Citi Strata Premier vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred
Key takeaways
- The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Citi Strata Premier® Card both offer access to popular travel rewards universes: Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou points.
- Citi Strata Premier offers excellent rewards rates in more everyday categories, but Sapphire Preferred offers potentially better value when redeeming points for travel through the issuer’s travel portal.
- In both cases, the cards are more powerful when combined with other cards that earn points in the respective rewards programs.
Citi is an advertising partner.
Both the Citi Strata Premier Card and the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card offer healthy rewards and helpful benefits without charging an exorbitant annual fee. Still, you may find that one of them better fits your travel credit card needs than the other.
While these two rewards cards share some similarities, the Citi Strata Premier is better at helping you rack up points on everyday purchases. In comparison, the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers a more impressive suite of cardholder benefits, especially when it comes to travel insurance and purchase protection.
Here’s what you need to know to choose which top rewards credit card aligns better with your spending patterns and financial goals.
Main details
|Cards
|Citi Strata Premier
|Chase Sapphire Preferred
|Welcome bonus
|
|
|Rewards rate
|
|
|Annual fee
|$95
|$95
Citi Strata Premier vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred highlights
Tie
-
Both cards offer generous welcome bonuses, but their values vary depending on how you redeem them. With the Citi Strata Premier, you can earn 75,000 Citi ThankYou points after spending $4,000 within three months of account opening. And Chase’s welcome offer with the Sapphire Preferred is 75,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points after spending $5,000 within three months of account opening.
While the offers aren’t exactly the same, their values can be similar based on how you actually use your rewards. The Citi Strata Premier’s bonus is worth $750 when redeemed for 1-cent redemption options like gift cards or travel through the Citi portal. But if you transfer your points to a high-value Citi travel partner, your points could be worth about 1.6 cents apiece, according to Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations. That means your Citi welcome bonus could be worth about $1,200.
With Chase’s recent Points Boost offer — replacing the former 25 percent travel portal redemption value for Preferred cardholders — Ultimate Rewards points are worth up to 1.5 cents per point for hotel bookings and up to 1.75 cents for airfare through Chase TravelSM. However, this only applies to certain itineraries and seat classes and may not be available for your travel plans.
If you transfer 75,000 points to the right Chase travel partner, we estimate, per Bankrate’s valuations, that your points could be worth around 2.0 cents each. This makes your bonus worth about $1,500.
What does all this mean? For the most part, the value of these bonuses depends quite a bit on how you redeem your rewards. The Citi Strata Premier bonus offer has a slightly lower spending requirement, but the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s points have a higher value potential.
Citi Strata Premier® Card
-
While the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers bonus rewards in a few regular spending categories, the Citi Strata Premier is a much more rewarding card for everyday purchases. The fact it offers an even more robust rewards rate for hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through CitiTravel.com also gives it a boost when it comes to travel-related spending.
Case in point: the Citi Strata Premier offers you 3X points on restaurant, supermarket, gas station and EV charging purchases — all standard everyday spending categories. That’s in addition to the 10X points you can earn on hotels, car rentals and attractions booked through CitiTravel.com. Plus, you’ll earn 3X points on all air travel and hotel stays booked outside the Citi portal, along with 1X points on all other purchases.
Meanwhile, the Chase Sapphire Preferred offers 5X points on travel booked through the Chase portal, along with 5X points on Lyft rides (2X on general travel and 3X-point bonus, offer ends September 30, 2027). It also offers a lower rate of 2X points on other travel purchases, although this rate is more inclusive than Citi’s 3X points on only air travel and other hotel purchases.
When it comes to everyday spending, the Chase Sapphire Preferred matches the Citi Strata Premier’s 3X rate on dining, but doesn’t offer extra rewards on gas, EV charging or in-store grocery purchases — they’re all just 1X points categories.
Sapphire Preferred does offer 3X points on select streaming services and online grocery purchases (excluding Walmart, Target and wholesale clubs). However, these categories aren’t enough to make up for the everyday earning power on the Citi Strata Premier.
Tie
-
Both cards charge an annual fee of $95, which is considered low in the world of travel credit cards. While you may hesitate to sign up for a card with a yearly charge, you’ll see a substantial return on your investment during your first year if you spend enough to earn either card’s welcome bonus (provided you pay off your card in full each month to avoid paying interest).
Plus, if you take full advantage of either card’s rewards and benefits, the annual fee will likely still be worth paying in subsequent years.
Both Sapphire Preferred and Citi Strata Premier offer an annual hotel credit. In the case of Citi Strata Premier, you can receive a $100 hotel credit when you spend $500 on a single hotel stay booked through the Citi portal. That alone offsets the fee. For Sapphire Preferred, you receive up to $50 statement credit each year toward any hotel stay booked through Chase Travel℠.
Additionally, Sapphire Preferred cardholders receive a points bonus each year equal to 10 percent of spending in the previous year. Therefore, if you spend $10,000 on the card in a year, you’ll receive 1,000 bonus points.
And, if those extra perks aren’t enough, there’s always regular earning to help offset the fee. For example, if you spend at least $61 per week on gas, groceries or dining out with your Citi Strata Premier Card, you’ll earn enough points (9,516 annually, worth $95 in rewards) to make up for the annual fee. The same is also true if you spend $1,900 annually (9,500 points) on Lyft rides or travel booked through the Chase portal with your Chase Sapphire Preferred.
Tie
-
Neither card charges foreign transaction fees on purchases made outside of the United States. That means you can travel abroad with either option without worrying about incurring additional costs.
Which card earns the most?
The card that earns you the most depends on what you spend your money on. So, let’s take a look at a possible spending scenario. Keep in mind, however, that what you earn isn’t necessarily as important as the value when you redeem your rewards.
Citi Strata Premier vs. Chase Sapphire Preferred spending example
Lets say you choose the Citi Strata Premier Card and spend the following in a given month:
- $200 on gas
- $800 on groceries
- $100 dining out
- $500 on a plane ticket
- $500 on hotel accommodations
Since everything but hotels booked through Citi earns 3X points, you’ll receive 4,800 points on these purchases. You’ll also earn 5,000 additional points on $500 in hotel spending through the Citi portal, bringing the total monthly rewards on the Citi Strata Premier to 9,800. If you redeem these rewards for gift cards or travel through Citi, the value works out to $98.
Now, let’s say you make the same purchases using your Chase Sapphire Preferred, with the exception that you buy groceries online instead of in-store. Let’s also say you purchase all of your travel through the Chase portal. You’ll receive a total of 7,900 points in that case, which is worth $79 at a 1-cent-per-point value.
|Spending category
|Monthly estimated spending
|Citi Strata Premier (rewards earned)
|Chase Sapphire Preferred (rewards earned)
|Gas station and EV charging
|$200
|600 points
|200 points
|Groceries
|$800
|2,400 points
|2,400 points
|Restaurants
|$100
|300 points
|300 points
|Plane tickets
|$500
|1,500 points
|2,500 points
|Hotels
|$500
|5,000 points
|2,500 points
|Total rewards earned in one month
|9,800 points
|7,900 points
Why should you get the Citi Strata Premier?
Why should you get the Chase Sapphire Preferred?
The bottom line
If you want a rewards card that maximizes the value of your everyday expenses and travel purchases, the Citi Strata Premier Card could be a great addition to your wallet. But if you’re more interested in getting value for travel booked through a portal, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is likely a better fit.
Remember, though: there’s no rule that says you can’t have both. With both cards in your wallet, you can be handsomely rewarded for just about any purchase.
Information about the Chase Freedom Flex has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Why we ask for feedback Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.