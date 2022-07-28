Why you might want a different cash back card

If you don’t have SoFi banking, investment or loan account, it’s worth applying for a different cash back card. You won’t get maximum rewards value from this card if you can’t redeem your rewards with other SoFi products.

Rewards: Unsuitable for non-SoFi members

Unless you have a SoFi banking, investment or loan account, you won’t be able to maximize your rewards. In fact, many other cash back cards would provide you with more value. The SoFi Credit Card earns cash back at a solid rate of 2 percent, but you can only make the most of these points with redemptions for SoFi’s products or statement credits. You should consider more flexible cards if you want to redeem points for gift cards, travel or cash back.

This card is best for users with good to excellent credit. Users who meet the minimum credit requirements for this card have several more flexible options that reward them generously for all purchases and redemptions. For instance, most 2 percent flat-rate cash back cards will be more flexible than the SoFi Credit Card and won’t gate your rewards rate behind loyalty requirements. With a card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you’ll earn 2 percent cash rewards back on purchases regardless of how you redeem your rewards.

Welcome offer: Lacks first-year value

You can earn an extra unlimited 1 percent on top of your card’s ongoing 2 percent rewards rate when you set up direct deposit with a SoFi Checking or Savings account. This offer is relatively untraditional and lackluster compared to what other cards offer. It requires high first-year spending to keep pace with the value of most traditional welcome offers and invites you to shuffle your banking strategy, which not everyone is comfortable doing.

You can find a generous welcome offer on any respectable cash back card requiring good credit. For instance, cards with $200 to $300 welcome offers are available for users at the same credit level this card requires. Although these are one-off lump-sum payments that won’t bring recurring value to your wallet, they’re nothing to shrug at.

Other cards may reward $200 or more with spending requirements ranging between $500 and $1,500 dollars from card purchases during your first three months. This bonus also stacks with the rewards you’ll earn from regular card spending. A card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash card will reward you with a $200 cash reward bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first three months with the card and an additional $10 cash rewards earned from spending the $500. With the same $500 spent, the Sofi Credit Card will reward you $5 from the card’s extra 1 percent for setting up direct deposit and $10 from your ongoing rewards rate. The Wells Fargo Active Cash is more rewarding with this example.

However, if you plan to spend at least $20,000 in your first year, the SoFi Credit Card’s extra 1 percent back on unlimited spending in your first year will start to eclipse a $200 welcome offer. For cardholders who plan to spend beyond $20,000, the SoFi Credit Card can be highly rewarding if you’re comfortable making SoFi your primary banking partner.