Academy Sports + Outdoors Credit Card review: High-risk and low-reward, even for a store card
Packs a solid and simple discount rate for die-hard shoppers, but the perks and APR are weak even for a store card.
Snapshot
2.0
Bottom line
It packs a solid discount rate by store card standards. However, the Academy credit card has higher potential card costs and weaker perks than cards from several competing sporting goods stores. Unless you’re a die-hard Academy Sports shopper with a low credit score, a general-purpose rewards card could be a step up in every way.
Intro offer
$15 off
Rewards Rate
5%
Annual fee
None
Regular APR
35.99%
2.0
Bankrate score
Academy Sports + Outdoors Credit Card overview
The Academy Sports + Outdoors Credit Card is one of the hundreds of store credit cards on the market that we mainly see advertised at a retailer’s checkout screen or in mailers. Like many retail cards, the Academy credit card offers exclusive savings on store purchases and you can be approved quickly. However, these perks come in exchange for a high APR, a potentially low credit limit and a small footprint.
The biggest of these disadvantages to consider is that the Academy card is a closed-loop credit card — meaning you can only use it for in-store or online Academy Sports purchases. This counts against the Academy card considering other popular sporting goods retailers offer credit cards that can be used outside the store, and these rivals often come with better perks, welcome offers and financing plans. On the bright side, the Academy card has a high, 5 percent off discount rate that can be much easier to manage than some store cards’ rewards programs.
At the end of the day, though, these factors mean that the Academy card is easily outclassed by many general-purpose cards, competing sporting goods store cards and even some top credit-building cards. Unless you’re dedicated to consistently shopping at Academy Sports and you want to avoid other credit-building options for some reason, there isn’t much reason to apply for the Academy credit card.
The Academy Sports + Outdoors Credit Card isn’t available for California residents.
Rewards
- 5 percent off eligible in-store and online purchases with Academy Sports + Outdoors
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
Welcome offer
- $15 off the first purchase over $15 on the same day you apply
Expert Appraisal: Weak
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- None
- $2.99 monthly paper statement fee (opt-out available)
- 35.99% APR
- Up to $41 for late and returned payments
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
Other cardholder perks
- Free shipping on Academy.com purchases of at least $15
- Account Look-Up option allows you to buy without your physical card if you have an eligible ID
- Allows up to four authorized users
- Personalized discounts and offers for cardholders
- Optional Account Assure hardship assistance to help manage credit card payments.
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
Academy Sports card pros and cons
Pros
Offers a 5 percent discount in-store and online at check-out — no rewards management necessary (which is often a complicated part of having a store card)
There’s no annual or monthly fee, although there can be a fee for mailed paper billing statements.
Slightly reduces the free shipping purchase minimum to $15 or more for online orders (normally $25 or more for myAcademy rewards members).
Cons
This card can only be used at Academy stores, unlike competing sporting goods store cards.
The measly $15 discount intro offer has a ridiculously narrow window: you must use it during the same online session you sign up or in-store on the same day.
It carries fewer perks than competing sporting goods store cards — even other popular, closed-loop store cards. In fact, free shipping on eligible orders is the only notable perk other than the 5 percent purchase discount.
Why you might want the Academy Sports + Outdoors card
Although the Academy card is only usable on the sporting goods store’s purchases online and in-store, it’s essentially an evolved version of the myAcademy Rewards program, which doesn’t actually earn rewards. The Academy card doesn’t have many features worth writing home about, but its rewards program is remarkably easy to use for a store card and it can provide solid savings.
Rewards: Solid, easy-to-use store rewards
Unlike many rewards programs, the Academy card doesn’t actually earn rewards points or cash back to redeem. Instead, paying with the card will apply an automatic 5 percent discount at checkout in-store or online. This rewards rate is quite good considering 5 percent back is the highest rewards rate we typically see on a no-annual-fee card, especially since there’s no rewards spending limit like many 5 percent rewards categories impose.
People typically have a hard time finding retail cards worth it due to their high rates and fees, low rewards rates and sometimes frustrating rewards programs. The Academy Sports card at least removes the rewards pain point because you won’t need to manage a rewards balance at all. The 5 percent off is also on par with the store rewards rate that competing sporting goods store cards like the REI Co-Op® Mastercard®* and Bass Pro Shops CLUB Card* earn.
However, being a closed-loop credit card severely limits the Academy card’s rewards potential compared to these cards from other brands, let alone how much you’d be able to use this card by comparison. Most competing sporting goods stores offer co-branded cards that can be used outside their store. For example, the REI Co-Op Mastercard earns a decent 1.5 percent flat rewards rate on purchases with any other merchant that accepts Mastercard.
Approval: Easily accessible and fast approval
Besides rewards or discounts with a certain retailer, one of the only other reasons to consider a close-looped store card is that they’re easier to qualify for than general-purpose credit cards. Granted, there are other closed-loop options out that you could use outside Academy sporting goods stores — like gas cards — but the Academy Sports + Outdoors card makes sense if you regularly visit sporting goods stores and other retailers’ co-branded cards may be harder to qualify for.
However, several other credit-building options are more versatile and have more lenient rates and fees if you have bad credit. A secured credit card may be best if you don’t mind ponying up a refundable deposit upfront. There are some decent unsecured credit cards available for people with limited credit, but they often have high annual fees and rates.
Why you might want a different rewards card
Even among other sporting goods store cards, you may get better perks, welcome offer value and lower rates than you would with the Academy card.
Perks: Weak features, even for a store card
Store cards — closed-loop cards especially — typically don’t have coveted perks like travel insurance or annual credits, but they may carry benefits like exclusive savings, free shipping or extended return periods. Even the REI Co-Op card, Bass Pro Shops CLUB card, Dick’s ScoreRewards card and Target Circle™ Card* offer many of these perks.
