How to get a $40,000 personal loan

How to determine whether you need a $40,000 loan

Key takeaways Many lenders offer $40,000 loans, including local banks, credit unions, online lenders and peer-to-peer lenders.

To qualify, you’ll likely need a good or excellent credit score and healthy finances, or a cosigner who meets these criteria.

Researching lenders and comparing offers is crucial to ensuring you get the best term.

While there are quite a few lenders to choose from, qualifying for a $40,000 loan may be more difficult than with smaller loans. Comparing lenders that offer the best personal loan rates may help you save thousands of dollars in interest.

Best $40,000 personal loans

You can get a personal loan from a credit union, local bank, online lender or peer-to-peer lender. Before applying, compare offers from top lenders to find the loan with the most competitive terms.

APR Loan amount Minimum credit score LightStream 6.49%-25.29%* (with autopay) $5,000–$100,000 695 Happy Money 8.95%-29.99% $5,000–$40,000 640 SoFi 8.99%-35.49% (with autopay) $5,000–$100,000 Best Egg 6.99%-35.99% $2,000–$50,000 600

LightStream Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Rate Beat program

Autopay discount available

No fees Cons No option to prequalify

Good credit required

High minimum loan amount

Happy Money Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Ideal for credit card debt consolidation

Partners with credit unions

Limited fees Cons No joint borrowers

Does not accept bad credit

Slower-than-average funding process

SoFi Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Accepts joint borrowers

Optional origination fees

Autopay discount Cons Not available in all states

Limited customer support hours

No cosigner option on personal loans

Best Egg Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Learn more in our Bankrate review Bankrate's view Pros Secured and unsecured loans available

Low rates for qualified borrowers

Direct creditor repayment available Cons High origination fee

High maximum APR

Not available in all states

How to get a $40,000 personal loan

Here’s how to move forward if you’re ready to take the next steps toward securing a $40,000 personal loan:

Check your credit. Your credit profile and score play a major role in your approval odds and the price you’ll pay to take out a loan, especially for a larger loan like $40,000. Checking your score before you apply can help you determine which lenders are the best fit. Review the eligibility criteria. Lenders generally look beyond your credit score as well to assess if your debt load and income meet their requirements. Research lenders. Get prequalified with at least three lenders and compare your loan offers. The best loan is the one that offers the lowest overall cost of borrowing with a monthly payment you can afford. You can research and prequalify with lenders through Bankrate with our curated lists of lenders, like our page on the best good-credit personal loan rates. Submit a loan application. Be sure to complete the form in its entirety and include the requested documentation needed to receive a lending decision. Seal the deal. If approved, review the loan documents and sign to finalize the transaction. Receive the loan proceeds. Most loans are disbursed electronically to your bank account within a few business days.

Common personal loan requirements

You must meet certain requirements to qualify for a personal loan. While each lender sets its own eligibility standards, these are the metrics most will review before making a lending decision:

Credit score: This three-digit number shows how well you have handled credit in the past. To qualify for a $40,000 loan, you’ll typically need a credit score of 670 or higher, or a cosigner with excellent credit . That’s because a higher loan amount involves a higher risk for the lender, so most will limit large amounts to those with good credit scores .

This three-digit number shows how well you have handled credit in the past. To qualify for a $40,000 loan, you’ll typically need a credit score of 670 or higher, or a . That’s because a higher loan amount involves a higher risk for the lender, so most will limit large amounts to those with . Sufficient income: You must demonstrate that you have sufficient income to repay the loan. Most lenders will request proof of income, such as a pay stub, W-2 or tax return.

You must demonstrate that you have sufficient income to repay the loan. Most lenders will request proof of income, such as a pay stub, W-2 or tax return. Documentation: You will need to provide a government-issued ID and proof of address, among other required loan documents , to get approved.

You will need to provide a government-issued ID and proof of address, among other , to get approved. Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio: Your debt-to-income ratio is your total monthly debt obligations divided by your pre-tax monthly income. Typically, the lower your DTI, the better. Most lenders prefer a DTI under 36 percent, especially for larger loan amounts.

Long-term costs of a $40,000 personal loan

When you borrow a personal loan, you’ll repay the loan amount plus interest and any applicable fees in equal monthly installments. Interest rates, which are expressed as an APR (annual percentage rate) on loans, include both interest and fees and vary by credit rating, loan type and the lender you select.

