The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card review

Snapshot

4.9

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

With its $450 price tag, The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card may hardly seem worth it when stacked up against other luxury credit cards, but if you stay at Marriott Bonvoy locations regularly and use all of the card perks, the value can exceed expectations.

Image of The Ritz-Carlton Rewards&#174; Credit Card

The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card
*

4.9
Bankrate score
Info
Excellent (740 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

2X - 6X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card overview

This card has been discontinued.

The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card can be well worth its annual fee if you maximize its travel benefits. 

It’s a good card for Marriott customers because it earns its best rate at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy — up to 18.5X points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy locations. However, if you aren’t sure if you don’t use the card’s perks enough to offset the annual fee, consider switching to a general travel or rewards card that lets you earn and redeem rewards for hotel stays. 

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 6 points per dollar spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®
    • 3 points on dining, car rentals and airline purchases
    • 2 points per dollar spent on all other purchases.

    Expert Appraisal: Good

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • $450 annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fees
    • 17.74 percent to 24.49 percent APR

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Free hotel nights
    • $300 annual travel credit
    • $100 hotel credit
    • Priority Pass Select membership

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional

Alternatives to the Ritz-Carlton Credit Card

The Ritz-Carlton Credit card has high rewards rates to match its high annual fee. This makes the card card a great choice if you’re focused on earning rewards on Ritz Carlton and Marriott stays. However, this card may be too costly for some cardholders and isn’t an ideal pick if you want the flexibility to earn and redeem rewards at hotels that aren’t part of theMarriott Bonvoy program. Consider these alternatives:

Image of The Ritz-Carlton Rewards&#174; Credit Card

The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card

Annual fee

$450

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

2X - 6X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Info
Image of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant&reg; American Express&reg; Card
Bankrate Score
4.5
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$650

Intro offer

Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points
Info

Rewards rate

2X - 6X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;
Bankrate Score
5.0
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$550

Intro offer

60,000 points
Info

Rewards rate

1x - 10x
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Info

Ritz-Carlton Credit Card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You can earn free nights at the Ritz-Carlton

  • Checkmark

    You automatically earn Marriott Bonvoy Gold elite status

  • Checkmark

    No foreign transaction fees

Cons

  • High annual fee of $450

  • Card is no longer open to new applications

Best cards to pair with the Ritz-Carlton Rewards Card

While the Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card has great rewards rates and perks, it mostly benefits current cardholders looking to stay at Marriott Bonvoy locations throughout the year. It may be beneficial to have a general rewards card to pair with it, whether for travel or everyday purchases.

Bankrate Take: Is the Ritz-Carlton card worth it?

Yes, if you have the Ritz-Carlton Credit card and stay at Marriott Bonvoy properties the card is worth holding for now. Because of this partnership, the card’s long-term value has increased. That said,  there are other hotel co-branded cards that give people high rewards for a lower annual fee.

Compare the best hotel credit cards
Editor, Credit Cards

India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.

Senior Editor, Credit Cards

