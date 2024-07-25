Best joint checking accounts in July 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Joint checking accounts are a great option for anyone who wants to manage everyday spending with another person – whether it’s a spouse, an older parent or a young child. In some cases, joining checking accounts have been specifically designed for two owners, while other standard checking accounts have appealing fee structures and benefits that make them equally great options for sharing with someone.
Here are Bankrate’s picks for the best joint checking accounts.
Banks with the best joint checking accounts for August 2024
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 25. Bankrate’s editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.
Alliant Credit Union Teen Checking
Alliant Credit Union’s Teen Checking Account is a great fit for any parent who wants to be a member of a credit union and introduce their teen to the basics of budgeting. In addition to a solid mobile app, the account comes with somewhat of a rarity – free checks – to help your kids learn about the old-school method of writing and signing checks.
- Why we like it
- No fees and a 0.25 percent APY.
- What to watch for
- You need to opt out of paper statements and set up a recurring direct deposit or transfer to earn interest.
Ally Spending Account
Ally offers the perks that come with online-only banks – above-average interest rates, minimal fees and robust tech features – and the bank’s Spending Account is a great option for merging finances. If you keep a bigger balance in the account, you’ll score a higher APY – 0.25 percent on balances above $25,000 – but you can still get 0.10 percent APY on lower balances. If you open a savings account at the bank, too, you can take advantage of a round-up tool to encourage savings for you and your joint account holder.
- Why we like it
- No fees, plus up to $10 of out-of-network ATM fee reimbursements per statement cycle.
- What to watch for
- Ally does not accept cash deposits. If the two of you plan to regularly deal with physical dollar bills, this isn’t the place for you.
American Express Rewards Checking
If one of you is an existing American Express credit cardholder, the bank’s Rewards Checking account is a no-brainer. There are no fees and no minimum balance requirements, and you’ll earn 1.00 percent APY on your entire balance.
- Why we like it
- 1.00 percent APY on all balances with no complicated tier structure. Plus, you’ll earn 1 Membership Rewards point for every $2 spent on your debit card.
- What to watch for
- No cash deposits. And you’re only eligible to apply for this account if you have had an Amex credit card for at least three months.
Capital One Teen Checking Account
Capital One’s Teen Checking Account is a great option for parents who want to help kids who are at least eight years old begin to understand how to manage their money. Each party gets login credentials, and parents have control to lock the debit card if it’s lost (or if the child happens to be overspending). The child is the only one who receives a debit card – not the parent – so this is purely designed to help kids learn more about money.
- Why we like it
- There are no fees or minimum balance requirements. Teenagers can manage their money while their parents have visibility and control.
- What to watch for
- Your child can send money via Zelle if you enable the feature. Since Zelle transactions cannot be canceled, you need to be mindful of making sure they don’t send cash to the wrong person.
Charles Schwab Investor Checking
If you’re opening a joint checking account with a significant other, you’re going to need to think about more than what you’ll spend today – you’ll need to consider how to invest for tomorrow, too. Charles Schwab’s Investor Checking account is a step toward making that happen. You’ll be able to easily transfer money into your brokerage account to invest it, while enjoying easy access to funds for everyday spending.
- Why we like it
- A 0.45 percent APY and no fees. Plus, Charles Schwab consistently ranks first among all online banks for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. This account gives customers fee rebates for cash withdrawals all over the world.
- What to watch for
- Planning to invest money is a much bigger step than simply sharing an account to pay the rent or plan for monthly dining out expenses. Open this account if you’re already married or firmly committed to a life together.
Chase Total Checking
Chase can’t compete against the other names on this list when it comes to paying interest and offering checking rewards, but it does offer one potentially big benefit: a huge network of branches and ATMs. If you and your fellow account holder value access to in-person banking, the biggest bank in the country is worth a look. Plus, you can probably score a bonus for opening a new account.
- Why we like it
- More than 4,700 branches and more than 15,000 ATMs for cash deposits, along with a sophisticated mobile app with built-in budgeting tools.
- What to watch for
- No interest and a $12 monthly fee if you fail to make electronic deposits of $500 or maintain a balance of at least $1,500.
LendingClub Rewards Checking
If the two of you plan to use a debit card for regular spending, the LendingClub Rewards Checking offers major appeal: unlimited 1.00 percent cash back, which beats Discover Bank’s online checking account that caps cash back at $3,000 of monthly purchases. Plus, you can qualify to earn between 0.10 percent and 0.15 percent APY on your balance
- Why we like it
- Unlimited ATM fee reimbursements and unlimited 1.00 percent cash back on debit card purchases.
- What to watch for
- You’ll need a minimum balance of $2,500 to earn interest. And the highest APY requires a minimum balance of $100,000.
NBKC Everything Account
Appropriately named, the NBKC Everything Account combines checking and savings into one product that pays 1.75 percent APY. There’s a savings goal-setting tool, which is very valuable for couples. If you’re planning a big spring break vacation together, it’s a way to keep both of you on track.
- Why we like it
- No fees and no minimum balance requirements.
- What to watch for
- You’ll earn more with the bank’s money market account, which currently pays 3 percent APY. Additionally, combining “everything” in an everything account can get messy. In many cases, it’s smart to keep a defined line between your spending and your saving accounts.
Presidential Bank Advantage Checking
Presidential Bank’s Advantage Checking earns a double take-worthy 4.62 percent APY on balances up to $25,000 (a lower APY kicks in after that threshold), which makes this a great option for managing spending money while earning interest. The bank has branches throughout the Washington, D.C. metro area, which is a bonus if you live nearby.
- Why we like it
- The most competitive interest rate on a checking account we’ve seen.
