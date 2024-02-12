Best cheap car insurance in Fort Worth
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Worth, Texas for full coverage is $2,531 per year, with minimum coverage coming in around $669 per year. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has compiled average rates for some of the top cheap car insurance companies in the Fort Worth, TX, region and analyzed that data along with other key metrics to help you identify the best company for you as you start your search for affordable car insurance in Fort Worth.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Fort Worth
The cheapest Fort Worth car insurance companies based on our analysis are Geico, State Farm and USAA. These providers stand out for their affordable premiums, as established by average rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, as well as other metrics that our team examined to ensure the carriers offer more than just low average rates.
Bankrate has assigned each company a Bankrate Score based on a five-point scale that considers whether the insurer has generous savings opportunities and policy offerings, strong customer satisfaction scores from the J.D. Power 2023 Auto Insurance Study and solid financial strength ratings. When shopping for a policy, readers can look to each Bankrate Score for a quick idea of a company’s competitive edge.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Texas region)
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Geico
|4.4
|801/1,000
|$461
|$1,671
|State Farm
|4.3
|838/1,000
|$475
|$1,701
|USAA
|4.2
|860/1,000*
|$509
|$1,787
|Nationwide
|4.0
|N/A
|$937
|$2,181
|Mercury
|3.8
|N/A
|$557
|$2,256
*USAA is not officially ranked due to eligibility restrictions.
Geico
Geico offers the cheapest minimum car insurance in Fort Worth on average on our list, but offers fewer coverage options than some other providers, so it may not be the best choice for drivers who want to customize their policy. Still, budget-conscious drivers may be able to take advantage of numerous discounts, including potential savings for military members, federal employees, emergency deployment and employee/membership groups. The company did receive the highest Bankrate Score on our list and also received the 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Car Insurance Company Overall (tied with Amica), so it may be worth checking out if you’re looking for a company with an overall positive reputation.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the country by market share and offers the lowest average rates in Fort Worth for full coverage car insurance, which includes financial protection for your own vehicle. State Farm stands out for its long list of potential discounts and safe driver rewards programs, including Steer Clear for young drivers and Drive Safe and Save for adults. Additionally, drivers may save up to 20 percent by insuring multiple vehicles, up to 17 percent for bundling policies and up to 25 percent for getting good grades in school. State Farm might be a good option for drivers who want to handle their insurance business with a real person, as the company offers numerous local exclusive agents. However, if you need gap insurance or want to purchase an accident forgiveness endorsement, another provider may be a better option, as State Farm offers neither.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
USAA
USAA is a well-regarded insurance provider available nationwide, though there is a restriction: USAA is only available to active-duty military members, veterans and their immediate family members, including spouses and children. While eligibility restrictions make this insurance provider inaccessible to some, those who are eligible report high levels of customer satisfaction, reflected in the company having the top J.D. Power score of all available options (although the carrier is not officially ranked due to eligibility restrictions). USAA’s rates fall in the middle of the pack of other insurers we studied in Fort Worth. Still, customers could get 10 percent off their premiums by bundling auto and homeowners insurance with USAA. You might also find additional savings for having a good driving history, including up to a 30 percent discount for enrolling in USAA’s telematics-based SafePilot program.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Nationwide
Nationwide might be a good potential option for Fort Worth drivers looking for robust coverage options without a high premium. Nationwide also offers several endorsements, including accident forgiveness, a total loss deductible waiver and gap insurance. There is also a disappearing deductible program available and potential discounts for good students, having a vehicle with an anti-theft device, being claims-free, enrolling in auto pay and more. Nationwide is not rated in the Texas region in the J.D. Power 2023 Auto Insurance Study, but it is worth noting that it consistently ranks below average in other regions where it is rated, as well as in the usage-based insurance program category, indicating that customer service may not be its biggest strength.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
Mercury
Mercury Insurance offers standard coverage and common discount opportunities, plus a mileage-based rewards program called RealDrive. Its average rates for full and minimum coverage are slightly more expensive than most others on our list, but still lower than the citywide Fort Worth auto insurance average. Fort Worth drivers might also get a lower premium by having an anti-theft device in their vehicle, being a good student, insuring multiple vehicles, paying in full or being a safe driver. The company is not rated by J.D. Power’s Auto Insurance Study in the Texas region, however, and it does not offer gap insurance.
Learn more: Mercury Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Fort Worth
Finding good, cheap car insurance for your needs can be a challenge, but so can keeping it. Here are a couple of tips about the best strategies for finding and keeping affordable car insurance in Fort Worth.
- Review your policy annually: It’s wise to conduct an annual review of your car insurance policy to assess whether your coverage needs have shifted, particularly after life-altering events such as getting married, moving to a new home or adding a teen driver to your policy. This review could help you identify areas where you might be over-insured and could cut back to save money, or conversely, areas where you might need to bolster your coverage for better protection. It’s also a good opportunity to check if you qualify for new discounts or if there are changes in your state’s insurance requirements that might affect your coverage needs.
- Increase your deductibles: Choosing higher deductibles — the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in — is a common strategy to reduce your premium costs and maintain cheap Fort Worth car insurance. This can make your insurance more affordable, but it’s important to balance this with your financial ability to cover the deductible in case of an accident. Before deciding on a higher deductible, consider your driving habits, the level of risk you’re comfortable with and your emergency savings. Ensuring that the deductible is manageable within your budget will help you avoid financial strain in the event of an unexpected claim.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
The best car insurance company for you will depend on your personal needs for coverage. Your vehicle, driving history and other factors will be used to create your unique quote, and unlike some other states, Texas does not restrict the factors that insurance companies can use. Consider what you want out of your car insurance company. Is it cheap rates, excellent customer service or the opportunity to work with a local agent? Select a few companies that offer what you want, then request quotes from each to compare and find the best company and coverage for you.
-
What your car insurance covers will depend on the type of policy you purchase and the company that provides your insurance. Minimum liability coverage is required in most states, including Texas; while it is typically the cheapest option, it may also lack the financial protections you need. That’s why many drivers opt for full coverage, which includes comprehensive and collision coverage for your own vehicle. There are also other coverage types and numerous car insurance endorsements available for you to customize your coverage.
-
Fort Worth drivers are required to carry at least 30/60/25 liability coverage to legally operate their vehicle. Even though it is not a no-fault state, Texas has mandated personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, though you may reject this coverage in writing. Similarly, uninsured and underinsured coverage must also be offered, but can be rejected in writing. While some drivers may turn down coverage types to save money, others choose to purchase full coverage insurance for more protection. Most lenders require drivers to purchase full coverage car insurance if they have a leased or financed vehicle.
-
In Fort Worth, car insurance costs an average of $2,531 per year for full coverage and $669 for minimum coverage. There are several ways to potentially lower your insurance premium, including finding discount opportunities such as insurance bundling and good driver discounts. You can also request quotes from multiple insurance providers to find the most affordable car insurance options for you. Bankrate has found that State Farm, Geico and Mercury offer some of the cheapest insurance in Fort Worth, on average.
-
The cheapest car insurance provider for full coverage in Texas will depend on a variety of factors, including your driving history and make and model of your vehicle. Bankrate has found several of the cheapest full insurance coverage options in Texas for different driver situations, but the cheapest carrier will still vary by driver. The best way to find the cheapest full coverage for you is to request quotes from a few companies and compare premiums.
-
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
-
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
-
