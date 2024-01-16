The Bankrate promise
The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) was founded in 1958, and membership is specialized for, and only available to, people aged 50 and older. AARP auto insurance policies are underwritten by The Hartford. The Hartford auto insurance includes a variety of optional coverage add-ons and discounts, but the eligibility requirements mean that coverage may not be available for everyone.
AAA auto insurance is available through various AAA clubs spread across the country. Founded in 1902, AAA is perhaps most famous for its roadside assistance coverage, but it has a handful of other optional coverage types for a more robust auto policy. Like AARP, AAA also has a more exclusive approach to its policies, and only active AAA members can purchase coverage.
AARP vs AAA comparison
When deciding between two companies, making a pros and cons list may help you narrow down your options. We’ve compiled several comparisons highlighting the differences between AAA vs. AARP.
AARP pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Wide variety of potential endorsements
Local agents are available for in-person service
Underwriter, The Hartford, has A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Average minimum coverage premiums are lower than the national average
|The Hartford, AARP’s underwriter, scores just below the segment average for claims satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Coverage access requires paid membership to AARP
Only AARP members over the age of 50 are eligible for coverage
Average full coverage car insurance rates are above the national average
AAA pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Offers extensive roadside assistance services
Non-insurance perks like notary services and travel planning are available for members
Mobile app is highly-rated by Google Play and iOS users
|Coverage options and availability may vary by region
Membership may be required for coverage and certain services
Average full and minimum coverage rates may be higher than the national average, depending on underwriting club
Two of AAA’s largest auto clubs scored below the segment average in the 2023 J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Study
Is AARP cheaper than AAA?
According to average rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, AARP has cheaper average rates than AAA. While your personal rates will differ from average rates, this information may help you to get a sense whether AARP or AAA is the cheaper company. The rates provided for AARP are based on The Hartford, as that is the insurer that underwrites AARP auto policies.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|AARP
|$2,104
|$595
|AAA
|$2,562
|$681
AARP is generally cheaper for drivers with poor credit
Most states permit auto insurers to use drivers’ credit-based insurance scores when pricing car insurance policies. However, a number of states ban this practice, including California, Hawaii, Michigan and Massachusetts. Based on average rates, AARP is generally more forgiving than AAA in increasing premiums for drivers with poor credit.
|Credit tier
|AARP/The Hartford
|AAA
|Poor
|$2,871
|$5,470
|Average
|$2,213
|$2,822
|Good
|$2,104
|$2,562
|Excellent
|$1,200
|$2,162
AARP is generally cheaper for young drivers
In every state except Hawaii and Massachusetts, car insurance providers are permitted to use your age as a rating factor to determine your insurance premium. Car insurance premiums are generally the highest for teens and slowly decrease until about the age of 70, when rates may begin to creep up again. Young drivers typically pay more for their car insurance because statistics show that young drivers are involved in more accidents. The rates listed below are averages based on young drivers on their parents’ full coverage policies.
|Age
|AARP/The Hartford
|AAA
|Age 16
|$4,592
|$5,339
|Age 17
|$4,019
|$4,932
|Age 18
|$3,565
|$4,640
|Age 19
|$3,336
|$4,197
|Age 20
|$3,279
|$4,008
AARP is generally cheaper for adult drivers
On average, based on the profiles assessed, AARP tends to be cheaper for adult drivers than AAA. The differences vary between the ages with the biggest savings potential being at age 18 and the smallest being at age 30. The annual average rates listed below are specific to drivers who are on their own full coverage auto insurance policy.
|Age
|AARP/The Hartford
|AAA
|Age 18
|$5,536
|$6,706
|Age 25
|$2,772
|$3,067
|Age 30
|$2,435
|$2,620
|Age 40
|$2,104
|$2,562
|Age 60
|$1,825
|$2,246
AAA is generally cheaper for high-risk drivers
Car insurance rates typically increase after an incident like an accident or speeding ticket. Usually, the more serious the offense, the more your rates will increase. High-risk driving incidents, such as DUIs, may cause significant increases in your premiums and may result in insurers refusing to cover you. Based on the data below, AAA is generally cheaper for high-risk drivers, but those with a single speeding ticket may still see lower rates with AARP.
