At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners.
Bottom line
The Choice Rewards World Mastercard® offers one of the lowest available APR rates and no additional fees, making it a good option for consolidating debt while paying less interest. While the rewards aren’t stellar, the card also has solid additional perks that can help you find value.
First Tech Federal Credit Union paid for the creation of the content on this page. However, the information is based on our unbiased opinion, and the provider did not have any input into the review.
The Choice Rewards World Mastercard® is a no-annual-fee credit card offering 2X points in a select number of everyday categories and a modest sign-up bonus.
Like many credit union cards, it has a low APR, making it a good tool for minimizing interest charges and helping you consolidate debt. The card also doesn’t charge fees for balance transfers, cash advances or foreign transactions. However, the card’s rewards rates and welcome offer don’t measure up to the best cash back cards available. Plus, you won’t be able to apply if you aren’t a First Tech credit union member.
This card has a low ongoing APR, making it an ideal choice to minimize interest charges
There are no annual, foreign transaction, cash advance, or balance transfer fees, making the card cheap to operate and own.
The card’s flexible redemption options give you more ways to use your rewards than other cards.
The card’s earning rates can’t match up to many other no-annual-fee cards.
You have to be a First Tech member to open this card.
This card doesn’t offer an intro APR on purchases or balance transfers, which hurts the card’s up-front value.
The Choice Rewards World Mastercard is good if you need a low ongoing APR to consolidate debt or occasionally carry a balance. It also earns rewards in several bonus categories and offers various perks, including Mastercard benefits and special bonuses for cardholders who open a First Tech Rewards checking or savings account.
One of the biggest advantages of this card is the lack of fees and low ongoing APR. The card’s low-end APR of 13.5 percent makes it one of the best low-interest credit cards on the market, and the high-end APR of 18 percent also falls below the average credit card APR. This makes the card a great option if you need to carry a balance.
Like many of the best credit union cards, it also has no annual, cash advance, foreign transaction or balance transfer fee. The card is spectacularly generous in this regard, particularly the lack of balance transfer fee, which has become more difficult to find on credit cards.
This card offers the standard suite of Mastercard Benefits, including MasterRental Coverage, Master Global Service™ and Mastercard ID Theft Protection™. You’ll also receive the following Mastercard World Elite perks at participating merchants:
Cardholders can also take advantage of the following travel insurance benefits:
Cardholders can also access emergency cash advances, card replacement and roadside assistance.
First Tech is the official credit union of the Portland Trail Blazers basketball team, offering team-related perks, like a Blazers-themed card and discounted tickets and merchandise. This is a great incentive for fans to get outsized value from this card. And while this is more of a localized benefit, this is the kind of unique local value a credit union card can provide.
Although the Choice Rewards World Mastercard is a good low-interest card and provides solid perks, many other cards are worth considering if you want to maximize your rewards.
The card offers 2X points in everyday categories like gas, groceries, telecommunication services and household goods, and 1X points on all other purchases.
You’ll receive a slight boost to earnings if you open a First Tech Rewards Checking or Savings account, which will earn an additional 0.5 percent cash back (up to $15 a month) on credit card spending and a $10 monthly rebate on streaming subscriptions. While that can be helpful, you’ll still do much better elsewhere if rewards are your primary focus. If you value rewards more than a low APR, many of the best rewards credit cards will prove more valuable.
This card comes with a 20,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $3,000 in the first 60 days from account opening. This is worth $200, giving Choice Rewards points a value of roughly 1 cent per point.
The sign-up bonus is less valuable than many other rewards cards, which typically provide similar bonus value with smaller spending. For example, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has the same bonus but only requires $500 of spending in the first three months of account opening. That bonus only requires you to spend over $167 over three months. The First Tech Choice Rewards card needs $1,500 in two months, which can prove difficult if you don’t normally spend that much in a month or have any large purchases planned.
You must be a First Tech Credit Union member to apply for this card. To qualify for membership, you must meet one of the following criteria:
If you don’t meet the criteria, the easiest option may be to join the Computer History Museum or the Financial Fitness Association. From there, you can schedule a virtual or in-person appointment to finalize your application.
While this card isn’t available for everyone, it can be a helpful tool to manage debt while earning rewards. You might give the card a look if you fall into one of the following categories.
The Choice Rewards World Mastercard’s is a solid and low-cost rewards card thanks to it’s low APR and lack of additional fees, and is a good card to look into if you need to consolidate and manage debt at a lower interest rate. The rewards program isn’t the most competitive, but it does come with an array of useful everyday categories like gas, groceries, and household goods. But if you pay your balance in full and don’t need a low-interest credit card, better options are available.
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring balance transfer and low-interest cards, including each card’s introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more.
While balance transfer and low-interest cards share a similar ratings rubric, we weigh features differently based on how a card is categorized. We categorize cards that carry an especially long intro APR offer on balance transfers as dedicated balance transfer cards, while cards that offer an especially low ongoing APR are considered general low-interest cards.
Based on its features, we assigned this card a primary category of low interest and tailored our ratings accordingly.
We analyzed over 100 of the most popular balance transfer and low-interest cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up against those of other cards in its category.
Here’s a breakdown of what gave this card its score:
