AARP insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Retirees may find having an AARP membership a helpful way to get auto, life and home insurance. Although not an insurance company itself, the American Association of Retired Persons, known commonly as AARP, provides several services for people over the age of 50 and connects them with partner companies for insurance products. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details AARP members who want to find low-cost insurance policies may benefit from working with AARP. Non-members and younger people may not find AARP to be a good fit. Customer service: 1-888-687-2277

1-888-687-2277 Auto claims: 1-800-243-5860

1-800-243-5860 Home claims: 1-877-805-9918

1-877-805-9918 Life claims: Fill out this form

Fill out this form Website: aarp.org/membership/benefits/insurance/

aarp.org/membership/benefits/insurance/ Mailing address: Varies by state

Varies by state State availability: AARP works with insurers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., but specific policy options vary by location. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

AARP car insurance

If you’re over 50 and shopping for car insurance, AARP’s auto insurance offerings through The Hartford may provide special perks. Depending on your state, you may have access to The Hartford’s RecoverCare program, which can help pay for services you can’t do yourself if you are injured in an accident. The Hartford also has a large array of discounts to help you lower your car insurance bill. Coverage is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., but specific options can vary by location. While The Hartford offers standard auto insurance, it doesn’t offer much in the way of unique coverage to help them stand out. Instead, AARP membership perks represent some of its most impactful selling points. Customers interested in building a robust auto policy may want to consider other top car insurance companies.

Pros and cons

AARP car insurance discounts Pros and cons of AARP car insurance To help determine if The Hartford car insurance for AARP members is a good fit for you, we’ve included some of the pros and cons in our AARP insurance review. Pros The Hartford scores well on customer claims satisfaction

AARP members get extra benefits along with their auto insurance

Allows for bundling of home and auto through The Hartford Cons Eligibility limited to AARP members only

Can add some complexity to processes since AARP is not an insurance company but partners with insurers

Drivers under 50 aren’t eligible for membership AARP car insurance discounts The Hartford offers a variety of discounts to help AARP car insurance customers with the cost of car insurance, which could make it one of the best cheap car insurance companies for drivers over 50. Discount opportunities include savings for being an AARP member, bundling and paying in full. Available discounts to lower your rates include: AARP member Caret Down Members may get discounts of up to 10 percent just for joining. Paid-in-full Caret Down You might save on your insurance costs if you pay your premium up front rather than making monthly payments. TrueLane Caret Down Install an app to track your driving habits and you could save as much as 25 percent. Defensive driver course Caret Down You can potentially save money by signing up for and completing a driving course. The discount lasts for up to three years. Fuel type Caret Down If you drive a hybrid or electric vehicle, you’ll likely get a discount on your premiums. Safety features Caret Down If your car has features like anti-lock brakes or additional airbags, you might get a discount on your policy.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with AARP Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

AARP home insurance

An AARP membership may be beneficial for the access it provides to The Hartford home insurance. The Hartford has a reasonable Bankrate Score of 3.5 for its home insurance offerings. It’s helped by its coverage options, for which it earned a perfect score of 5.0, but is hampered by its high cost and middle-of-the-road support. That means it might be a good choice for people who want the best coverage, even if the customer service isn’t perfect. Home insurance through The Harford gives members numerous ways to personalize their coverage. Optional coverage types include green rebuilding coverage, lock replacement coverage or scheduled personal property coverage, among others.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

AARP home insurance discounts Pros and cons of AARP home insurance Like all companies, AARP homeowners insurance through The Hartford has benefits and downsides worth considering before deciding whether to pursue a policy. The following table highlights some points to note about the insurer when reviewing home insurance quotes. Pros Offers several types of add-on coverage

Available in 49 states and Washington, D.C.

Offers five ways to save on home insurance policies Cons Policies are more expensive on average

Only available to AARP members

Policies are not issued directly by AARP AARP home insurance cost Home insurance through The Hartford is far from the cheapest. You’ll pay well over the national average, with a typical premium of $1,973 from The Hartford compared to the national average of $1,428 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Still, that high cost may be worth paying for if you want to take advantage of the company’s strong coverage and variety of options. Dwelling coverage limit The Hartford average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,464 $975 $250,000 $1,973 $1,428 $350,000 $2,452 $1,879 $450,000 $2,889 $2,343 $750,000 $4,227 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. AARP home insurance discounts The Hartford offers a variety of discounts for AARP home insurance buyers to help policyholders with home insurance costs. Discount opportunities include: Retiree discount Caret Down You could save money in some states if you work fewer than 24 hours per week. Home security Caret Down You might earn a discount for installing a burglar alarm or similar device. Bundling Caret Down Getting the AARP auto and home bundle can potentially save you 5 percent on auto and 20 percent on home insurance. Claim-free Caret Down The longer you’ve gone without filing a claim, the larger the discount you may receive. Fire protection Caret Down Installing sprinklers or monitored alarms can typically net you a discount.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with AARP Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

