Best personal loans for good credit in January 2024

Written by
Heidi Rivera
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Reviewed by
Mark Kantrowitz

Jan 09, 2024

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions.

Personal loans

LendingClub: BEST FOR SMALL LOAN AMOUNTS

LendingClub
4.5
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
9.57%–35.99%
Loan amount
$1k– $40k
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
Personal loans

LightStream: BEST FOR A RANGE OF REPAYMENT TERMS

LightStream
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99%–25.49%
* with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k– $100k
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
695
Personal loans

Best Egg: BEST FOR MIDSIZE LOANS

Best Egg
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99%–35.99%
Loan amount
$2k– $50k
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
Personal loans

Happy Money: BEST FOR CREDIT CARD DEBT CONSOLIDATION

Happy Money
4.6
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
11.72%–17.99%
Loan amount
$5k– $40k
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not specified
Personal loans

Rocket Loans: BEST FOR FAST FUNDING

Rocket Loans
4.5
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
9.116%–29.99%
with Autopay
Loan amount
$2,000 - $45,000
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
640
Personal loans

Discover: BEST FOR LOW INTEREST RATES

Discover
4.8
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99%–24.99%
Loan amount
$2.5k– $35k
Term: 3-7 yrs
Min credit score
Not specified
Personal loans

Prosper: BEST FOR JOINT LOANS

Prosper
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.99%–35.99%
Loan amount
$2k– $50k
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
Personal loans

SoFi: BEST FOR LARGE LOAN AMOUNTS

SoFi
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99%–25.81%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k– $100k
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
680
How to choose the best personal loan lender for good credit

It's best to get quotes from at least three lenders before choosing a personal loan so you can determine which has the best overall offerings for you. When comparing lenders, keep an eye on the following factors.

  • Interest rates: The lowest advertised rate is never guaranteed, so compare quotes by prequalifying when you can. 
  • Loan amounts: If you need a loan for something small, like a minor car repair, you'll look at different lenders than you would if you need to pay for tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills.
  • Repayment options: A good personal loan lender usually offers multiple repayment terms so you can choose the one that makes the most sense for your situation. 
  • Unique features: Keep an eye out for lenders with any unique perks (or restrictions). Be sure to check that any lender you're considering will allow you to use your loan for your intended purpose.
  • Customer service: It's also wise to investigate a company's customer service options, particularly if you prefer in-person service to online. 

Compare good credit loan rates from Bankrate’s top picks

LENDER BEST FOR APR RANGE LOAN AMOUNT LOAN TERM MIN CREDIT SCORE
SoFi Large loan amounts 8.99%-25.81% with Autopay $5,000-$100,000 2-7 years 680
LendingClub Small loan amounts 5.66%-35.99% $1,000-$40,000 2-5 years 600
LightStream A range of repayment terms 7.99%-25.49% with Autopay $5,000-$100,000 2-7 years 695
Best Egg Midsize loans 8.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 3-5 years 600
Happy Money Credit card debt consolidation 11.72%-17.99% $5,000-$40,000 2-5 years 640
Rocket Loans Fast funding 9.116% - 29.99% Up to $45,000 3-5 years Not specified
Discover Low interest rates 7.99%-24.99% $2,500-$40,000 3-7 years 660
Prosper Joint loans 6.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 2-5 years 600

How we made our picks for the best good credit lenders

To select the best personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

  • Checkmark
    Affordability
    The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, grace periods and that allow borrowers to change their due date. 
  • Checkmark
    Availability
    Minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time are considered in this category.
  • Checkmark
    Customer experience
    This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Checkmark
    Transparency
    For this factor, we consider how well information is presented to the borrower on the lender’s website. This includes listing credit requirements, rates and fees, in addition to offering prequalification.
What to know about good credit personal loans

Good credit loans typically feature more competitive terms and interest rates than loans for borrowers with fair or poor credit. Although that doesn’t guarantee you’ll qualify for the lender’s minimum APR, you have higher chances of securing a more affordable loan than those with lower scores. 

Types of loans for good credit users

With good credit, you’ll likely secure some of the best rates available if you need to borrow money. These are some of the most common loans you can qualify for as a good credit borrower.

Pros and cons of good credit personal loans

Good credit personal loans come with a number of advantages, including quick funding and lower rates than credit cards. But there are some drawbacks to be mindful of as well.

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • Fixed interest rates and repayment terms means your bill won’t change.
  • Potentially lower rates than most credit cards.
  • Many lenders offer funding within days of approval.
  • Can be used for almost anything — from home renovations to big-ticket purchases.
  • They can boost your credit score through a positive repayment history.
  • If used to consolidate debt, your credit utilization ratio may also improve.
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • Some lenders add origination fees, which increases the cost of borrowing.
  • Late or missed payments could damage your credit.
  • Rates are usually higher than that of secured loans, such as home equity loans.
  • You can’t avoid interest like you would with a zero-interest credit card.
  • They can increase your debt-to-income ratio, impacting future borrowing.

Average personal loan interest rates by credit rating

Personal loans currently have an interest rate of just above 11 percent. If you have good credit, your interest rate could be anywhere from around 11 percent to 18 percent. This is much lower than the average interest rate for a fair or poor credit loan, which can have interest rates exceeding 20 — and even 30 percent.

CREDIT BAND CREDIT SCORE RANGE AVERAGE PERSONAL LOAN INTEREST RATE
Excellent Credit 720-850 10.73%-12.50%
Good Credit 690-719 13.5%-15.50%
Average Credit 630-689 17.8%-19.90%
Bad Credit 300-629 28.5%-32.00%

Source: Bankrate

Alternatives to personal loans for those with good credit

If you need ongoing financing for a project, or you want to borrow a larger sum than you can qualify for, a personal loan might not be the right fit.

A few other financing options that might better fit your needs include:

  • Home equity loan: Using the equity in your home, you can take out a sizable loan with a potentially lower interest rate. The downside is that the loan is secured by your home, putting you at risk of foreclosure if you fail to keep up with payments.
  • Home equity line of credit (HELOC): Like a home equity loan, a HELOC lets you use your home to secure a loan based on your home equity. The difference is that a HELOC does not give you loan funds up front; instead, you can draw from your credit line as needed.
  • Personal line of credit: A personal line of credit is similar to a credit card, but you may be able to get a lower interest rate if you have good credit. These are a good alternative to a personal loan if you need to manage ongoing expenses rather than one large expense.
  • Zero-interest credit card: If you feel confident that you can pay back your expenses quickly, a credit card with a 0 percent introductory rate may be a good option. This way, you can borrow money and pay it back over 12 to 18 months without having to pay additional interest.
Frequently asked questions about good credit loans