Let’s say you take out a $40,000 loan with an APR of 12.5 percent, which is close to the average personal loan rate. Here’s a look at the monthly and overall costs, depending on loan term:

Loan term Monthly payment Total interest paid 36 months $1,338 $8,173 48 months $1,063 $11,034 60 months $900 $13,995 72 months $792 $17,056

Opting for a six-year repayment term means paying more than $8,000 in additional interest compared to a three-year term. Before taking out a loan, use a personal loan calculator to estimate both your monthly payment and your overall borrowing expenses.

Taking out a $40,000 loan means assuming a hefty monthly payment for years and risking credit score damage if you can’t keep up. Before applying, assess why you need the funds and determine whether it’s an urgent need or if you can hold off and save up.

Here are some instances where a $40,000 loan could make sense:

You have a real need and want to build your credit score. Payment history is the most significant component of your credit score. By making timely loan payments, you can improve your credit health in the long run. It could also keep medical bills or other large expenses out of collections.

is the most significant component of your credit score. By making timely loan payments, you can improve your credit health in the long run. It could also keep medical bills or other large expenses out of collections. You’ll earn a return on the money. Completing home improvement projects is often expensive, but kitchen remodels, basement conversions and energy-efficient enhancements can increase your property’s value. A $40,000 home improvement loan lets you avoid tying up your home equity, as you would with a HELCO, and is often enough to complete large home projects.

Completing home improvement projects is often expensive, but kitchen remodels, basement conversions and energy-efficient enhancements can increase your property’s value. A $40,000 home improvement loan lets you avoid tying up your home equity, as you would with a HELCO, and is often enough to complete large home projects. You can save money on interest. If you’re battling high-interest credit card debt, taking out a debt consolidation loan could save you hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars in interest, depending on your rate. his savings is significant if you’re carrying a large debt load like $40,000. This can make it easier to pay off your debt faster, plus decrease your credit utilization ratio , which can improve your score.

If you decide to take out a personal loan, make sure you know how much you will owe each month and have a plan to pay it back. You should also have the means to comfortably afford the monthly payments.

Alternatives to borrowing a $40,000 personal loan

You may find that taking out a $40,000 personal loan isn’t in your best interest. If so, here are some alternatives to consider that could work better for you:

Home equity loan: You can borrow against the equity in your home and repay the loan proceeds over time through a fixed monthly payment. Despite the competitive rate these loans offer, they are secured, which means you could lose your home if you default, and funding times are slower.

You can borrow against the equity in your home and repay the loan proceeds over time through a fixed monthly payment. Despite the competitive rate these loans offer, they are secured, which means you could lose your home if you default, and funding times are slower. Home equity line of credit (HELOC): Like a credit card, a HELOC allows you to access a revolving line of credit rather than receive the proceeds in a lump sum. Lenders only charge interest on what you borrow, but the rate is variable. Plus, you run the same foreclosure risk if you fall behind on payments.

Like a credit card, a HELOC allows you to access a revolving line of credit rather than receive the proceeds in a lump sum. Lenders only charge interest on what you borrow, but the rate is variable. Plus, you run the same foreclosure risk if you fall behind on payments. 401(k) loan: If you have sufficient savings in your 401(k), you may choose to borrow from your retirement fund. You won’t have to undergo a credit check, and you’ll have five years to repay the loan. But a 401(k) loan can be risky — if you change jobs or are terminated, you must repay the debt in full before the next tax day.

If you have sufficient savings in your 401(k), you may choose to borrow from your retirement fund. You won’t have to undergo a credit check, and you’ll have five years to repay the loan. But a 401(k) loan can be risky — if you change jobs or are terminated, you must repay the debt in full before the next tax day. Personal savings: If you can cover the expense or purchase on your own, you’ll avoid lending hoops, monthly loan payments and interest. This approach is ideal if time is on your side and you can save.

Bottom line

When considering a $40,000 personal loan, think about the overall cost of the loan and whether the cost is worth it. Though each lender has its own requirements, it’s likely that you’ll need strong credit and a high, stable income to qualify for a loan that size.

Crunch the numbers with the help of a calculator to ensure you don’t borrow more than you can comfortably afford to repay. Research your options carefully and compare offers from multiple lenders to find the best loan for your needs.