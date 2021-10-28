Best personal loans for good credit in January 2024

Personal loans
LendingClub: BEST FOR SMALL LOAN AMOUNTS
- Loan amount
- $1k– $40k
- Min credit score
- 600
Check rate with Bankrate
-
Pros
- Joint applications allowed
- No prepayment penalty
- Option to change payment date
Cons
- No same-day funding
- High minimum APR
- Origination fee
-
WHO IT'S FOR:
Borrowers with good credit looking for a small to midsize loan.
WHY WE LIKE IT:
Most of the lenders profiled on this list require minimum loan amounts between $2,000 and $5,000. LendingClub, however, allows you to borrow as little as $1,000. This makes its loans ideal for small expenses, like vehicle repairs.
Read our full LendingClub Personal Loans review.Lender perks:
Fees:
- 15-day grace period
- Mobile app
- Prequalification available
- Range of customer support hours
Time to receive funds:
- Origination fee of 2% to 6%
- Late payment fee of $15 or 5%, whichever is greater
Requirements:
- Within 4 days (on average)
- Borrowers may need closer to "good" credit to qualify