|Driving record
|AARP/The Hartford
|AAA
|Clean driving record
|$2,104
|$2,562
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$3,009
|$3,131
|At-fault accident
|$3,857
|$3,717
|DUI conviction
|$5,901
|$5,569
AARP vs AAA: discounts
AARP offers several benefits and discounts exclusively for its senior member base. AAA also caters to its members with many discounts and benefits that go beyond car insurance, including a strong focus on assisting members with travel plans and reservations. Both carriers provide standard discounts, including potential savings for vehicle safety features, bundling and paying your premium in full.
AARP unique discounts
- Vehicle fuel type discount: Hybrid and electric vehicles may earn policyholders a discount.
- AARP membership discount: The Hartford underwrites AARP auto insurance policies and offers a discount of up to 10 percent to AARP members.
- Online quoting discount: Getting a quote online may save you money on your premium, but this discount is only available in select states.
AAA unique discounts
- AAA membership discount: AAA members may be eligible for automatic discounts.
- Loyalty discount: This discount is for policyholders who maintain continuous AAA car insurance for a designated period of time.
- Advanced shopping discount: You may save with AAA if your auto insurance quote is initiated at least a week before the effective date.
Usage-based insurance comparison: AARP vs AAA
It has become increasingly common for auto insurers to offer discount-based incentives to good drivers using usage-based tools. Telematics programs allow insurers to base these discounts on real data specific to each driver. As The Hartford underwrites for AARP, its usage-based program, TrueLane, is compared to AAADrive.
|The Hartford TrueLane
|AAADrive
|Telematics device
|Mobile app
|Mobile app
|Monitored driving factors
|Time, speed, mobile phone usage, acceleration and location
|Start and end time, location, accelerometer data, mobile phone use and how long you drive without taking a break
|Potential impact on rates
|Decreased
|Decreased
|Potential discount
|Up to 25%
|Up to 25%
|Availability
|Select states
|Select states
AARP vs AAA: customer experience comparison
Customer satisfaction is a priority for many drivers when looking for auto insurance. For many, two of the most important factors are handling of claims and how viable an insurer’s digital tools are. We’ve compiled app ratings from the App Store and Google Play Store, along with insurance claims satisfaction scores the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study Data under AARP is from The Hartford app and J.D. Power rating, and we have included ratings for three of AAA’s largest auto clubs that were included in the study.
|AARP/The Hartford
|AAA
|App Store
|3.7 out of 5
|4.6 out of 5
|Google Play Store
|2.7 out of 5
|4.5 out of 5
|J.D. Power
|877 / 1,000
|Automobile Club Group: 848/1,000
CSAA Insurance Group: 874/1,000
Auto Club of Southern California Insurance Group: 889/1,000
Frequently asked questions
-
There is not a single best car insurance company for everyone. As individual needs, driving history and other factors vary, so does the best carrier to meet those needs. Most insurance professionals recommend comparing quotes from various car insurance companies to find the best option for your situation.
-
Certain car insurance companies may provide more affordable coverage for high-risk drivers with multiple incidents on their driving record than others. It may benefit you to research the market and ask about high-risk coverage directly, as well as learn about the best way to improve your driving record. Most car insurance companies will advise you about discounts that may help offset higher rates for a poor driving record.
-
AARP offers home insurance policies through The Hartford, which underwrites both home and auto policies for AARP. Depending on which state you are in, you may be able to get a homeowners policy through AAA, but it will be underwritten by another company. AAA offers home insurance through the CSAA Insurance Group, but it is not available in all states.
-
AARP offers roadside assistance discounts to members through its partnership with Allstate Roadside. When you compare AARP roadside assistance vs. AAA, the two programs are comparable in terms of services. However, AARP roadside assistance through Allstate can only be purchased if you are an AARP member and have a full coverage car insurance policy. On the other hand, AAA roadside assistance is available with membership, irrespective of your insurance provider.
-
