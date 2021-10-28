Bankrate’s picks for the top RV loans were chosen based on the interest rates, loan terms and additional features each lender has to offer. Based on our research, we have also identified each RV lender highlighted as "best for" particular situations. Comparing these and other factors will help you find the right lender and determine if an RV loan is the right choice for your finances.

RV loans are designed to help you finance the purchase of a recreational vehicle. You can get an RV loan from an online lender, a bank or credit union, or through a dealership. There are several factors to keep in mind when considering an RV loan.