How the Costco business credit card compares to other business cash back cards

The Costco business card seems to be in a class of its own since many other business cards don’t offer cash back on wholesale club purchases. However, certain limitations like the required Costco membership can be a turn off. If you don’t often shop at Costco or need office supplies regularly, other cards may be better suited for you.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter) 1% cash back on all other purchases

Get a $300 online statement credit after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

4% cash back on eligible gas and EV charging purchases for the first $7,000 per year and then 1% thereafter 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com 1% cash back on all other purchases

Costco Anywhere Business vs Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

A close rival to the Costco Anywhere Business card is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. It offers 3 percent cash back on categories of your choice, including gas stations (plus EV charging stations) and travel. However, the 3 percent rate is also tied to the 2 percent dining cash back category — capped at up to the first $50,000 in combined purchases per year, then 1 percent afterward.

Bank of America’s consumer-friendly sibling, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, is also a good choice as it provides 2 percent cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (limited to $2,500 per quarter in combined 3 percent choice category and 2 percent category purchases, then 1 percent). While the Costco Anywhere Business card’s spending caps can seem initially lower than either Bank of America card, the lack of spending caps on categories like restaurants and travel leave room for higher earning potential.

Costco Anywhere Business vs Ink Business Unlimited

Other non-branded business cards may offer more flexible cash back and better benefits as well. For example, the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, employee cards and more travel benefits for no annual fee. Not only that, but the Ink Business Unlimited also offers other generous perks. There’s a welcome bonus - Earn $900 bonus cash back after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening and 0 percent intro APR on new purchases for the first 12 months (then 18.49% - 24.49% Variable).

However, what the Costco Anywhere Business card lacks in offers, it makes up for in higher rewards rates like 4 percent cash back on eligible gas and EV charging purchases and percent cash back on travel. The Ink Business card is excellent for businesses just starting and exploring their needs. However, the Costco Business card may be a better fit for companies who know what they need and where their budget is going.

Best cards to pair with the Costco business credit card

Since the Costco business card’s reward redemption options are pretty rigid and the bonus categories are relatively broad, the best partner cards will introduce flexibility or additional coverage. In this case, the Ink Business Unlimited’s flat-rate cash back could act as a one-size-fits-all solution.

But suppose you have a lot of traditional business expenses. In that case, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card delivers 5 percent cash back on the first $25,000 you spend in combined purchases at eligible office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each year.