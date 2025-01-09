7 apps that help you pay rent

Monthly rent payments often consume a significant portion of household income, with many Americans spending more than 30 percent of their earnings on housing costs. As rental prices continue to climb, managing these payments effectively has become crucial for maintaining financial stability.

In recent years, numerous apps have emerged to help streamline the process of paying rent, ensuring you never miss a payment. Some even provide the added benefit of reporting rent payments to credit bureaus. Whether you’re coordinating payments with roommates or working to build your credit history, these tools can help streamline your rental payments.

Here’s what you need to know about rent payment apps and seven effective options for managing your monthly housing costs.

Benefits of rent payment apps

1. Automated payments and convenience

Most rent payment apps allow you to schedule payments in advance and set up automatic withdrawals, so you don’t have to worry about due dates. This automation helps prevent missed payments and late fees that could affect your financial standing and relationship with your landlord.

2. Simplified payment splitting

For those living with roommates, these apps eliminate the complexity of coordinating monthly payments. Many platforms allow each tenant to contribute their portion directly through the app, eliminating the need for one person to collect and manage payments.

3. Credit reporting options

Some rent payment apps now offer credit reporting services, allowing your consistent rent payments to contribute to your credit history. This feature can be particularly valuable if you’re working to build or improve your credit score.

4. Multiple payment methods

Many apps provide various payment options, including bank transfers, debit cards and credit cards. This flexibility can be helpful when managing your monthly cash flow or earning rewards on credit card payments.

Best apps that help you pay rent

1. Zelle: Direct bank transfers

Zelle is a popular peer-to-peer payment app that allows you to transfer money directly from your bank account to your landlord’s bank account. If your landlord or property manager accepts Zelle, it’s an easy and fast way to send rent without fees. With Zelle, transfers are typically instant, and most major banks are integrated with the service.

Pros

No transaction fees

Fast transfers

Widely accepted by major banks

Cons

Not all landlords accept Zelle

No specialized rent tracking features

Cannot split payments among multiple users

2. Venmo: Ideal for splitting rent and utilities with roommates

Venmo , a popular payment app, is especially useful for renters who need to split rent with roommates. Venmo allows you to add notes to each transaction and easily track payments, making it ideal for rent, utilities, and shared household expenses. Venmo’s versatility makes it a solid option for those living with roommates.

Pros

Easy payment splitting

No fees for transfers from bank accounts

Widely used and trusted

Cons

Fees apply for credit card use

Does not offer rent reporting to credit bureaus

Transaction limits may apply

3. PayPal: A secure option for rent payments

PayPal is another well-known app that offers multiple ways to pay rent. With PayPal, you can link your bank account, credit card or debit card. PayPal is widely recognized for its strong security features, making it an appealing choice for both tenants and landlords.

Pros

Multiple payment options

Highly secure platform

International usability

Cons

Fees for credit card payments

Not all landlords accept PayPal

4. Cash App: Simple, fee-free transfers

Cash App is a user-friendly app that enables quick and fee-free payments directly from your bank account. Although it’s not specifically tailored for rent payments, many renters use Cash App due to its simplicity and lack of fees for basic transfers.

Pros

No fees for bank account transfers

Easy-to-use interface

Options for investing in stocks and Bitcoin

Cons

Limited customer support

No rent reporting feature

5. Avail: Designed for tenants and landlords

Avail offers comprehensive tools for both tenants and landlords, including rent payments, maintenance requests and lease management. Tenants can use Avail to schedule payments, split rent with roommates and opt for rent reporting to credit bureaus, making it a powerful tool for managing your rental life.

Pros

Offers rent reporting to credit bureaus

Flexible payment options, including bank transfers and credit cards

Allows splitting rent with roommates

Cons

Credit card processing fees

Requires landlord participation

Limited to certain regions

6. Flex: Pay rent in two installments

Flex is a unique app designed to align rent payments with your income schedule. The app allows you to pay rent in two installments each month, making it a great option for those who need more cash flow flexibility. Additionally, Flex reports your rent payments to credit bureaus.

Pros

Allows rent payment in two installments

No interest if payments are made on time

Rent reporting to credit bureaus

Cons

Membership fee required

Late fees may apply for missed payments

7. Chime: Rent payments via direct deposit

Chime is a mobile banking app that allows users to pay rent using direct deposit. While not specifically a rent payment app, Chime’s early direct deposit feature can be a lifesaver for renters who need to pay rent ahead of time. Chime also offers no-fee bank transfers, making it a convenient option for rent payments.

Pros

Early direct deposit feature

No fees for bank transfers

Mobile-friendly interface

Cons

Not designed specifically for rent payments

May not be accepted by all landlords

The bottom line

Rent payment apps can significantly simplify your monthly housing payments while offering additional benefits like credit reporting and payment flexibility. Whether you need basic transfer capabilities or more advanced features like installment payments, various options can match your specific requirements.

Consider your priorities — such as payment splitting, credit reporting or payment flexibility — when choosing an app. Remember that even if your chosen app doesn’t offer credit reporting, separate services like Boom and Bilt Rewards can help you build credit by reporting your rent payments .

Frequently asked questions