At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited® are both no-annual-fee cards with solid rewards and unique benefits.

While these cards come with similar features, the difference in how you earn rewards can determine which is better for you.

Chase Freedom Flex earns big on rotating categories and comes with an accessible welcome bonus.

Chase Freedom Unlimited is a good choice for everyday spending with solid travel protections.

Chase has offered some of the best travel and rewards credit cards on the market for years, and the issuer’s cash back options are no exception. That’s especially true since these “cash back” cards can be part of a strong travel rewards strategy.

The Chase Freedom Flex℠* and Chase Freedom Unlimited® cards both come with no annual fee. However, Chase Freedom Flex earns more in rotating quarterly bonus categories, while Chase Freedom Unlimited offers steady category bonuses and 1.5 percent back on all purchases. Both cards also boost earnings in categories like dining and drugstore purchases as well as travel purchases made through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

If you are considering a new cash back credit card or a way to boost your Ultimate Rewards earning and are wondering which of these two options to pursue, keep reading to see how they compare.

Main details

Features Chase Freedom Flex Chase Freedom Unlimited Welcome bonus $200 bonus when you spend $500 within 3 months of account opening (awarded as 20,000 Ultimate Rewards points) Earn an extra 1.5% back on all purchases for first year (on up to $20,000 in purchases) — worth up to $300 (all rewards awarded as Ultimate Rewards points) Rewards rate 5% cash back on up to $1,500 spent in quarterly bonus categories (then 1%; activation required)

5% back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards

5% back on Lyft rides through March 2025

3% back on dining and drugstore purchases

1% back on all other purchases 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards

5% back on Lyft rides through March 2025

3% back on dining and drugstore purchases

1.5% back on all other purchases Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 20.49% to 29.24% 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 20.49% to 29.24% Annual fee $0 $0

Chase Freedom Flex vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited highlights

Both of these cash back credit cards can be rewarding in their own right, but the right one for you depends on your spending habits and rewards goals. The following section highlights how these two cards compare in some of the most important categories.

Badge Welcome bonus winner Chase Freedom Flex Why it won Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Chase Freedom Unlimited Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Travel perks winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

The card that can help you earn the most cash back really depends on how much you spend each month and which categories you spend the most in. The following example shows how you might end up with more rewards with one of these cards over the other.

Chase Freedom Flex vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited spending example

Imagine you use your credit card for all of your regular spending and household bills. You also use your credit card to take advantage of the Chase Freedom Flex bonus categories each quarter. Say that, this quarter, the eligible categories are Target, grocery stores (excluding Walmart) and fitness club and gym memberships.

So, let’s say you spend the following:

$500 per month on grocery store purchases ($1,500 quarterly total)

$250 per month on dining at restaurants ($750 quarterly total)+

$800 per month on miscellaneous expenses ($2,400 quarterly total)

With the Chase Freedom Flex, you would earn $121.50 in rewards over three months. That’s $75 in rewards for grocery store purchases, $22.50 in rewards on dining at restaurants and $24 on rewards for miscellaneous spending.

In comparison, with the Chase Freedom Unlimited, you would only earn $81 in rewards over three months. That’s $22.50 in rewards for grocery store purchases, $22.50 in rewards on dining at restaurants and $36 in rewards on miscellaneous purchases.

This example shows how your spending and rewards might look in a quarter where you max out the Chase Freedom Flex quarterly bonus category. You should keep in mind, however, that things might look differently in quarters where the bonus category doesn’t align well with your spending. In that case, you’ll likely earn 1 percent back on most purchases. So, if you spend a lot more on regular, non-bonus purchases, or don’t anticipate maxing out any bonus categories each quarter, the Chase Freedom Unlimited’s 1.5 percent back on regular purchases is likely the better choice.

Why should you get Chase Freedom Flex?

Like the name says, Chase Freedom Flex is great for those looking for flexibility in their spending. Here are some of the reasons you should consider signing up.

Additional benefits

Chase Freedom Flex is a World Elite Mastercard, so it comes with a handful of unique benefits compared to the old Chase Freedom card that was a Visa. Chase Freedom Flex benefits include purchase protection against damage or theft, extended warranties on qualifying items, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, an auto rental collision damage waiver and travel and emergency assistance services.

You’ll also get cellphone protection when you pay your phone bill with your credit card, as well as other World Elite Mastercard benefits, including exclusive offers for ridesharing, food delivery and online shopping, among others.

Redemption options

This card lets you redeem your rewards for cash back, merchandise, travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, gift cards and more. For superior redemption options, consider pairing this card with a Chase travel credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve®. Doing so allows you to combine all your rewards under that travel card, which gives you the option to transfer rewards to a Chase travel partner — a redemption option that potentially yields the greatest value.

Recommended credit score

You need good credit or better to qualify for this rewards credit card, which typically means having a FICO score of 670 or higher.

Why should you get Chase Freedom Unlimited?

Chase Freedom Unlimited comes with some pretty hefty perks for a no-annual-fee credit card. Here are some of the reasons you should consider signing up.

Additional benefits

Like Chase Freedom Flex, Chase Freedom Unlimited benefits include purchase protection, extended warranties, trip cancellation and interruption insurance (a fantastic deal for a card with no annual fee), an auto rental collision damage waiver, travel and emergency assistance services and more.

Redemption options

With Chase Freedom Unlimited, you can redeem for cash back, gift cards, merchandise and travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. As mentioned with Freedom Flex, if you have a premier travel credit card (like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve), you can get even more value for your rewards when you use points to book with Chase or by transferring points to popular Chase Ultimate Rewards airline and hotel partners.

Recommended credit score

You need good credit or better to qualify for this rewards credit card, which typically means having a FICO score of 670 or higher.

How to pick between Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom Unlimited

Choosing between the Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom Unlimited cardsmight boil down to one question: Which is more important to you: Maximizing your rewards with a little effort or having a hassle-free way to earn cash back?

Why you might choose the Chase Freedom Flex card

If you have the time and skill to manage its rewards categories, the Chase Freedom Flex may be worth it as it gives you the opportunity to earn rewards at a higher rate over time.

The 5 percent cash back rate is one of the highest yields in the marketplace, but it will require savvy planning to max out each quarterly bonus category. It may also depend on how well your spending habits align with the quarterly bonuses and how much effort you’re willing to put into planning your purchases.

Why you might choose the Chase Freedom Unlimited card

The Chase Freedom Unlimited may be worth it if you’re looking for a simple rewards card for everyday spending that offers a generous rewards rate on all purchases.

Overall, it may not provide you with the highest potential for rewards, but it’s a good fit for those looking for a better-than-average rewards return without all the fuss.

The bottom line

Make sure to take a closer look at both the Chase Freedom Flex and Chase Freedom Unlimited cards and keep your spending habits in mind. Then, decide whether you want to focus on maximizing bonus categories or earning a higher rewards rate on all regular purchases. Also, take the time to compare other credit cards on the market today, including other Chase credit cards. With a little research, you’ll find the card that’s right for you and be earning rewards in no time.

*The information about the Chase Freedom Flex℠ has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.