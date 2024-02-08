Best cheap car insurance in Cincinnati
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Cincinnati residents may be feeling the pinch of higher transportation costs, which are above the national average. From maintaining vehicles to buying gasoline, drivers have to juggle car expenses with increasing living costs. One way to save money is by choosing the right car insurance. For Cincinnati car insurance, the average yearly cost for Ohio’s minimum liability insurance is $441, while full coverage can be as high as $1,561. Bankrate’s insurance experts have evaluated various factors like prices, coverage options, customer satisfaction, and financial strength to recommend five insurance companies in Cincinnati that offer good coverage at reasonable rates. If you’re a driver looking for cheap Cincinnati car insurance with decent coverage, these options are worth considering.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Cincinnati
By examining average rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, we’ve identified three leading companies to consider for the best cheap car insurance coverage in Cincinnati: American Family, Geico and USAA. Because price may not be the only factor that’s important to you in your search for car insurance, we’ve also given each provider a more holistic rating to help you quickly compare each company. When determining Bankrate Scores, we consider an insurance provider’s customer reviews and J.D. Power customer satisfaction score (indicating quality and dependability). We then research the company’s financial stability and policy affordability, ranking the companies on a scale of 0 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the best.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (North Central Region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|American Family
|4.2
|819/1000
|$891
|$308
|Geico
|4.4
|831/1,000
|$1,193
|$383
|USAA*
|4.2
|878/1,000
|$1,216
|$273
|State Farm
|4.2
|837/1,000
|$1,013
|$278
|Nationwide
|4.0
|821/1,000
|$1,280
|$538
*Not eligible for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
American Family
American Family is a large midwestern-based insurer headquartered in Wisconsin and offering auto insurance in 19 states including Ohio. The company offers, on average, the cheapest average annual premium for both full coverage and minimum coverage. The company falls slightly below the J.D. Power industry average for customer satisfaction but offers a wide array of bundling options for insurance products that can save on premiums. For those in the market for cheap Cincinnati auto insurance, American Family is likely to provide competitive rates and discounts.
Learn more: American Family review
Geico
You might find plenty of ways to save if you choose Geico as your car insurer in Cincinnati. Not only does it offer the second-cheapest average rates on our list, it also offers more than 15 potential discounts on its car insurance. The ones that might provide the biggest reduction in your premiums are vehicle safety equipment (up to a 23 percent discount) and multi-vehicle (up to 25 percent off). For drivers who want the cheapest car insurance in Cincinnati from a big company that also offers a solid digital experience, it may be worth getting a quote from Geico. The insurance company does not offer many customization options, however, so if that is important to you, you may want to consider another carrier.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
USAA
USAA consistently receives high scores from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, although it is not eligible for official ranking due to its eligibility restrictions, since USAA car insurance is only available to active military members, veterans and their immediate family members. Still, if you are eligible, such as a local veteran or actively serving at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base an hour north of Cincinnati, it’s a company worth considering. It offers average rates well below the citywide average for both minimum and full coverage. Additionally, USAA offers unique discounts geared towards the military community, such as a discount for keeping your car on a military base or storing it while deployed.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm is the largest auto insurer in the United States, with a substantial presence of exclusive local agents in the Cincinnati area for customers who want in-person service. While its average rates are higher than some of the other carriers we reviewed, it still comes in lower than the citywide average for both full and minimum coverage. The company also scored well above average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. While State Farm should be an all-around solid option for many Cincinnati drivers, customers who need gap insurance or want to purchase accident forgiveness may want to consider a different carrier as State Farm doesn’t offer either.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Nationwide
Another well-recognized company, Nationwide provides robust coverage options with a variety of potential discounts available, including two different telematics programs, Smart Miles and Smartride. While the company has lots of coverage options and average rates below the citywide Cincinnati average for both full and minimum coverage, customers who value customer service may want to consider another provider–Nationwide scores below average on the 2023 Auto Insurance Study, both for the North Central region and for its usage-based insurance program, for which it received the lowest satisfaction score on the list.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Cincinnati
As one of Ohio’s largest cities, the Cincinnati area has plenty of options when it comes to car insurance companies, but what is the best way to get—and keep—and the cheapest car insurance?
- Shop around and get quotes: Car insurance rates depend on many factors, including your personal driving history, your vehicle and the discounts for which you qualify. Identifying your budget and getting quotes from several car insurance companies can be well worth your while when determining the best cheap car insurance for your budget.
- Drive safe and pay on time: Once you’ve landed a policy that works well for you, timely payments and safe driving habits could help you keep your rates low. If you’re a good driver, you may want to consider signing up for a telematics program to track your habits in real time for savings. If you decide to stay with the same company for a while, some offer longevity discounts for loyal customers, too.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
The best car insurance company is different for each driver, and varies based on your unique needs. You may want to look at several companies and consider factors like customer service ratings, average rates, available coverage types and potential discounts before narrowing down your choices and requesting quotes to compare.
-
What your car insurance covers will depend on the type of coverage you purchase and the company that provides your insurance. Minimum liability coverage is required in most states and is the least expensive option. Full coverage, which includes comprehensive and collision coverage for damage to your own vehicle costs more but provides you greater financial protection against accidents and other mishaps. Speaking with a licensed agent could give you the best sense of what kind of coverage (and how much) you need.
-
The minimum car insurance required in Cincinnati is at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. If you are involved in a serious accident, these minimums may not be enough to cover claims, so you may want to consider higher limits and additional coverage options.
-
-
-
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
-
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
-
Related Articles
Best savings accounts for teenagers in 2023
Cheapest car insurance for seniors in 2024