AARP life insurance

AARP members looking for a life insurance company may want to consider AARP’s life coverage through New York Life — especially if health complications have made finding life policies difficult. Though New York Life doesn’t have a Bankrate Score, it could be a strong choice for older people because it has no medical exam requirement and offers a guaranteed acceptance option for those with chronic or severe health issues. AARP life insurance through New York Life is available in all 50 states, but some products may not be available in all areas. Term : AARP sets term policies to expire when the insured individual reaches age 80. While this cutoff may reduce how viable the policy is for members, it is offered without needing a medical exam. AARP offers a terminal illness rider that can be attached to term plans. Term policies are often recommended for younger demographics and may be best for AARP members who are closer to 50 than 80.

AARP sets term policies to expire when the insured individual reaches age 80. While this cutoff may reduce how viable the policy is for members, it is offered without needing a medical exam. AARP offers a terminal illness rider that can be attached to term plans. Term policies are often recommended for younger demographics and may be best for AARP members who are closer to 50 than 80. Permanent : AARP offers whole life for permanent life insurance, with coverage amounts up to $50,000. These policies may be best for those who want a plan that lasts for their whole life instead of ending at a specific age or time. Whole : Whole life policies last for your entire life (so long as premiums are paid) and include a cash value investment component. These policies pay out a death benefit to beneficiaries and can accumulate cash value while you live. The cash value component can only be used while the policy is active and before it pays out a death benefit.

AARP offers whole life for permanent life insurance, with coverage amounts up to $50,000. These policies may be best for those who want a plan that lasts for their whole life instead of ending at a specific age or time. Guaranteed: AARP offers guaranteed acceptance policies that are available without medical exams or related questions, but coverage amounts are limited to a maximum of $25,000. However, premiums are fixed and will remain level for the life of the policy.

Pros and cons

AARP life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of AARP life insurance Before committing to a life insurance quote, review some of the potential pros and cons of the company. Pros No medical exams

Options for guaranteed acceptance

Strong financial rating with AM Best Cons Relatively low coverage limits

Minimal options for policy types

Few options in the way of policy riders AARP life insurance endorsements Many insurers allow you to modify your policies with endorsements. These may alter the coverage amount, change the monthly premium, add clauses for partial payouts and more. The New York Life AARP website doesn’t list many life insurance endorsements on its website, only highlighting its Term Rider Protect Plus endorsement. Other riders may be available by talking with a New York Life agent directly. Remember that adding riders often increases the cost of a life insurance policy. Term Rider Protect Plus Caret Down This rider allows you to change the coverage amount on your policy, potentially increasing it by up to double. It also includes a living benefit component that allows you to receive up to half your coverage while you’re still alive if you have been diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily See which provider is right for you. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Compare AARP with other insurers

If you’re looking for a home, life or car insurance company and you aren’t sure if AARP’s partnerships are right for you, you might want to consider other companies. From cheap life insurance companies to insurers with more personalization options, we’ve compiled some potential alternatives to AARP. AARP vs. State Farm If you’re looking for an insurance provider with a proven track record of service, State Farm could be a great choice. The company also has a wide network of local agents, which could be appealing if you don’t prefer to handle your insurance digitally. State Farm has won 2023 Bankrate Awards for auto and life insurance due to the company’s excellent customer service, competitive average premiums and accessible agents. Learn more: State Farm Insurance review AARP vs. Geico Known for offering low average rates and providing robust digital management options, Geico could be a good option for seniors on a budget. Keep in mind, though, that Geico’s home insurance is underwritten by various third-party companies depending on where you live. High-risk drivers may be especially interested in Geico, as they are known for offering competitive rates for drivers in that category. Its competitive rates helped it tie for a 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall. Learn more: Geico Insurance review AARP vs. Auto-Owners Sold by independent agents in 26 states, Auto-Owners could be a good choice for seniors looking for personalized coverage. Auto-Owners offers competitive rates for many drivers and homeowners, helping it win a 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Budget Home Insurance Company. The company offers several policy customization options but may have fewer digital tools available than some alternatives. Its home insurance product, in particular, offers numerous endorsements and discounts to help you build a policy that works best for you. Learn more: Auto-Owners Insurance review

Is AARP a good insurance company?