- What to watch for
- There are a lot of caveats to consider including making a minimum of seven electronic withdrawals per month and a maximum of three checks per month.
SoFi High-Yield Checking Account
SoFi’s joint checking account automatically takes the next step in sharing finances: You also open a joint savings account at the same time. The checking account pays 0.50 percent APY – a very competitive offer in today’s checking landscape – while the savings account pays a 4.60 percent APY, which is also among the best savings rates available.
- Why we like it
- There’s no minimum balance requirement to have SoFi Money. Plus a roundup feature that automatically transfers change to the nearest dollar with every debit card transaction to the savings account.
- What to watch for
- The bonus offer is impressive – up to $300 – but you’ll need to arrange a direct deposit of at least $5,000 during the intro period. Otherwise, you may not earn any extra cash. What’s more, you must make monthly deposits of at least $500 to qualify for a higher APY, above traditional accounts, on cash and to earn cashback rewards on various brands and retailers.
Why should you open a joint checking account?
Opening a joint checking account can be a valuable step toward managing money with someone else. In some cases, that might be a significant other or spouse who you are working to save money, manage expenses and budget for the future. In others, it might be a child or teen who you want to help understand the basics of banking. In either case, joint checking accounts offer a way for both parties to have access to the funds.
Requirements to open a joint checking account
Opening a joint checking account feels similar to opening an individual checking account, but instead, you’ll need to share personal details – name, address, date of birth, phone number, email address and Social Security number, for example – for both parties on the account. Depending on the institution, you may need to be able to meet a minimum opening deposit requirement.
What to look for in a joint checking account
When you’re comparing joint checking accounts, make sure you’re considering these key features:
- Fees and minimum balance requirements – Some banks charge hefty monthly service fees if you fail to maintain a certain average balance in the account. However, it’s easy to avoid these pesky costs by focusing your search on free checking accounts.
- Budgeting tools – In many cases, a joint checking account is the first step toward marrying finances. With that in mind, it’s smart to find a bank that includes helpful mobile tools to manage your monthly budget. Some banks also offer useful round-up features to link the account with a savings account to store cash for the future. If you’re married – or planning to make that major life decision down the road – that early effort to save can lay the foundation for successful money management.
- Bonus opportunities – Banks want your business, so shop around for opportunities to score a few extra hundred bucks with your new account. If you can get $200 or $300 for setting up direct deposit, that’s free money to help you cover some expenses. Pro tip: Don’t let the upfront bonus get in the way of thinking about the bigger picture, though. Make sure the account will be a good fit long after that bonus cash is gone.
Pros and cons of joint checking accounts
Pros
- Limits the need for constant transfers between individual accounts
- Offers a chance to create a shared budget
- A helpful step in understanding each party’s approach to money
Cons
- Can lead to arguments over spending patterns
- Limits one’s sense of financial independence
- May encounter awkward challenges if the relationship doesn’t last
Joint checking account FAQs
-
Yes. Joint accounts – just like individual accounts – may pay interest. It’s up to individual banks and credit unions to determine whether an account earns interest.
-
Many banks and credit unions use bonus offers to attract new customers, and these promotions may vary throughout the year. As you compare options for joint accounts, do your research to compare offers for bonus cash. In most cases, you’ll need to perform some sort of qualifying activity to qualify such as setting up a direct deposit.
-
Overdraft protection is an optional service that many banks and credit unions offer that links a customer’s checking account with a savings account or a line of credit. If the balance of the checking account drops to zero while trying to make a payment, funds from the linked account will automatically transfer to make sure that the transaction clears.
-
Call the bank or credit union to learn about their policies for making changes to accounts. In some cases, you may be able to remove your own name from the account. In others, the two account holders may need to close the account entirely and set up individual accounts. Because both names are on the account, you’re both legally entitled to the funds, which can create some challenges in attempting to remove one name.
Research methodology
Bankrate’s editorial team is made up of five banking experts. These experts have researched numerous banks and at least twice a month review bank websites to make sure readers stay up to date on the latest rates and bank products.
We select banks that have high annual percentage yields, or APYs, and that are popular and broadly available, including some of the largest banks.
-
These financial institutions are featured in our checking account rate research: Alliant Credit Union, Ally Bank, Amerant Bank, America First Credit Union, American Express National Bank, Axos Bank, Bank5 Connect, Bank of America, Barclays, Bask Bank, BECU (Boeing Employees Credit Union), Bethpage Federal Credit Union, BMO, Bread Financial (formerly Comenity Direct), BrioDirect, Capital One Bank, Chase Bank, CIBC USA, CIT Bank, Citibank, Citizens, Citizens Bank (Rhode Island), Credit One Bank, Comerica Bank, Customers Bank, Delta Community Credit Union, Discover Bank, EverBank (formerly TIAA Bank), Emigrant Direct, Fifth Third Bank, First Citizens Bank, First Internet Bank, First Technology Federal Credit Union, FNBO Direct, Golden 1 Credit Union, Heritage Bank NA, Huntington National Bank, KeyBank, LegacyTexas Bank, Limelight Bank, Live Oak Bank, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, M&T Bank, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, MySavingsDirect, Navy Federal Credit Union, NBKC Bank, PenFed Credit Union, PNC Bank, Popular Direct, Quontic Bank, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, Regions Bank, Salem Five Direct, Sallie Mae Bank, Santander Bank, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Security Service Federal Credit Union, State Employees’ Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union, Synchrony Bank, TD Bank, Truist Bank, U.S. Bank, UFB Direct, U.S. Bank, USAA Bank, Vio Bank, VyStar Credit Union, Wells Fargo and Zions Bank.
Related Articles
How to get the best auto loan rates: Your 6-step guide
Defensive driving course: Auto insurance discounts