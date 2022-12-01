Mastercard® Black Card™ review

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 1 point for every $1 spent (1.5 percent bonus for cash back redemptions, 2 percent bonus for airfare redemptions)

: 1 point for every $1 spent (1.5 percent bonus for cash back redemptions, 2 percent bonus for airfare redemptions) Welcome offer : N/A

: N/A Annual fee : $495 ($195 for each authorized user)

: $495 ($195 for each authorized user) Purchase intro APR : N/A

: N/A Balance transfer intro APR : 0 percent intro APR for the first 15 billing cycles on balance transfers within first 45 days

: 0 percent intro APR for the first 15 billing cycles on balance transfers within first 45 days Regular APR: 21.24 percent, 25.43 percent or 28.24 percent variable

Current welcome offer

The Mastercard Black Card does not currently offer a welcome bonus, which dings its value a bit more. The card does have an intro APR offer on balance transfers, but none on purchases.

For most, this might be reason enough to skip the card. Cards with astronomical annual fees like this one often include welcome offers that more than recoup that first year’s fee. For example, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® card charges a comparable annual fee of $550 but comes with a 60,000-point welcome offer after you spend $4,000 in the first three months. You can redeem these points for up to $900 toward travel through the Ultimate Rewards portal. That value alone would offset the card’s annual fee for the first year and get you very close to covering the second year .

Rewards Rate

You might expect a luxury card to have a superior rewards program. But the Mastercard Black earns rewards at a remarkably low rate for a card in its class. Even though you can get double the redemption value when using points to cover airfare, this likely won’t be enough to compensate for the card’s low rewards rate. While most other cards don’t include 2X redemption bonuses, they typically earn rewards at a much faster rate.

Earning rewards

This flat-rate travel rewards card earns at the same rate for all purchases. For every $1 you make in purchases, you will earn 1 point. That’s low compared to the rate offered by many of the top flat-rate travel and cash back cards, but this is offset by the card’s boosted redemption value, especially on airfare redemptions.

While cards like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit card earn twice as many rewards on paper because they earn 2 miles on all purchases, those rewards may not offer redemption values as high as the Mastercard Black card. The Mastercard Black card’s strongest asset is how much rewards are worth when they’re redeemed.

Redeeming rewards

You can stretch the value of your points further by redeeming them through the Luxury Card rewards site — notably, you can double your point value by redeeming for airfare.

If you book airline travel with your points, they will be worth 2 cents per point — twice as much as the point value on the usual travel rewards card. If you’ve made $50,000 in purchases and have 50,000 points, you can redeem your points for $1,000 in airfare. If you want to convert the same 50,000 points to cash back rewards, you’ll get $750.

These redemption options are the best you can hope for with the Mastercard Black card. You can redeem for hotel or rental car bookings, but the card’s terms state that the number of points needed can change at any time, and there’s no boost or predetermined value of your points with these redemption options. If you want to maximize your rewards with this card, it’s best to stick with airfare redemptions.