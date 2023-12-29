Best metal credit cards for January 2024

A metal credit card comes with a metal construction that adds a sleek — and desirable —  form to your wallet. The best metal credit cards not only boast great durability but also offer terrific perks and benefits that can offset the card’s larger annual fee. Once geared towards luxury travelers and wealthy individuals, you can now find many metal credit cards for the everyday consumer.

Best for sign-up bonus
Image of Chase Sapphire Preferred&#174; Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
4.9
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

2x - 5x

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for luxury travelers
Image of The Platinum Card&#174; from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express
4.8
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$1600

Offer valuation

5X - 5X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for foodies
Image of American Express&reg; Gold Card

American Express® Gold Card
5.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

3X - 4X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for renters
Image of Bilt Mastercard&#174;

Bilt Mastercard®
4.0
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
N/A

N/A

1X Points - 3X Points

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for frequent travelers
Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;

Chase Sapphire Reserve®
5.0
Excellent (740 – 850)
Intro offer

$1200

Offer valuation

1x - 10x

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for Marriott loyalists
Image of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant&reg; American Express&reg; Card

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card
4.5
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$665

Offer valuation

2X - 6X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for budget-conscious travelers
Image of Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
4.9
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Intro offer

$1275

Offer valuation

2 Miles - 5 Miles

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate’s top metal credit cards

Card name Best for Rewards rate Bankrate review score

Sign-up bonus

5X points on travel purchases made through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3X points on dining and 2X points on all other travel purchases.

4.9 / 5
Luxury travelers
5X Membership Rewards points for prepaid hotels and flights when you book with American Express Travel or an airline directly (up to $500,000 spent in a calendar year).

4.8 / 5
Foodies

4X Membership Rewards points at restaurants including takeout and delivery in the U.S., and at U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 in purchases per year. then earn 1X points), 3X Membership Rewards points flights directly on airlines or with American Express Travel

5.0 / 5
Renters

3X points on dining, 2X points on travel, 1X points on rent payments (up to a maximum 100,000 points per calendar year) and other purchases (Earn points when you make 5 transactions that post each statement period).

4.0 / 5
Frequent travelers

10X points on hotels and car rentals and 5X points on air travel when purchased through the Chase Ultimate Rewards program (after earning your $300 travel credit), 3X points on all other travel and dining purchases.

5.0 / 5
Marriott loyalists
6X Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy®  program, 3X points on flights booked directly with an airline and at restaurants worldwide, and 2X points on all other eligible purchases.

4.5 / 5
Budget-conscious travelers

5X miles on hotels and rental cars when booked through Capital One Travel, 2X Capital One miles on all purchases.

4.9 / 5
A closer look at Bankrate’s top metal credit cards

Image of

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Best for sign-up bonus

Caret Down

It’s a solid step up from a beginner travel card that allows you to easily recoup the cost of the annual fee (if used strategically). The value of the sign-up bonus is significant when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

12.4 grams

Travelers who will take advantage of the Sapphire Preferred’s bonuses, including the 25 percent points-value boost through the Chase Ultimate Portal and 10 percent anniversary bonus.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve card may be more valuable for travelers searching for additional premium-level amenities, such as free checked baggage or access to airport lounges.

Read our full Chase Sapphire Preferred Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

The Platinum Card® from American Express

Best card for luxury travelers

Caret Down

If you are looking for a laundry list of luxury perks and can maximize the annual credits, you can reap a lot of value from this premium American Express card. This card offers a bevy of statement credits for a variety of expenses like TSA PreCheck, Global Entry, eligible Equinox memberships and Saks Fifth Avenue purchases.

18.5 grams

Travelers who want luxury perks, like access to high-end airport lounges, complimentary hotel elite status and premium trip protections like baggage and trip delay insurance.

If most of your traveling is for work, the Business Platinum Card® from American Express is a good alternative. Not only do you still get amazing travel credits and earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels through amextravel.com, but you also earn 1.5X points on eligible purchases in key business categories (see terms).

Read our full Platinum Card from American Express card review jump back to offer details.

Image of

American Express® Gold Card

Best for foodies

Caret Down

This card is one of the most affordable in Amex’s portfolio of high-end cards and offers industry-leading rewards on food purchases. The annual dining credit (enrollment required) is great for people who love to go out to eat. Not to mention, it’s one of the best-looking cards on the market.

14.7 grams

Foodies who love eating out, ordering in and saving on their gourmet ingredients purchases.

