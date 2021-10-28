Best RV loans of January 2024

Written by
Hanneh Bareham
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Jan 09, 2024

Bankrate logo

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions.

Personal loans

LightStream: BEST OVERALL RV LOAN

LightStream
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99%–25.49%
* with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k– $100k
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
695
Personal loans

Upgrade: BEST FOR FAST FUNDING

Upgrade
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.49%–35.99%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$1k– $50k
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
600
Personal loans

PenFed: BEST FOR SMALL LOAN AMOUNTS

PenFed
4.8
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99%–17.99%
Loan amount
$600– $50k
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
700
Personal loans

Prosper: BEST FOR BORROWERS WITH GOOD CREDIT

Prosper
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.99%–35.99%
Loan amount
$2k– $50k
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
Personal loans

SoFi: BEST FOR FLEXIBLE REPAYMENT TERMS

SoFi
4.7
Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99%–25.81%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$5k– $100k
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
680
On This Page

How to compare RV loan lenders

For many, an RV is a hefty expense that requires financing. When sifting through lenders to find your best fit, there are many factors to consider, with the following being the most important. 

  • Loan approval requirements: Every lender comes with a unique set of approval requirements. Those that specialize in RV financing will likely require a high credit score, low debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, steady income and clean credit history. 
  • Available interest rates: To get the best interest rate available, compare quotes from lenders by prequalifying. The rates advertised on the lender website are the minimum and maximum that anyone could qualify for, and quotes let you know what you're likely to receive before applying. 
  • Loan amounts: Before deciding on a lender, calculate exactly how much you need to borrow, including all costs like sales tax, insurance and possible maintenance and repair costs. If at all possible, only borrow exactly as much as you need so you can avoid paying interest on money you're not using.
  • Repayment options: The longer your repayment term is, the lower your monthly cost will be — but you'll pay more interest. Consider the repayment options offered by each lender to determine what will best align with your financial goals. 
  • Customer experience: An important part of the lending process is your experience as a customer. Before applying, think carefully about what you prefer (in-person or a completely online experience) and make sure there are brick-and-mortar locations near you if that's something you value.   

Compare RV loan rates from Bankrate’s top picks

LENDER BEST FOR EST. APR LOAN AMOUNT LOAN TERM MIN CREDIT SCORE
LightStream Overall 7.99%-25.49% with Autopay $5,000-$100,000 2-7 years 695
Upgrade Fast funding 8.49%-35.99% with Autopay $1,000-$50,000 2-7 years 600
PenFed Small loan amounts 7.99%-17.99% $600-$50,000 Up to 5 years 700
Prosper Borrowers with good credit 6.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 2-5 years 600
SoFi Flexible repayment terms 8.99%-25.81% with Autopay $5,000-$100,000 2-7 years 680

How we made our picks for best RV lenders

To select the best personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

  • Checkmark
    Affordability
    The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, grace periods and that allow borrowers to change their due date. 
  • Checkmark
    Availability
    Minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time are considered in this category.
  • Checkmark
    Customer experience
    This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Checkmark
    Transparency
    For this factor, we consider how well information is presented to the borrower on the lender’s website. This includes listing credit requirements, rates and fees, in addition to offering prequalification.
What to know about RV loans

While an RV loan is typically specific to the purchase or refinance of a recreational vehicle, it works like any other installment loan. A financial institution or lender provides the funds for the purchase, and you pay back the money with interest over a specified time frame. Some RV loans are secured loans, meaning they’re backed by collateral — usually the RV itself.

Before diving into the lender comparison process, know exactly what you want out of a lender to find the best loan for you and your financial situation. Loans will differ based on what type of vehicle you're financing — and if you're financing a motorhome or RV — how you intend on using it. 

Types of RV loans

There are two types of RV loans. Determining which is right for you will depend on your credit profile, the amount you require and whether you immediately want your title in hand.