However, the Academy card doesn’t sprinkle in many more notable perks other than free shipping on Academy.com purchases of $15 or more, the option to add up to four authorized users and the Account Assure hardship assistance. Even then, hosting authorized users probably won’t be helpful if you’re trying to build credit yourself, and the optional card protection in case you can’t make payments could be costly (and could risk shutting down your account) unless your hardship falls under the terms’ specific circumstances.
If you sign up for the myAcademy Rewards program, you could earn an additional introductory discount (10 percent off up to a $200 total purchase; a $20 value) and an annual $10 discount off a purchase of $50 or more during your birth month. The myAcademy Rewards intro offer can’t be combined with the Academy card’s intro offer, so it could get more bang for your buck if you enroll in the rewards program before applying for the card.
Welcome offer: Puny, one-day value
Even for a store card, the Academy Sports + Outdoors card skimps out on the intro offer. You only receive $15 off a purchase over $15, and it has the shortest redemption timeframe I’ve ever seen in my years of reviewing credit cards. You can only redeem the offer the same business day that you apply and are approved. The timeframe is even shorter if you apply online: you have to redeem it within the same online session. That means if you log out of your device after you’re approved or you’re inactive long enough for to be automatically logged out of your Academy account, you could lose the intro offer entirely.
The intro offer is especially disappointing compared to what competing retailers’ cards — and even other closed-loop cards — provide. For example, the REI Co-Op card offers a $100 REI gift card if you make a purchase outside REI within the first 60 days, and the closed-loop Dick’s Scorerewards® Credit Card* has a bonus like the Academy that also requires a purchase within the day you’re approved but provides a $30 offer in exchange. Although intro offers shouldn’t be a deal-breaker when picking a card for long-term value, the Academy card’s measly intro offer doesn’t make its niche usability appealing compared to swapping to another sporting goods store or going for a general-purpose card.
Rates and fees: High APR and no intro APR offers
One of the main reasons store cards can be risky is their high APRs and fees, and the Academy Sports + Outdoors card charges a jaw-dropping 35.99 percent ongoing APR. A September 2024 Bankrate study found the current average retail card APR is already a record 30.45 percent, and the Academy card has one of the highest rates in the entire credit card market.
Of course, you should avoid carrying a balance on the Academy card at all costs. But there’s an extra layer of challenge since it doesn’t have an intro APR or other financing offer like some competing sporting goods store cards and other retail cards. There’s a chance the issuer may offer a promotional plan fee for eligible purchases in your payment portal sometime, but these offers could either be a deferred interest, waived interest plan or a low APR plan.
These offers may not be as consistently useful as a traditional intro APR offer since you don’t have much say on which type of plan you can get and when you’ll receive it. The promotional plans lose even more appeal if the issuer applies the 2 percent fee listed in the terms. Typical intro APRs on purchases don’t pose a fee, and this fee (or the deferred interest) could cost more than the regular APR may have if you’re not careful.
How the Academy Sports + Outdoors credit card compares to other rewards cards
A closed-loop store card doesn’t offer anywhere the reward opportunities a general-purpose rewards card can.
A leading flat-rate rewards card could reward both your Academy store and general spending and ultimately save you more in overall cash rewards earnings. If you’re considering the Academy card to build credit and save on purchases, though, compare it to these cards to determine if it’s still the best option for you.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Credit Card
Annual fee
Intro offer
Get $15 off your first purchase when you open and use your card on your first purchase over $15.
Rewards rate
5% off every day purchases online and in-store.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card
Annual fee
Intro offer
$200 bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 90 days of account opening.
Rewards rate
5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories you choose. 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center. 2% cash back on one everyday category like Gas Stations and EV Charging Stations, or Grocery Stores (excludes discount stores/supercenters and wholesale clubs). 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $100 cash rewards bonus when you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Rewards rate
Unlimited 4% cash rewards on gym memberships, salons and spas, select sports, recreation, entertainment, public transit, electric vehicle charging, and select thrift stores. 1% cash rewards on other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Who is the Academy Sports + Outdoors credit card right for?
Naturally, a card that’s dedicated to a single sporting goods retailer is only meant for specific people. The main reason to get the Academy card is undoubtedly to save on sporting goods purchases if often visit Academy stores. If you’re a big fan of Academy Sports and spend a hefty chunk of your budget at the retailer, then the card can save you money at check-out.
The card may also be helpful if you often shop for athletic or camping equipment, need to build credit, or want to avoid the upfront funds required for a secured card.
Bankrate’s Take — Is the Academy Sports + Outdoors credit card worth it?
The Academy Sports + Outdoors card provides a good rewards rate for a store card but comes with the typical pitfalls of closed-loop retail credit cards. What’s more, the interest rate and fees could be even costlier than many other retail cards. This card can only be used at Academy stores, limiting its uses as a credit-building option compared to other retail cards for more versatile store brands like Amazon or Target. Meanwhile, many competing sporting goods store credit cards aren’t closed-loop and offer better perks, so the Academy card isn’t an exceptional incentive to stick to Academy Sports stores either.
With all of this in mind, the Academy credit card ultimately offers solid savings without the hassle of traditional rewards programs. However, it’s not really worth considering unless your credit doesn’t qualify you for a general-purpose rewards card or a co-branded store card, and you’re trying to avoid secured cards and other recommended credit-building options that may encourage more frequent use.
*The information about the Academy Sports + Outdoors Credit Card, REI Co-Op® Mastercard®, Bass Pro Shops CLUB Card, Dick’s Scorerewards® Credit Card, Target Circle™ Card, U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card and Wells Fargo Attune℠ Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
