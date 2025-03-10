Why you might want a different retail store card

No matter how much you spend at Best Buy, this card has limited usefulness. The deferred interest offers and sky-high interest rate could make deep cuts to any rewards you’d manage to accumulate. Even if you pay off your balance every month to avoid interest, the rewards you’ve earned have tight restrictions on how you can use them.

Interest rate: High APR

Unless you’re able to pay off the balance on this card every month, it could easily become expensive to use even without an annual fee. That’s because it has a sky-high interest rate of 31.49% Variable APR. To compare, today’s average credit card interest rates are just above 20 percent. It’s even higher than the average APR for co-branded credit cards , which is 29.09 percent.

Rewards redemption: Overly restrictive

After you’ve done all the work of building up points and maximizing the rewards categories on your card, you might be disappointed with the limited options available for redemption. The only redemption options are a Best Buy rewards certificate or a non-Best Buy gift card.

The rewards certificate is a coupon for discounts on your future Best Buy purchases and it doesn’t have any cash value. The rewards certificate also can’t be used to purchase a Best Buy gift card. However, they can be redeemed for other types of e-gift cards. Unlike other co-branded cards, there’s no transferring those points to another rewards program to make use of them, which further limits the value of your rewards.

Deferred interest financing: Tricky to navigate