Cardholders who want more luxury travel benefits and don't mind paying a higher annual fee may want to opt for the Platinum Card from American Express instead.

Read our full American Express Gold Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Bilt Mastercard®

Best for renters

Caret Down

This card punches above its weight, offering renters a unique opportunity to earn rewards and avoid fees on rent payments. Plus, the rewards you earn are valuable with perks like travel and cellphone insurance as well as World Elite Mastercard Concierge.

16 grams

Renters who plan to continue renting long term and want to redeem rewards to cover rent payments, a future home down payment or earn interest on cash back points.

While it offers tremendous travel rewards value for a no-annual-fee card, this card doesn’t come with luxury perks like airport lounge access. If you’re a frequent traveler looking for a metal card with top-tier benefits, you may need to put up an annual fee. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a great option due to its simple rewards program, practical perks and annual credits, which can easily justify its cost.

Read our full Bilt Mastercard review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Best for frequent travelers

Caret Down

This card earns big rewards on car rentals, flights and hotels when cardholders take advantage of the Chase travel portal. It also pairs well with other Chase cards, given you can easily pool points and boost their value by 50 percent when booking travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Plus, it offers a $300 annual travel credit on the cardholder’s anniversary.

12.6 grams

Frequent explorers who want to earn big and can take advantage of the long list of travel protections and benefits this card provides.

If you are an infrequent traveler looking for points for daily spending with a reduced annual fee, the Chase Sapphire Preferred card may be a better alternative.

Read our full Chase Sapphire Reserve review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

Best for Marriott loyalists

Caret Down

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card is one of the rare metal hotel credit cards on the market. Brand loyalists looking to upgrade their travel experience will also enjoy the suite of popular Amex perks this card grants them.

14.6 grams

Marriott devotees who travel frequently enough to enjoy the flight benefits and are looking for a fast track to Elite status.

Budget-conscious, infrequent or non-brand loyalists may prefer the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, due to its much lower $95 annual fee (See Rates & Fees).

Read our full Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Best for budget-conscious travelers

Caret Down

It offers all the hallmarks of a metal travel card for a reasonable $95 annual fee — decent rewards, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit, lucrative sign-up bonus and no foreign transaction fees. (See Rates & Fees)

16.6 grams

Travelers who value savings and want a variety of options for redeeming miles.

Capital One offers a variety of airline partners, but hotel options are limited, so those seeking loyalty status with a hotel brand may choose to use a card like the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express card.

Read our full Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Prime Visa

Best for Amazon shoppers

Caret Down

Unlike most retail cards, this card offers a decent sign-up bonus: Get a $100 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. You’ll also receive extra purchase protections and an extended warranty when shopping on Amazon. If you have an Amazon Prime membership, this card is an easy way to recoup the cost of your Prime membership and get extra protections for your purchases.

12.4 grams

Frequent shoppers of Amazon and Whole Foods Markets who want Visa Signature benefits and travel perks.

Like the Amex Gold and Platinum, this card also comes in a business version. The Amazon Business Prime American Express Card comes with all the perks and features of the Prime Visa but also offers cash back on business purchases, perfect for business people who regularly order from Amazon.com.

Read our full Prime Visa review.

Why have a metal card?

A metal credit card is, as the name suggests, a credit card made out of metal rather than plastic. In terms of materials, metal credit cards can be made of different metals, including brass, stainless steel, copper, titanium, gold, palladium or any mix of these, sometimes even with plastic. They do have an edge over plastic cards when it comes to durability — one of the most desirable qualities of a metal credit card. 

Initially seen as a status symbol, today’s metal cards are generally as accessible as their plastic counterparts. Sleek and refined, these cards command a certain presence when you take them out of your wallet (or accidentally drop them on the floor). 

But not only do metal cards have the look, they also back it up with functionality. Higher-end metal cards are often “luxury” cards, which can include helpful benefits like travel and luggage protections, as well as generous annual credits that help offset steep annual fees. Such cards may also allow you to transfer your earned rewards to travel partners, potentially boosting the overall value of those rewards. 

Pros and cons of metal credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Premium perks and benefits: The best metal credit cards typically come with premium benefits. Much like other elite cards, metal credit cardholders will gain access to perks like airport lounge access, elevated status with car rental and hotel brands, and annual travel credits.

  • Checkmark

    Luxury feel: Though not all metal cards are necessarily premium, there’s still a sense of luxury (and a certain “plunk” factor) associated with metal credit cards that some consumers might count as a pro.

