Key takeaways Williams Sonoma’s Key Rewards Credit Card Program offers a no annual fee credit card with a generous rewards structure.

Cardholders can earn a $10 Rewards Certificate for every $10 in rewards earned, redeemable at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands.

The card can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, and offers a 5% rewards rate on purchases made at Williams-Sonoma brands.

In addition to rewards, cardholders can also enjoy benefits such as free shipping and a $25 birthday award.

In 2021, home retailer Williams Sonoma launched a credit card program in partnership with Capital One that can make more rewarding to revamp your space.

When shopping at popular brands such as Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm and Mark & Graham, the Key Rewards Credit Card Program can help you earn more as you maximize and redesign spaces in your home. With the Key Rewards Visa Card , you can earn even more rewards on these purchases.

What does the Key Rewards Visa offer?

Credit Card Icon Quick highlights Welcome offer: 10 percent back in rewards across the Williams Sonoma family of brands for your first 30 days from account opening.

10 percent back in rewards across the Williams Sonoma family of brands for your first 30 days from account opening. Rewards rate: 5 percent back online and in stores on purchases made at Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm and Mark & Graham; 4 percent back at grocery stores and restaurants (excluding fast food); 1 percent back on everything else

5 percent back online and in stores on purchases made at Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm and Mark & Graham; 4 percent back at grocery stores and restaurants (excluding fast food); 1 percent back on everything else Annual fee: $0

$0 Regular APR: 30.24 percent variable

The Key Rewards Visa comes with no annual fee and offers a generous rewards structure on spending at the Williams-Sonoma family of brands and in common categories like grocery and restaurant spending — a market-leading value in the store card space .

The card also features a 12-month promotional financing offer through which you can include larger, more expensive items of $750 or more to your budget without paying interest fees.

A few other benefits cardholders can expect include free standard shipping at Williams Sonoma and a $25 birthday award in the form of a bonus certificate each year during your birthday month.

And as a Visa Signature credit card , the Key Rewards Visa carries added perks that include:

Complimentary access to Visa Signature Concierge services

Travel and emergency assistance services

Roadside dispatch

NortonLifeLock

Rewards redemption

Rewards earned with the Key Rewards Visa card come in the form of a $10 Rewards Certificate for every $10 in rewards you earn (following a “30-day vesting period,” according to the card’s application page ). However, you can only redeem your rewards on purchases made with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands.

Where can I use the Key Rewards Visa?

Unlike some retail credit cards that are “closed loop” — meaning you can’t use them outside the store that issues the credit card — you can use the Key Rewards Visa anywhere Visa is accepted.

Earn 5 percent back in rewards redeemable at Williams-Sonoma brands when you can shop at:

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Teens

Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Home

West Elm

Mark & Graham

How to maximize the Key Rewards Visa

To get the most value out of the Key Rewards Visa, you’ll need to focus a majority of your home decor–related spending at William-Sonoma brands — whether it’s pots and pans for your kitchen or a new bunk bed for your kids. Given the upcoming holiday season, you might also consider making a handful of holiday gift purchases with these retailers in order to snag that 5 percent back rewards rate.

Considering the card’s welcome offer, think strategically about any long sought-after purchases within your first 30 days of card ownership to secure the 10 percent back rewards rate.

And pull out the Key Rewards Visa when you’re stocking up your pantry or dining out, too. Its 4 percent rewards rate on groceries and restaurants is stellar for a no-annual-fee card, and there’s no limit to the amount of rewards you can earn.

Finally, if you absolutely need to, consider taking advantage of the 12-month promotional financing offer for purchases over $750. This promotional offer is better than carrying debt at the card’s 30.24 percent variable APR. Note, though, purchases made using the card’s promotional financing plan do not earn rewards, and it’s better to avoid carrying a balance in general.

The bottom line

Whether you’re building out a home office or getting the perfect gift for the holiday season, the Key Rewards Visa can help you earn rewards on stylish home goods. If you’re ready to bring out your inner interior designer or consummate gift giver, the additional card perks and promotions make it that much more worthwhile to get started.

Bear in mind, if you aren’t loyal to any stores under the Williams-Sonoma family of brands, you’ll find other cards on the market that offer rewards on shopping, as well as grocery store and restaurant purchases. Consider our list of the best credit cards for shopping , as well as the best credit cards for department stores before you apply.