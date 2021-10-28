Personal loans
LightStream: BEST OVERALL RV LOAN
- Loan amount
- $5k– $100k
- Min credit score
- 695
Pros
- Longer repayment option
- No fees or downpayment
- Borrowers choose when to receive the money
Cons
- Credit history must be established for approval
- High minimum loan amount
WHO IT'S FOR:
Borrowers looking to take out a larger loan.
WHY WE LIKE IT:
Upgrade advertises one-day funding, meaning borrowers can expect to receive funds within 24 hours of being approved.
Read our full LightStream Personal Loans review.Lender perks:
Fees:
- RV-specific loans
- Fast approval
- Autopay discounts
Time to receive funds:
- None
Requirements:
- Same day if approved before 2:30pm EST, Mon-Fri
- Good-to-excellent credit profile
- Several years of mixed credit
- Assets or savings
- Stable, sufficient income
- Few reported delinquencies