Cons

  • Difficult to destroy: The card’s durability can become a headache at the end of your credit card account. Metal credit cards are notoriously difficult to destroy because you can’t bend them, cut them with scissors or put them through a shredder.

  • Annual fees: The elite benefits that some metal credit card’s offer typically come with a hefty price tag. If you’re not strategic with the use of the card, those higher annual fees can quickly burden your finances.

  • May be more difficult to use: Having a metal credit card might be considered luxe by some but using them can be a real hassle. Merchants may use older credit card terminals that can’t read or even fit the more modern metal credit cards.

Who should get a metal credit card?

If you’re looking for a durable card with lucrative perks, then a metal card may work well for you. However, if you’re not big on travel or annual fees, it may be better for you to skip it.

A metal credit card is a good idea for...

A metal credit card is not a good idea for...

Still unsure if a metal credit card is right for you? Check out our Credit Card Spender Type Tool where you can get personalized credit card recommendations based on your credit score, spending habits and daily needs.

Tips on choosing the best metal credit card for you

While a metal credit card may evoke feelings of luxury, the best metal credit card for you will come with benefits that fit into your overall financial goals. When choosing a metal credit card, consider everything from annual fees to protection and reward programs offered. It’s important to ask yourself certain questions when considering any credit card, including a metal one:

  • Do I like the design: A metal construction adds a luxury element to your credit card, elevating the look and feel of it. Still, it can only go so far for the overall card design. If you’re interested in a metal card for aesthetic reasons, you’ll want to carefully examine your options to see which design best captures your tastes.
  • Can I afford the increased annual fee: Metal cards usually fall into the premium card category; as such, they typically come with higher annual fees. This factor is why it’s crucial to spend some time analyzing the level of value you’ll get from the card. Will the rewards program help you recoup the cost of the annual fee?
  • Does the rewards program fit my spending habits: If you spend the bulk of your discretionary income on dining out and entertainment, a card’s rewards program that offers the largest redemption value in travel categories probably isn’t the right card for you. Select a card that aligns best with how you spend your money, and you’ll be rewarded the most where you spend the most.
  • Can I maximize the luxury perks and benefits: Beyond the base rewards you earn on your most popular spending categories, many cards offer an array of additional perks and benefits. Extra travel insurance, car rental coverage, annual credits for gym memberships or bonus dining credits at specific restaurants are just a few of these notable extras. They also tend to drive up a card’s annual fee, so you’ll want to pick a card that offers perks you’ll actually use and can maximize its benefits.
  • Is the card well-rounded: If you want to manage your debt or finance new purchases, there are essential factors to consider in a credit card, metal or not. Does it offer a satisfactory introductory APR? Are there significant balance transfer fees? To protect your finances, you should always choose a credit card based on well-rounded criteria.

Luxe perks to look out for

As stated earlier, a metal card will more than likely mean that you are applying for an elite card. When looking for a metal credit card, the major factor to weigh is whether the perks equal the price tag. Here are a few benefits to look out for while searching: 

  • Premium travel perks: Depending on the type of card — general or co-branded — you can get great perks like hotels and resort upgrades, in-flight benefits and airport lounge access along with plenty of premium travel protections and insurance. 
  • Concierge services: A feature of luxury cards that can be easily overlooked is the concierge service. Whether it’s finding tickets for a big event or coordinating a celebratory dinner, issuers often have a service dedicated to assisting you. Many offer 24/7 access that’s only a call away. 
  • Exclusive events and memberships: On metal cards, the list of perks and benefits can often include exclusive memberships. This could include gym memberships, complimentary delivery service memberships or helpful business credits.  
  • Huge welcome bonuses: Big spenders will enjoy the welcome bonuses that are frequently attached to metal cards, easily ranging in value from $750 and up. This can help offset the annual fee for the first year. 

All information about The Centurion Card from American Express, Apple Card and Amazon Business Prime American Express Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com and has not been reviewed or approved by the issuer. Eligibility and benefit level varies by Card. Terms, Conditions and Limitations Apply. Please visit americanexpress.com/benefitsguide for more details. Underwritten by Amex Assurance Company.

How we assess the best metal credit cards

When evaluating the best metal credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts that features a metal construction. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:  

Frequently asked questions about metal credit cards

India Davis Arrow Right Editor, Credit Cards
India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has
Tracy Stewart Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Tracy Stewart is a personal finance writer specializing in credit card loyalty programs, travel benefits, and consumer protections.
Linkedin
Email