  • Secured loans are generally easier to get approved for and have less stringent financial requirements. However, this is because the lender is incurring less risk — if you default on your loan, the lender can repossess the RV to satisfy the overdue payments. 
  • Unsecured loans don't require any collateral, and approval is based solely on your credit profile and financial health. While the risk of losing your vehicle isn't a factor, unsecured loans are often harder to get approved for.

Pros and cons of RV loans

Just like with every other type of loan, there are both advantages and disadvantages to taking out a secured RV loan. Here's what to be aware of before signing on the dotted line.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Rates and terms could be more competitive than other forms of lending.

  • Checkmark

    Some lenders could carry RV-specific benefits.

  • Checkmark

    Terms and payment dates may be negotiable.

Cons

  • You could end up paying more in interest due to a longer repayment term.

  • If you fail to make the monthly payments, you run the risk of losing your RV.

  • Approval requirements may be higher to finance a full-time motorhome.

Insurance for RV loans

Savings

Money tip: To get a loan from most lenders, you’ll need proof of insurance. Depending on your insurance company and vehicle details, the insurance costs could add a significant amount to your monthly payment, so budget for that as well. To avoid a clunky application process, talk to your insurance company and make sure your coverage meets the lender's requirements before signing on the dotted line.

What are the current interest rates for RV loans?

Current secured RV loan rates can range from around 7 percent all the way up to almost 20 percent. If you have fair or poor credit, which is typically anything under 670, your interest rate will likely be higher. In this case, consider saving for a larger down payment and working to improve your credit in the meantime.

How to apply for an RV loan

Applying for a secured RV loan and an unsecured RV loan have slightly different processes. The former is closer to how you would take out an auto loan. In either case, there are some steps that remain the same.

  • Prequalify: Submit your information with at least three lenders to get an understanding of what rates, loans and amounts you might qualify for. If you can't qualify for the full amount of your rig, you may need a larger down payment than you would otherwise.
  • Choose a lender: When you've sorted through your options and found the best deal available, it's time to choose a lender and apply. To get ready for this, gather important documents, including information about the RV you are considering and documents related to your finances, such as pay stubs.
  • Apply: Once you have your documents ready, it's time to submit a formal application. This requires a hard credit check, and you will see a temporary drop in your credit score. Fill out the application completely and accurately to improve your chance of approval.
  • Wait for a decision: If you're approved, you can finish signing the loan documents and fully accept the loan. If your application is denied, you can request information about why it was rejected so you can better prepare to apply again after a time.
  • Receive funds: Some lenders will pay the amount directly to the dealer. In the case of an unsecured personal loan, it will likely be paid to your bank account, and you can then use it to pay for the RV.

How to qualify for an RV loan

To qualify for an RV loan, you'll likely need to be in top financial shape. This includes a good credit score, a steady, reliable income and a strong credit history. You'll also need to meet the lender's specific financial criteria.

  • Credit score: Most lenders require a good credit score or better to qualify for an RV loan. However, some lenders do cater to those with lower scores, but the interest rates will likely be high. 
  • Income: You'll need to provide proof of income — like recent paystubs or a W-2 form — when applying for an RV loan. Approval requirements differ, but requiring applicants to meet a minimum income threshold is common for larger loans. Your debt-to-income ratio will also be considered, which is your income compared to your monthly debt payments. The lower the DTI, the better.  
  • Credit history: A solid credit history includes a pattern of consistent, timely payments on your debts, a diverse credit mix and no recent denials. RV loan lenders generally go for borrowers with a strong credit history. 
  • Lender-specific requirements: Every lender is different and will have unique borrowing requirements. For example, some rely more heavily on your credit score for approval, while others may dig deeper into your debt and credit history when determining approval. Read through the requirements or contact customer support before applying to make sure you qualify. 

Alternatives to RV loans

If an RV loan isn't the best financing route for you, there are a few other ways to fund your purchase. However, your options may be more limited due to the expensive nature of RVs. 

Aside from opting for a used or less expensive vehicle and paying for it in cash, you can use a home equity loan — which allows you to tap into and borrow from the equity you've built in your home. Using this type of funding risks your home if you default and may not be the best option, even if it's technically available.

Frequently asked questions about RV loans