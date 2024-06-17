At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card is a solid choice for those who want some basic Delta perks with a more manageable annual fee.

The Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card offers frequent Delta flyers more benefits plus the ability to earn Medallion Status more easily.

Choosing the right card for you depends upon your goals and spending habits — including how often you fly with Delta and whether you are willing to pay a higher annual fee for certain benefits and perks.

If you fly Delta, you probably already know about the benefits of earning and redeeming Delta SkyMiles. But you might not know that applying for a Delta credit card can expedite your miles-earning journey and give you access to more travel perks.

With an airline card from Delta in your wallet, you have the opportunity to earn SkyMiles on every purchase. Depending on which Delta credit card you choose, you may also be able to take advantage of some lucrative travel benefits — such as a round-trip companion certificate on certain flights, fee waivers for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry applications and more.

If you’re thinking about applying for a Delta credit card, you may be asking yourself which is better: the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card? Both cards allow you to earn Delta SkyMiles on everyday purchases, but only one card offers a handful of premium travel benefits.

That said, if you want the perks that come with the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card, you’ll need to be prepared to pay a platinum-level fee. For some Delta travelers, the Delta SkyMiles Gold card might be the more sensible option.

Which is right for you? Let’s take a close look at the Delta SkyMiles Gold vs. the Delta SkyMiles Platinum and see if we can come up with a verdict.

Main Details

Delta SkyMiles Gold Delta SkyMiles Platinum Welcome bonus 65,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months. 85,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 6 months. Rewards Rate 2X miles on worldwide restaurant (including takeout and delivery in U.S.), U.S. supermarket and Delta purchases

1X miles on other eligible purchases 3X miles on Delta flights and Delta Vacations purchases, plus transactions made directly with hotels

2X miles at restaurants worldwide (plus takeout and delivery in U.S.) and at U.S. supermarkets

1X miles on other eligible purchases Intro APR N/A; regular variable APR of 20.99 to 29.99 percent N/A; regular variable APR of 20.99 to 29.99 percent Annual fee $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150 $350

Delta SkyMiles Gold vs. Delta SkyMiles Platinum highlights

In the battle between the Delta SkyMiles Gold and the Delta SkyMiles Platinum, neither card is an across-the-board winner — but each wins in certain categories. Here’s how they stack up:

Badge Welcome bonus winner Delta SkyMiles Platinum Why it won Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Delta SkyMiles Platinum Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Delta SkyMiles Gold Why it won Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

If you want to earn the most SkyMiles per dollar spent, the Delta SkyMiles Platinum will likely give you the biggest bang for your buck — but only if you put a lot of your money towards travel purchases, including Delta flights. If you spend less money on travel and more money on everyday purchases like groceries, the two cards offer similar rewards-earning opportunities.

Delta SkyMiles Gold vs. Delta SkyMiles Platinum spending example

Let’s say you spent $1,000 on groceries and $500 on restaurants last month. Both the Delta SkyMiles Gold and the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card offer 2X SkyMiles on restaurant and U.S. supermarket purchases, netting you 3,000 SkyMiles for the $1,500 you spent on restaurants and groceries.

But what if you also bought a $500 Delta flight and a $500 hotel stay? The Delta SkyMiles Platinum card offers 3X miles per dollar on Delta purchases and direct hotel bookings, allowing you to earn 3,000 SkyMiles for the $1,000 spent. The Delta SkyMiles Gold card offers 2X miles on Delta purchases and only 1X mile per dollar on hotels, which means the $1,000 you put towards travel expenses would only net 1,500 SkyMiles.

Based on Bankrate’s latest miles valuations, Delta SkyMiles are worth about 1.2 cents apiece, making the rewards difference between the two cards — 1,500 SkyMiles, in this instance — worth about $18 in value.

Why should you get the Delta SkyMiles Gold?

