Key takeaways The Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card and Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card are unsecured cards with no annual fee designed to help you access and build credit.

Petal considers more than your credit score for approval, also analyzing your banking history to decide eligibility.

Both cards come with cash back at select merchants through Petal Offers, but the Petal 2 edges out the Petal 1 with 1 percent cash back on eligible purchases for those who qualify.

If you already have good credit, you may want to look for another card that comes with stronger rewards and a welcome bonus.

The Petal® 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa® Credit Card* and Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card* offer similar benefits, though they’re designed for different types of consumers. The Petal 1 card is for people with low to fair credit who may not qualify for a traditional unsecured credit card , while the Petal 2 card is for those with fair to good credit who are looking to earn rewards while boosting their score .

Main details

Cards Petal 1 “No Annual Fee” Visa Credit Card Petal 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa Credit Card Rewards rate N/A — but you can earn 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants through Petal Offers Up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases when you make 12 on-time payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants though Petal Offers Welcome bonus N/A N/A Annual fee $0 $0

Petal 1 vs. Petal 2 Visa Credit Card highlights

Need some help deciding between the Petal 1 Visa Credit Card and the Petal 2 Visa Credit Card ? We cover which card wins when it comes to welcome bonuses, rewards and more.

Which card earns more?

It’s no contest: Petal 2 cardholders will earn more cash back than Petal 1 cardholders in most cases, because the Petal 2 packs a flat-rate rewards rate, but the Petal 1 doesn’t earn rewards outside the Petal Offers program. The Petal 2 card earns 1 percent to 1.5 percent cash back on all eligible purchases, regardless of where you shop. However, the Petal 1 doesn’t earn rewards at all, other than the sprinkling of 2 percent to 10 percent cash back at select merchants through Petal Offers — a perk the Petal 2 also has.

Petal 1 vs. Petal 2 spending example

Let’s say you spend $100 with a merchant that’s partnered with Petal Offers and $1,000 at other retailers.

Petal Offers merchants = $100 spend General spending = $1,000 Total cash back Petal 1 $2 to $10 (2% to 10% cash back) $0 (No general rewards rate) $2 to $10 Petal 2 $2 to $10 (2% to 10% cash back) $10 to $15 (1%, or 1.5% after 12 on-time payments) $12 to $25

The Petal 2 card will clearly be the more rewarding option since it earns at least 1 percent cash back on general spending (1.5 percent after 12 on-time payments) and the Petal 1 card can only earn cash back via Petal Offers.

However, it’s worth noting there are plenty of potentially more rewarding cards available for credit builders, especially if secured cards are up for consideration. Capital One and Discover credit cards don’t charge foreign transaction fees, so the aforementioned Capital One QuicksilverOne and Quicksilver Secured could be great alternatives. The Discover it® Secured Credit Card could also be a far more rewarding option than the Petal 1, and it doesn’t charge an annual fee, foreign transaction fee or fee on your first late payment either (then up to $41).

Why should you get the Petal 1 Visa Credit Card?

The Petal 1 Visa Credit Card doesn’t earn as much cash back as the Petal 2 card, but it’s a potentially accessible option if you have a limited credit or a low score and need an unsecured card.

Additional benefits

This card’s main benefits are its minimal card costs — including no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees — and its 2 percent to 10 percent cash back at select merchants through Petal Offers. While the card charges a returned payment fee of $29 and a late payment fee of up to $40, you can turn on autopay to avoid penalty fees.

You may even be able to increase your credit limit by at least $50 after six months of responsible spending and payments if you meet certain Leap Program requirements.

Redemption options

Cash back can be redeemed in the form of a statement credit , check or ACH transfer.

Recommended credit score

This card is designed for consumers with little to no credit history. Petal takes into account your banking history as well as your credit score, which can help consumers with good financial habits qualify for more credit and better rates.

Lightbulb Icon Is the Petal 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card worth considering? Despite the issuer marketing Petal cards like starter cards, Petal has a history of being picky about approving some cardholders with subprime credit scores and has even switched some Petal 2 cardholders to the Petal 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card* in the past. Although the Petal 1 Rise is also unsecured, its $59 annual membership fee makes almost any credit-building card with no annual fee preferable.

Why should you get the Petal 2 Visa Credit Card?

The Petal 2 card is a decent, exceptionally low-cost option if you have fair-to-good credit and want to avoid forking over a security deposit. Plus, it can earn a bit of cash back while building (or rebuilding) your credit score.

Additional benefits

Among the key benefits of the Petal 2 card is that it earns up to 1.5 percent cash back on all eligible purchases, plus an additional 2 percent to 10 percent cash back on purchases from select merchants. It’s worth noting, though, that the year (at least) it takes to get the full 1.5 percent rate is painfully slow compared to the life span of a credit-building card — especially when rival cards can provide more lucrative rewards rates at the outside.

The other major benefits are its minimal card costs, which can be a rare sight among credit-building cards. There are no annual fees, no foreign transaction fees and no late or returned payment fees to worry about.

Redemption options

Like the Petal 1, cash back can be redeemed in the form of a statement credit, check or ACH transfer.

Recommended credit score

The Petal 2 card is advertised for people with little or no credit history, but in actuality, applicants with fair credit to good credit may have the best odds of approval. In addition to your credit score, Petal takes into account your banking history to determine your creditworthiness when you apply.

If you have a good credit score already, though, there are plenty of other top-tier rewards cards available to you that may be a better use of your time.

The bottom line

Both the Petal 1 Visa Credit Card and the Petal 2 Visa Credit Card are decent options for those who want an unsecured card but don’t have a long credit history. The Petal 1 comes with basic perks like cash back at select merchants, no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. The Petal 2 features cash back on all purchases, no late fees and a lower variable APR range. People who qualify for the Petal 2 card should take advantage of the additional benefits offered — but for those who don’t qualify, the Petal 1 is still a decent choice.

However, the suggested credit scores may be a bit high for the rewards and perks the Petal cards provide compared to the competition.

*Information about the Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Petal 1 Rise Visa® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.