

Here’s how to open a business savings account, why you need one and what to look for when choosing an account.

Why you should open a small business savings account

Having a business savings account gives you a place to store excess capital safely, lets your money grow instead of just losing value to inflation and helps you hit your savings targets. Here are a few more reasons why opening one makes sense:

1. Emergency fund for unexpected expenses

Every business faces unforeseen costs, whether from equipment repairs, market downturns or supply chain disruptions. Imagine a restaurant owner whose refrigerator suddenly stops working. Without emergency savings, they may need to take out a costly short-term loan to replace it, impacting cash flow.

A savings account helps build your emergency fund because you can automatically transfer a portion of money each month until you have three to six months of operating expenses. And because the money is in your savings account, you don’t have to worry about accidentally using it for other purposes.

2. Tax preparation and payments

Instead of scrambling to pay your quarterly or annual taxes, you can use your savings account to set aside a portion of your revenue specifically for tax obligations. Many businesses set up automatic transfers from their checking account to their savings account for tax purposes, making it easier to stay on top of payments.

3. Earn interest on excess funds

Many business savings accounts offer interest. Depending on the account, your interest rate might not be that high. But it’s a better alternative than leaving idle cash in a checking account earning nothing.

Some online banks offer interest rates above 4 percent APY, whereas brick-and-mortar banks might offer rates as low as 0.10 percent APY on a standard business savings account. Over a year, that’s a difference between making $2,000 vs. $50 in interest on a $50,000 balance.

4. Keep business and personal finances separate

Maintaining separate accounts is critical for legal and tax reasons. Mixing business and personal finances could lead to accounting nightmares, IRS audits and challenges in proving expenses when applying for business loans.

5. Easier to qualify for business loans

Lenders want to see that your business is financially stable before approving a loan. A dedicated business savings account can strengthen your application by showing you have cash reserves to cover unexpected expenses or downturns.

And some lenders, especially those offering SBA loans or business lines of credit, may require a minimum cash reserve as part of their approval process. A well-maintained savings account can help you meet those requirements and improve your chances of securing financing with better terms.

What to do before opening a business savings account

Not all business savings accounts are created equal. Before you start filling out any applications, there are two crucial items to check off your list:

1. Identify your small business banking needs

Before opening an account, consider how your business operates and what you want for your savings account. List your must-have features, some of which may include:

Low fees for wire transfers

Competitive interest rates

Flexible withdrawal limits

2. Compare key business savings account features

There are a variety of factors you’ll want to compare when looking at these accounts:

Some banks offer sign-up bonuses for new business savings accounts. You may need to maintain a minimum balance or complete a set number of transactions within a period of opening the account. Carefully review the terms and conditions to ensure you can meet the requirements Interest rates: Look for an account with a competitive interest rate to maximize returns on your cash reserves. Online banks generally offer better rates than brick-and-mortar banks.

Look for an account with a competitive interest rate to maximize returns on your cash reserves. Online banks generally offer better rates than brick-and-mortar banks. Fees and minimum balance requirements: Some banks charge monthly maintenance fees, requiring a minimum balance or linking a checking account to waive fees. Others may charge for excessive withdrawals. Compare these costs carefully.

Some banks charge monthly maintenance fees, requiring a minimum balance or linking a checking account to waive fees. Others may charge for excessive withdrawals. Compare these costs carefully. FDIC or NCUA insurance: Verify that the institution is FDIC-insured (for banks) or NCUA-insured (for credit unions) to protect your funds up to $250,000.

Verify that the institution is FDIC-insured (for banks) or NCUA-insured (for credit unions) to protect your funds up to $250,000. Transaction limits: Federal regulations previously capped savings account withdrawals to six per month. While this rule was relaxed, many banks still impose transaction limits, which could impact how you access funds.

previously capped savings account withdrawals to six per month. While this rule was relaxed, many banks still impose transaction limits, which could impact how you access funds. Online and mobile banking features: A business savings account should provide convenient digital access, allowing you to easily transfer funds, track transactions and manage your balance.

A business savings account should provide convenient digital access, allowing you to easily transfer funds, track transactions and manage your balance. Accessibility and integration with business checking: If you already have a business checking account, consider opening a savings account at the same institution for seamless fund transfers and better relationship-based benefits.

If you already have a business checking account, consider opening a savings account at the same institution for seamless fund transfers and better relationship-based benefits. Customer support and business tools: Some banks offer checking account perks such as bookkeeping software integration and 24/7 customer support — features that could benefit growing businesses if you outgrow your current checking account.

How to open a small business savings account

Opening a small business savings account can help you manage cash flow, prepare for unexpected expenses and earn interest on your funds. Here’s how to open a small business account once you’ve chosen your bank.

Step 1: Gather the necessary business documentation

You typically need fewer documents to open a business savings account than you do a checking account. Still, you can speed up the application process by having these materials ready.

Personal identification requirements

To confirm your identity, you’ll typically need:

A government-issued photo ID (driver’s license or passport)

A residential address (P.O. boxes may not be accepted)

A personal phone number and email address (used for security verification and account access)

Your Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) (for sole proprietors or single-member LLCs without an EIN)

Keep in mind that if your business has multiple owners, they might also need to provide their personal details.

Business information requirements

In addition to personal details, you’ll need to give:

Business’s legal name and any registered DBA (doing business as) name

Date your company was registered with the state or, if you don’t have that, when it was founded

Employer Identification Number (EIN) (or SSN for sole proprietors)

Business address and phone number

Some banks may have additional requirements based on local regulations. It’s best to check with your chosen bank before applying.

Step 2: Submit your application

Most banks allow you to apply online, in person or over the phone. You’ll provide business details and upload your documents during the application process. You may undergo a credit or background check.

Step 3: Make your initial deposit

Many banks require a minimum deposit to activate your account. Deposit requirements vary, ranging from $0 to as much as $25,000.

After opening your business savings account

After you open a small business account, you can get the most value from it by taking a few extra steps.

Link your business checking account. Connect your business savings and checking accounts to make managing your funds easier. This allows for quick, hassle-free transfers. Set up automatic transfers. One of the best ways to grow your savings is through automatic transfers. Decide on a set amount or percentage of your revenue to transfer on a regular basis. This ensures you consistently save money for taxes, emergencies or future investments without thinking about it. Monitor your account and optimize your savings. Regularly review your savings account to track interest earnings, fees and withdrawal limits. If your new account isn’t what you thought it would be, consider switching to one with better benefits.

The bottom line

A small business savings account is essential for managing your company’s finances. It helps you build reserves, earn interest and separate funds for specific needs like taxes and emergencies. By choosing the right account, understanding the requirements and maintaining a strategic savings plan, you help your business stay financially healthy.

Frequently asked questions