For the right people, namely those over the age of 50, AARP’s insurance partners could be a good choice for home, auto and life coverage. AARP members may find the perks and conveniences tailored to their age demographic outweigh the benefits and services from other companies. Still, options are limited compared to some other insurers, and applicants must be AARP members to apply. Take the time to shop around and compare other insurers before settling on a company to work with. AARP customer satisfaction Several third-party companies rank insurers on factors like customer satisfaction and financial strength. Perhaps two of the most significant are J.D. Power and AM Best. J.D. Power ranks companies on a 1,000-point customer satisfaction scale, while AM Best provides ratings for a company’s historical ability to meet financial obligations. As AARP itself is not an insurance company, it does not have third-party ratings for insurance. Those interested in auto, home or life insurance through their AARP membership should instead research third-party assessments directly tied to the underwriting company — in this case, likely The Hartford or New York Life. Other AARP tools and benefits AARP is known for its perks, of which insurance is just one. Some other benefits of being an AARP member include: Discounts: AARP members get access to exclusive member discounts on travel planning, hotels, car rentals, flights, cruises, health and wellness programs and more.

AARP members get access to exclusive member discounts on travel planning, hotels, car rentals, flights, cruises, health and wellness programs and more. Wellness tools: AARP caters to members aged 50 and older, and that population comes with distinct health considerations. AARP provides tools designed to help retired persons live their happiest and healthiest lives.

AARP caters to members aged 50 and older, and that population comes with distinct health considerations. AARP provides tools designed to help retired persons live their happiest and healthiest lives. Health programs: With an AARP membership, you may have access to dental and vision insurance, as well as hearing loss support.

With an AARP membership, you may have access to dental and vision insurance, as well as hearing loss support. Job postings: You don’t have to be retired to join AARP. In fact, the community has a thriving job board that might help you find your next career move.

You don’t have to be retired to join AARP. In fact, the community has a thriving job board that might help you find your next career move. Other insurance options: AARP members can work with The Hartford for a variety of insurance coverage options, like flood insurance and umbrella insurance.

AARP members can work with The Hartford for a variety of insurance coverage options, like flood insurance and umbrella insurance. Financial education resources: AARP members can get help with their taxes and access educational articles and calculators that can help them manage their money.

AARP members can get help with their taxes and access educational articles and calculators that can help them manage their money. Estate planning: AARP members can likely get a 20 percent discount on estate planning services from Trust & Will.

AARP members can likely get a 20 percent discount on estate planning services from Trust & Will. Free online games: Although not the weightiest benefit, AARP offers a selection of free online games. Boredom may occur during retirement years, and these games could help combat that.

Frequently asked questions about AARP

How do I file a claim with AARP? Caret Down AARP doesn’t offer insurance directly. Instead, it partners with insurers with the goal of helping members secure lower-cost insurance. How you file a claim will depend on the type of insurance you’ve purchased and which insurer you’re working with. For auto insurance, claims can be initiated by phone at 1-877-805-9918 or online. Similarly, homeowners insurance claims can be filed by phone at 1-877-805-9918 or online. For life insurance, beneficiaries can initiate a claim by completing an online form or calling 1-800-288-9858.

Who is AARP insurance through? Caret Down AARP partners with third-party companies to offer insurance. It works with The Hartford to offer car insurance and home insurance and with New York Life to offer life insurance.

Is The Hartford insurance company a good one? Caret Down The Hartford insurance company has a 3.7 Bankrate Score (out of a maximum of 5.0) based on customer satisfaction, coverage options, average premiums and more, as well as an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best.

Is AARP a sustainable company? Caret Down AARP is a sustainable company per its website. It states that the company’s mission is to empower people to enjoy life as they age. One of the ways it does that is through the AARP Foundation, which helps raise awareness about senior hunger and poverty. It also advocates for social change in ways that benefit seniors. That has included lending its voice to Social Security updates, health care and medical cost conversations and housing considerations.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Homeowners Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.