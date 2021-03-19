SoFi Robo Investing review 2025

Cons: Where SoFi Robo Investing could improve

Management and account fees

SoFi Robo Investing once stood out in a big way thanks to its $0 management fee. But after seven fee-free years, the company announced a drastic shift in its pricing structure starting in November 2024. Now, customers pay an annual management fee of 0.25 percent.

However, the new fee isn’t really surprising. Like many other robo-advisors, SoFi initially focused on growth and acquiring customers. Now, the company appears to have shifted its focus to profitability.

A 0.25 percent management fee is the industry standard for robo-advisors these days and it’s still lower than what traditional human financial advisors charge, so it’s worth noting, but it’s by no means a deal-breaker.

Additionally, SoFi raised its account minimum from $0 to $50 as part of its pricing overhaul, so it costs a little more to get in the game than before. The platform also unveiled a new inactivity fee, which dings customers $25 for each six months of account inactivity. Many other robo-advisors, including Betterment and Wealthfront, don’t levy this type of fee.

More expensive fund fees

The types of portfolios and funds available to investors also received a makeover in November 2024.

SoFi Robo Investing customers now have three portfolios to choose from — Classic, Classic with Alternatives and Sustainable — and each portfolio is tailored to personal risk profiles ranging from conservative to aggressive. SoFi’s new portfolios are built in partnership with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager.

Portfolios are diversified using between 15 and 23 ETFs for retirement accounts and 11 to 18 ETFs for taxable accounts. For both taxable and retirement accounts, SoFi uses a mix of equities and fixed income to construct each portfolio.

SoFi’s Classic portfolio still holds mostly low-cost funds with expense ratios less than 0.2 percent. BlackRock's iShares ETFs are the foundation of all portfolios now, and some fund costs trend a little higher than the Vanguard ETFs that previously dominated Automated Investing portfolios. While most Vanguard funds charge less than 0.1 percent, or $10 for every $10,000 invested, some iShare ETFs charge around 0.3 percent or more, depending on the fund.

And if you opt for the Classic with Alternatives portfolio, be prepared for higher costs. Expense ratios for these portfolio funds can reach as high as 1.75 percent, though alternative funds admittedly make up less than 11 percent of your overall portfolio. Naturally, each portfolio will pay something a little bit different, depending on the specific funds and how they’re weighted in your portfolio.

According to a company press release, a growing number of customers are interested in diversifying with alternative investments, which are typically difficult to access due to high investment minimums. Funds in this portfolio offer exposure to commodities, foreign currencies, private credit, hedge funds and real estate.

So if that’s your strategy play, the Classic with Alternatives portfolio might be a good fit, since it gives you some exposure to alts at a lower cost than you might find elsewhere. Even so, you’ll be paying more for this type of diversification than you would for funds in the Classic portfolio.

No tax-loss harvesting

SoFi doesn’t offer tax-loss harvesting, and it’s a valuable feature in the industry, so it’s surprising SoFi doesn’t provide it. Tax-loss harvesting lets you optimize your tax bill, and it’s a smart (and perfectly legal) way to use the tax code to your advantage. Without it, SoFi loses points against rivals Wealthfront and Betterment, both of which offer this tax-saving feature.

Lack of transparency

It’s not as easy as it should be to find information on SoFi’s site, and you may have to turn to the fine print and legal documents to find the particulars you’re looking for.

When you’re dealing with money, you want the costs to be laid out very clearly, and that’s something SoFi doesn’t do as effectively as it could for its automated investing product.

For example, it’s difficult to find what a typical portfolio might cost in terms of fund fees. That’s not clear until after you open an account or do some extensive digging. Contrast that to Schwab Intelligent Portfolios and others, where you clearly see every investible fund and its cost before you even sign up.