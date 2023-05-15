A deeper look at the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 1 stamp per $500 in purchases with your card, plus 1 stamp earned as a rewards member per night at an eligible Hotels.com property (10 stamps = 1 reward night for Hotels.com bookings)

Welcome offer : (Limited-time offer) Up to 3 reward nights* worth a total of $375: Earn 2 reward nights after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months, plus another reward night after spending $4,000 in total purchases in the first six months. *Each night worth up to $125, excluding taxes and fees. If a night costs less than $125, you won't get the difference.

Annual fee : $0

Purchase intro APR : N/A

Balance transfer intro APR : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 17.99 percent to 25.99 percent (Variable APR)

Current welcome offer

The latest limited-time welcome offer on the Hotels.com Rewards Visa offers decent value for a no-annual-fee rewards card. With qualifying purchases, you can earn a total of 3 reward nights worth up to $375 in hotel stays, with each reward night carrying a maximum value of $125 (excludes taxes and fees, and if a night costs less than $125, you won’t get the difference).

The bonus breaks down into two tiers: You’ll earn the first two reward nights after spending $1,000 in your first three months and an additional reward night if you spend a total of $4,000 in your first six months. This is a huge step up from the card’s previous offer of a single reward night after a $1,000 spend in your first three months.

While the limited-time offer is impressive considering it normally takes spending $5,000 to earn 1 reward night worth $110 with this card, it may still fall short of other popular no-annual-fee travel cards’ bonuses. This is due mostly to the high spending required to earn all of the reward nights. For example, the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card (See Rates & Fees) requires a $500 spend in your first three months to earn 20,000 miles.

That said, if you’re considering the Hotels.com Rewards Visa, the current bonus makes now a great time to apply. This limited-time offer is one of the most valuable intro bonuses available for a general-purpose hotel card with no annual fee.

Rewards rate

The Hotels.com Rewards Visa card offers a simpler way to earn rewards than many other hotel rewards programs. Instead of loyalty points that you can redeem for reward nights, you earn “stamps” toward a reward night at any eligible property in Hotels.com’s vast catalog.

This limits what your rewards can be used for, but it might be easier if you don’t want to keep track of differing rewards values and hunting down the best redemption option. Another benefit of this program is that you may be able to earn reward nights for properties that don’t normally offer complimentary stays, including bed and breakfasts, boutique hotels and vacation rentals.

How you earn

There are two ways to earn 1 stamp. First, any rewards program member who stays a night at an eligible hotel or vacation rental through Hotels.com earns a stamp per eligible night. Then, cardholders can earn an additional stamp for each $500 in purchases made with the card.

This means that you can earn stamps faster by using your card to pay for your stay. For example, if you book a $175 room for three nights, you’ll earn 4 stamps (since you spent $525 on your stay).

How to redeem

Stamps can only be redeemed for reward nights at the cost of 10 stamps per night. Your reward night is valued according to the average value of all 10 stamps, which doesn’t include taxes or fees. That means that if you choose to use a reward night on a stay that costs more than the reward night value, you’ll have to pay the rest out of pocket.

On the flip side, if you book a night that costs less than the value of your reward, you won’t get the difference back. That means it’s best to save your rewards for higher-value stays.

There are no blackout dates on your reward nights, but there are a few caveats you should consider if you’re a less frequent traveler. For example, your rewards expire if you haven’t booked a stay or earned a stamp in 12 months. You also can’t transfer your stamps or pool them with another person’s account. Plus, you can’t use more than one reward night each night of your booking. That means if you wanted to book a second room for your family during your stay, you can only cover one of the rooms with your rewards.