Chase Freedom Flex vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited
Key takeaways
- The Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited® are both no-annual-fee cards with solid rewards and unique benefits.
- While these cards come with similar features, the difference in how you earn rewards can determine which is better for you.
- Chase Freedom Flex earns big on rotating categories and comes with an accessible welcome bonus.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited is a good choice for everyday spending with solid travel protections.
Chase has offered some of the best travel and rewards credit cards on the market for years, and the issuer’s cash back options are no exception. That’s especially true since these “cash back” cards can be part of a strong travel rewards strategy.
The Chase Freedom Flex℠* and Chase Freedom Unlimited® cards both come with no annual fee. However, Chase Freedom Flex earns more in rotating quarterly bonus categories, while Chase Freedom Unlimited offers steady category bonuses and 1.5 percent back on all purchases. Both cards also boost earnings in categories like dining and drugstore purchases as well as travel purchases made through Chase Ultimate Rewards.
If you are considering a new cash back credit card or a way to boost your Ultimate Rewards earning and are wondering which of these two options to pursue, keep reading to see how they compare.
Main details
|Features
|Chase Freedom Flex
|Chase Freedom Unlimited
|Welcome bonus
|$200 bonus when you spend $500 within 3 months of account opening (awarded as 20,000 Ultimate Rewards points)
|Earn an extra 1.5% back on all purchases for first year (on up to $20,000 in purchases) — worth up to $300 (all rewards awarded as Ultimate Rewards points)
|Rewards rate
|
|
|Intro APR
|0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 20.49% to 29.24%
|0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 20.49% to 29.24%
|Annual fee
|$0
|$0
Chase Freedom Flex vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited highlights
Both of these cash back credit cards can be rewarding in their own right, but the right one for you depends on your spending habits and rewards goals. The following section highlights how these two cards compare in some of the most important categories.
Chase Freedom Flex
-
The Chase Freedom Flex offers a $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 within 3 months of account opening. With the Chase Freedom Unlimited, you’ll earn an extra 1.5 percent back on up to $20,000 in purchases during the first year you have the card — which means you can earn up to $300 in bonus cash back.
Since the Freedom Flex only requires you to spend $500 during the first three months to earn the welcome bonus, it’s a better overall bonus. You would need to spend more than $13,300 in the first year to earn $200 in bonus cash back with the current Freedom Unlimited offer, so the Chase Freedom Flex is the clear winner in this category.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
-
It’s hard to compare these two cards in terms of their rewards rates — they’re nearly identical. Both cards offer the same bonus categories: 5 percent back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 5 percent back on Lyft rides (through March 2025) and 3 percent back on dining and drugstore purchases.
The difference is that the Chase Freedom Unlimited offers 1.5 percent cash back on all non-bonus spending (compared to 1 percent with the Chase Freedom Flex), and the Chase Freedom Flex offers 5 percent back (after activation) on up to $1,500 spent in quarterly bonus categories (then 1 percent).
If you spend a lot of money on regular purchases (for example, utility bills, kids’ sports, daycare, insurance, etc.) that don’t typically earn bonus rewards, the Chase Freedom Unlimited could easily leave you with more rewards in the end. After all, earning an unlimited 50 percent more in rewards on all regular purchases has the potential to lead to a larger rewards balance.
The Chase Freedom Flex offers 5 percent back in rotating quarterly categories after activation, but this is capped at $1,500 in spending per quarter (then 1 percent). This means you can earn a maximum of $75 in rewards each quarter, or $300 per year on those purchases. The catch is that you won’t have any control over which categories are offered each quarter. Also, Chase doesn’t release its quarterly categories in advance, so you won’t be able to plan your purchases ahead of time. Because of this, you may struggle to maximize rewards.
The simplicity of knowing you’ll earn at least 1.5 percent cash back on each purchase, without having to think about quarterly activations or spending caps, makes Freedom Unlimited the winner in this category.
Tie
-
Neither Chase Freedom Flex nor Chase Freedom Unlimited charge an annual fee, which makes them easy to keep in your wallet for the long haul. No-annual-fee credit cards can be beneficial if you don’t charge a lot on your card but still want to earn rewards on your spending.
Tie
-
Both of these cash back cards offer trip cancellation and interruption insurance. If your trip is canceled or cut short due to sickness or other covered circumstances, you can be reimbursed up to $1,500 per person and $6,000 per trip for prepaid tickets and non-refundable passenger fares.
Note, however, that both cards charge a 3 percent foreign transaction fee on all purchases in foreign currency, which can add up quickly if you travel abroad often. If you’re a frequent traveler, we suggest pairing either of these cards with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which comes with no foreign transaction fees. The Chase Sapphire Preferred is considered to be one of the best beginner travel cards thanks to its relatively low annual fee of $95.
By pairing the Chase Sapphire Preferred with either card, you can pool your points in your Chase Sapphire Preferred account for better travel redemptions through Chase. You can even transfer points at a 1:1 ratio to airline and hotel partners like Southwest Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus, Marriott Bonvoy and IHG Rewards. This is a flexible way to get the most redemption value through Chase Ultimate Rewards and Chase travel partners.
