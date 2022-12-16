Why you might want a different low-interest card

Although the Choice Rewards World Mastercard is a good low-interest card and provides solid perks, many other cards are worth considering if you want to maximize your rewards.

Rewards: Earn more with other cards

The card offers 2X points in everyday categories like gas, groceries, telecommunication services and household goods, and 1X points on all other purchases.

You’ll receive a slight boost to earnings if you open a First Tech Rewards Checking or Savings account, which will earn an additional 0.5 percent cash back (up to $15 a month) on credit card spending and a $10 monthly rebate on streaming subscriptions. While that can be helpful, you’ll still do much better elsewhere if rewards are your primary focus. If you value rewards more than a low APR, many of the best rewards credit cards will prove more valuable.

Welcome offer: High spending for not much in return

This card comes with a 20,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $3,000 in the first 60 days from account opening. This is worth $200, giving Choice Rewards points a value of roughly 1 cent per point.

The sign-up bonus is less valuable than many other rewards cards, which typically provide similar bonus value with smaller spending. For example, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has the same bonus but only requires $500 of spending in the first three months of account opening. That bonus only requires you to spend over $167 over three months. The First Tech Choice Rewards card needs $1,500 in two months, which can prove difficult if you don’t normally spend that much in a month or have any large purchases planned.

Membership: First Tech credit union members only

You must be a First Tech Credit Union member to apply for this card. To qualify for membership, you must meet one of the following criteria:

Work for First Tech partner companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and others

Have a family or household member who is already a member

Work for the State of Oregon

Live or work in Lane County, Oregon

Belong to the Financial Fitness Association or the Computer History Museum

If you don’t meet the criteria, the easiest option may be to join the Computer History Museum or the Financial Fitness Association. From there, you can schedule a virtual or in-person appointment to finalize your application.