If you want to earn rewards on everyday purchases and redeem them for an occasional Delta flight, the Delta SkyMiles Gold card is probably the right choice for you. Here are some additional benefits to consider:

Additional benefits

Want Delta travel perks? In addition to priority boarding, one free checked bag per flight and 20 percent off in-flight purchases (redeemed as a statement credit), Delta SkyMiles Gold cardholders can receive a $100 Delta flight credit after spending $10,000 in a calendar year.

Cardholders also receive travel protections like baggage insurance, trip delay insurance and car rental loss and damage insurance.

Redemption options

The best way to redeem your Delta SkyMiles is by using them to purchase Delta flights. When you book flights on Delta.com, you can take up to $50 off the cost of your flight for every 5,000 miles you redeem. Don’t have enough miles to cover the entire cost of a flight? Delta will let you combine miles and cash. You can also transfer your miles to one of Delta’s airline partners.

If you’re not interested in flights, you can redeem your miles for:

Magazines

Special experiences

Seat upgrades

Delta SkyClub drinks

Charitable donations through Delta SkyWish

Recommended credit score

People with good to excellent credit are most likely to be accepted for the Delta SkyMiles Gold card. We recommend building your FICO credit score to at least 670 before you apply.

Why should you get the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card?

If you fly Delta regularly, want to maximize your SkyMiles and want to take advantage of perks like various statement credits and travel protections, the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card is a good option. And if you’re interested in earning Medallion Status, the boosted rate on Delta purchases will help you get there faster.

Additional benefits

Although the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card no longer offers reduced entry to Delta Sky Club lounges, it still offers a plethora of perks — including a TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee waiver and the opportunity to redeem a domestic Main Cabin round-trip companion ticket each year.

Plus, cardholders receive all the same standard perks offered by the Gold card:

Priority boarding

One free checked bag per flight

20 percent off in-flight purchases (as a statement credit)

Baggage insurance

Trip delay insurance

Car rental loss and damage insurance

When it comes to earning Medallion Status, Delta SkyMiles Platinum cardholders can benefit in a couple of ways. First, spending on the SkyMiles Platinum card is eligible for an MQD boost of $1 MQD for every $20 in purchases. Cardholders will also receive an MQD head start each year, automatically getting $2,500 in MQDs deposited toward their elite status every Medallion Qualification Year.

Additionally, Delta SkyMiles Platinum cardholders have a variety of statement credits available to them. Cardholders can enjoy:

Up to $120 in annual rideshare credits (up to $10 per month on eligible U.S. rideshare purchases with select providers)

Up to $120 in annual Resy credits (up to $10 per month on eligible U.S. Resy purchases with enrolled card)

Up to $150 in credits toward prepaid bookings through Delta Stays

Redemption options

If you have the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card, you’ll want to redeem your SkyMiles for Delta flights or Delta Vacation purchases. That’s probably why you invested in the platinum-level Delta card in the first place. You can also transfer your miles to one of Delta’s airline partners, use your SkyMiles to upgrade seats, or pay for ticket change fees.

If you aren’t using SkyMiles to enhance your Delta travel experience, you can always use the “Shop With Miles” feature. Redeem your SkyMiles for magazines, charitable donations or any of the other options and experiences Delta offers.

Recommended credit score

As with the Delta SkyMiles Gold card, people with good or excellent credit are more likely to be accepted. If you’re considering applying for the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card, we recommend having a FICO credit score of at least 670.

The bottom line

The Delta SkyMiles Gold American Express card and the Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card are two excellent airline credit cards that allow cardholders to earn SkyMiles, take advantage of travel perks and save money on Delta flights.

However, the two cards are not designed for the same traveler. If you are a frequent Delta flyer who takes many trips every year, you might be ready for the platinum-level benefits offered by the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card — as long as you’re ready to pay a platinum-level annual fee. If you’re just getting started with SkyMiles and want a high-earning rewards card that only charges a modest annual fee, the Delta SkyMiles Gold card is the better option.

Still not sure which card to choose? Compare more of the best travel rewards cards before you decide.