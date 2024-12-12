Everything you need to know about the American Express mobile app

Key takeaways The American Express Mobile App offers useful features for consumers, including the ability to transfer funds and track purchases all in one place.

Consumers with rewards credit cards from Amex can also use the app to track and redeem their points, whether they earn cash back or American Express Membership Rewards.

A major downside of the Amex app is the fact American Express doesn’t offer a checking account.

The American Express mobile app is an incredibly useful tool, and it’s also one that boasts an excellent customer satisfaction rate among users. In fact, the Amex App scored the top spot in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Credit Card Mobile App Satisfaction Study with 675 out of 1,000 possible points (in a tie with Bank of America). The app also has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars within the Apple store.

But how do you use the American Express mobile app to your advantage? And more importantly, why would you bother with an app since you can manage your American Express credit card accounts using your online account page?

At the end of the day, the American Express app has features that can save you time, hassle and stress. This American Express mobile app review will explain this app’s most popular features, how to use it and where it falls short of apps offered from other top credit card issuers.

American Express mobile app features

The Amex credit card app lets you track your credit card purchases, rewards and payments in real-time using your mobile device.

You can also use the app to redeem your Amex credit card rewards, whether you took the time to rack up cash back or American Express Membership Rewards points. And plenty of other app features boost its functionality and value.

Amex Offers

Amex Offers are special bonus offers that let you earn more cash back or points on eligible purchases. The Amex App lets you browse Amex Offers and add them to your card however often you like. Note that Amex offers change frequently, so you’ll want to check offers in the app regularly so you don’t miss out.

Pay It, Plan It®

Amex Pay It, Plan It is an American Express credit card feature that lets you pay off smaller purchases (less than $100) quickly or create a payment plan for larger purchases over $100, then pay them off in fixed monthly payments with no interest. The Amex mobile app enables you to seamlessly use this feature on the go.

Account alerts

Set up account alerts that notify you when a purchase is made, payment is due or suspicious activity is noted. You can get these notifications throughout the day on your mobile device once you download the Amex App and set them up.

Mobile chat option

Gone are the days of having to call into credit card customer service hotlines. The American Express mobile app lets you chat with a live Amex customer service agent using your mobile device.

Send & Split

This feature on the Amex App lets you split purchases with Venmo and PayPal users, making it easy to split the bill when you go out to dinner with friends or make a group purchase.

How to navigate the American Express mobile app

The American Express mobile app is easy to navigate and use, and you can get started as soon as you download the mobile app to your favorite device. From there, all you have to do is connect the app, which is available for iPhone or Android, with your Amex account.

Once you log into the app with your username and password, the main page shows you information like your credit card accounts and any savings accounts you have with the bank. You can also see an overview of your current rewards balance with Amex, whether you’ve earned American Express Membership Rewards points, cash back with the issuer or both.

If you scroll down from there, you can see recent transactions made on your accounts. This includes any purchases you’ve recently made with connected Amex credit cards, as well as recent payments and credits.

The Amex mobile app also makes it easy to monitor, track and even redeem rewards. You can navigate to the rewards section of the app by clicking on “Membership” at the bottom of the main page. This brings you to the rewards and benefits section of the app, where you can see an overview of the cardholder benefits available with your card, as well as the available redemption options for your rewards.

Depending on the Amex credit card you have, you may be able to redeem rewards for statement credits, merchandise or even point transfers to Amex airline and hotel partners .

Keep in mind that the Amex App is available for all American Express credit cards issued in the United States and is set up for ease and convenience. The intuitive interface makes it easy to perform various tasks, from checking your rewards balance to setting up notifications for purchases.

American Express mobile app security

If you’re making a mobile app comparison among top card issuers, you’ll notice that the Amex App comes with plenty of security features. These include purchase alerts that can notify you each time your Amex credit card is used, instant fraud alerts that notify you of suspicious activity and reminders that let you know when a payment is due.

Also, note that the Amex App lets you secure your account with a fingerprint or FaceID login, and you can use the app to freeze your card instantly if it’s lost or stolen.

Bankrate’s take: Pros and cons of the American Express mobile app

The American Express credit card app is exceptionally useful if you’re an Amex credit card customer, and that’s especially true for people who take care of most of their banking on the go.

There are some potential downsides to consider, however, including weaknesses that Amex customers will want to keep in mind.

Amex mobile app strengths

The Amex mobile app:

Lets you monitor your purchases and payments on the go

Offers advanced security features help you protect your account

Makes it easy to utilize Amex Offers to earn more cash back or other rewards

Gives you easy access to your rewards balance and redemption options

Lets you use Amex Pay It, Plan It to quickly make a payment or to set up a fixed payment plan

Offers account alerts that can help you track your spending and purchases or identify fraud right away

Enables live chat with a customer service agent using the app

Amex mobile app weaknesses

Despite these strengths, some users complain about glitches that occur with the app’s fingerprint login and pop-ups advertisements. However, these issues are not unique to the Amex app and are not necessarily disruptive enough to cause users to turn to another bank.

The bottom line

The American Express mobile app can make keeping track of credit card purchases and payments a whole lot easier. Fortunately, the app is entirely free to use, so you can give it a try without a big commitment.