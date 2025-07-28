 Skip to Main Content

Avant Cashback Rewards Card review: Pricey credit-building and passable rewards

You could qualify for this card without good credit to start building your credit score and earning rewards, but it'll cost you.

Katie Kelton, CCC
Nouri Zarrugh
Bottom line

If you're stuck in the fair credit category, this card could offer both cash back and a road to better credit with responsible use. But the annual fee is steep.
Avant Cashback Rewards Card overview

If you have bad credit to fair credit, or a FICO score between 300 and 670, the Avant Cashback Rewards Card could give you a chance to build credit without putting down a security deposit. The issuer also reviews your credit limit periodically for increases, which can help your credit utilization and credit score.

A step up from the Avant Credit Card, this card earns 1 percent cash back on every purchase, which is a rare perk for an unsecured card available with bad or fair credit. But those rewards come at a cost. The card charges a $75 annual fee, so your cash back only really starts to count after you've spent $7,500 in a year — enough to offset the fee. The card's interest rate is also well above average, making it expensive to carry a balance.

That said, most cards for applicants with less-than-good credit are secured — requiring a cash deposit — so this unsecured option could get you a higher credit limit than you'd find with competitor cards.

    • 1% unlimited cash back on every purchase

    • $75 annual fee
    • 35.99%* APR
    • $10 or 3% cash advance fee, whichever is greater
    • Up to $39 late fee
    • Up to $25 returned payment fee
    • No foreign transaction fees

    • Get prequalified with no impact to your credit score
    • Reports to the three major credit bureaus
    • Periodic reviews for credit limit increase

    You can qualify for the card without good credit and use it to make on-time payments and boost your score.

    Earn cash back rewards, a perk that helps justify the annual fee.

    The card is unsecured, so you don't have to put down a security deposit.

    Unlike some competitors, the card charges an annual fee.

    The ongoing APR is much higher than the average credit card interest rate.

    There's no opportunity to upgrade to a better card with the same issuer.

How to build credit with the Avant Cashback Rewards Card

Payment history and credit utilization are two of the key factors that affect your credit score, and how you use the Avant Cashback Rewards card can impact both, for better or worse.

If you make at least the minimum payment on your card every billing cycle — ideally, paying off the full balance to avoid interest — you'll build a positive payment history. And the issuer reports that activity to the three major credit bureaus.

It also reports your credit utilization ratio, which measures how much of your available credit you're using. And the Avant Cashback Rewards card could offer you a credit limit ranging from $300 to $3,000, which is relatively high for a credit-building card, especially an unsecured card. The less of your available credit you use before paying it off, the better for your credit score.

Why you might want the Avant Cashback Rewards Card

If you want to earn cash back but don't have the credit score to qualify for the best rewards cards, the Avant Cashback Rewards card could be a good place to start. Here are a few things that make the card worthwhile.

Rewards: Decent cash back for a credit-building card

This card goes a step beyond the basic Avant credit card by offering 1 percent cash back to those who qualify. Rewards are unlimited and apply to every purchase, making it a decent flat-rate cash back card for people with bad to fair credit. 

Many cards available for people with low credit scores earn no rewards while charging high fees. With the Avant card, you at least have a chance to offset some of the cost of building credit by earning rewards on your everyday spending.

Credit-building features: Easy to qualify and start using responsibly

The card is designed to help you build credit, which is why applicants with bad or fair credit can have an easier time qualifying than they would with typical credit cards. And since Avant reports your card activity to the credit bureaus, your credit score may improve over time if you pay your balance on time and in full.

One Avant card feature that makes it especially useful for building credit is its potentially high starting credit limit.  You can qualify for a starting limit of between $300 and $3,000, which should give you plenty of room to make everyday purchases while keeping your credit utilization low. 

For example, if your credit limit is $300, keeping your balance under $90 will help you stick to the 30 percent credit utilization rule of thumb. Unlike secured cards, which typically match your credit limit to your deposit, the Avant card gives you more breathing room without requiring an upfront deposit.

You can also get prequalified for the card first with no impact to your score. That way, you have a better sense of your approval odds before applying and incurring a hard credit inquiry.

Why you might want a different credit-building card

There are other cards that help you build credit with no annual fee, a higher rewards rate or a lower APR — or some combination of the three. Here are a couple of downsides to the Avant Cashback Rewards card.

Rates and fees: High APR and annual fee

The card's 35.99 percent APR is exceptionally high compared to the average credit card interest rate, which hovers around 20 percent. In fact, it's one of the highest credit card APRs currently on the market. That means you want to avoid carrying a balance — especially risky if you're still practicing using credit. If you end up in credit card debt, the Avant card makes it costly to get out of it.

There's also no intro APR offer to help you finance a large purchase or pay off a balance transfer.

The card also charges a $75 annual fee, which is high compared to many other credit-building and cash back cards, especially secured cards or cards available with fair credit. You'd have to spend at least $7,500 per year — earning 1 percent cash back — to offset the annual fee. Only then would your rewards begin offering added value.

How the Avant Cashback Rewards Card compares to other credit-building cards

This card isn't the only option for building credit while earning rewards. Other cards may have better long-term value or no cost to keeping the account open.

Is the Avant Cashback Rewards Card right for me?

While the Avant Cashback Rewards card gives you a chance to build credit and earn rewards, its annual fee and APR are high. Still, it might be a decent option if you:

  • Can't qualify for the best rewards cards yet but are determined to build your credit score
  • Don't plan to carry a balance
  • Will spend enough to offset the annual fee with cash back

Alternative picks

Before you take the plunge on the Avant Cashback Rewards card, here are a couple of other options you might qualify for.

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Best for no annual fee

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Best for more rewards and a welcome bonus

Frequently asked questions

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring credit cards for students and people building credit, including each card’s cost, APR, credit-building tools and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular cards designed for students and people with no credit history, bad credit or a fair credit score and scored each based on where its key features stood in relation to others in its category. 

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score: 