Which card earns the most?
The card that can help you earn the most cash back really depends on how much you spend each month and which categories you spend the most in. The following example shows how you might end up with more rewards with one of these cards over the other.
Chase Freedom Flex vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited spending example
Imagine you use your credit card for all of your regular spending and household bills. You also use your credit card to take advantage of the Chase Freedom Flex bonus categories each quarter. Say that, this quarter, the eligible categories are Target, grocery stores (excluding Walmart) and fitness club and gym memberships.
So, let’s say you spend the following:
- $500 per month on grocery store purchases ($1,500 quarterly total)
- $250 per month on dining at restaurants ($750 quarterly total)+
- $800 per month on miscellaneous expenses ($2,400 quarterly total)
With the Chase Freedom Flex, you would earn $121.50 in rewards over three months. That’s $75 in rewards for grocery store purchases, $22.50 in rewards on dining at restaurants and $24 on rewards for miscellaneous spending.
In comparison, with the Chase Freedom Unlimited, you would only earn $81 in rewards over three months. That’s $22.50 in rewards for grocery store purchases, $22.50 in rewards on dining at restaurants and $36 in rewards on miscellaneous purchases.
This example shows how your spending and rewards might look in a quarter where you max out the Chase Freedom Flex quarterly bonus category. You should keep in mind, however, that things might look differently in quarters where the bonus category doesn’t align well with your spending. In that case, you’ll likely earn 1 percent back on most purchases. So, if you spend a lot more on regular, non-bonus purchases, or don’t anticipate maxing out any bonus categories each quarter, the Chase Freedom Unlimited’s 1.5 percent back on regular purchases is likely the better choice.
Why should you get Chase Freedom Flex?
Like the name says, Chase Freedom Flex is great for those looking for flexibility in their spending. Here are some of the reasons you should consider signing up.
Additional benefits
Chase Freedom Flex is a World Elite Mastercard, so it comes with a handful of unique benefits compared to the old Chase Freedom card that was a Visa. Chase Freedom Flex benefits include purchase protection against damage or theft, extended warranties on qualifying items, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, an auto rental collision damage waiver and travel and emergency assistance services.
You’ll also get cellphone protection when you pay your phone bill with your credit card, as well as other World Elite Mastercard benefits, including exclusive offers for ridesharing, food delivery and online shopping, among others.
Redemption options
This card lets you redeem your rewards for cash back, merchandise, travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, gift cards and more. For superior redemption options, consider pairing this card with a Chase travel credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Doing so allows you to combine all your rewards under that travel card, which gives you the option to transfer rewards to a Chase travel partner — a redemption option that potentially yields the greatest value.
Recommended credit score
You need good credit or better to qualify for this rewards credit card, which typically means having a FICO score of 670 or higher.
Why should you get Chase Freedom Unlimited?
Chase Freedom Unlimited comes with some pretty hefty perks for a no-annual-fee credit card. Here are some of the reasons you should consider signing up.
Additional benefits
Like Chase Freedom Flex, Chase Freedom Unlimited benefits include purchase protection, extended warranties, trip cancellation and interruption insurance (a fantastic deal for a card with no annual fee), an auto rental collision damage waiver, travel and emergency assistance services and more.
Redemption options
With Chase Freedom Unlimited, you can redeem for cash back, gift cards, merchandise and travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. As mentioned with Freedom Flex, if you have a premier travel credit card (like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve), you can get even more value for your rewards when you use points to book with Chase or by transferring points to popular Chase Ultimate Rewards airline and hotel partners.
Recommended credit score
You need good credit or better to qualify for this rewards credit card, which typically means having a FICO score of 670 or higher.
How to pick between Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom Unlimited
Choosing between the Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom Unlimited cardsmight boil down to one question: Which is more important to you: Maximizing your rewards with a little effort or having a hassle-free way to earn cash back?
Why you might choose the Chase Freedom Flex card
If you have the time and skill to manage its rewards categories, the Chase Freedom Flex may be worth it as it gives you the opportunity to earn rewards at a higher rate over time.
The 5 percent cash back rate is one of the highest yields in the marketplace, but it will require savvy planning to max out each quarterly bonus category. It may also depend on how well your spending habits align with the quarterly bonuses and how much effort you’re willing to put into planning your purchases.
Why you might choose the Chase Freedom Unlimited card
The Chase Freedom Unlimited may be worth it if you’re looking for a simple rewards card for everyday spending that offers a generous rewards rate on all purchases.
Overall, it may not provide you with the highest potential for rewards, but it’s a good fit for those looking for a better-than-average rewards return without all the fuss.
The bottom line
Make sure to take a closer look at both the Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom Unlimited cards and keep your spending habits in mind. Then, decide whether you want to focus on maximizing bonus categories or earning a higher rewards rate on all regular purchases. Also, take the time to compare other credit cards on the market today, including other Chase credit cards. With a little research, you’ll find the card that’s right for you and be earning rewards in no time.
*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
