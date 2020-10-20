TD Cash Credit Card review

Re'Dreyona Walker
Nouri Zarrugh
 /  13 min
Bottom line

This card has flexible rewards categories, a decent welcome bonus and an intro APR period for balance transfers — making it a nice pick for the average cash back enthusiast. However, its limited availability and restricted redemption options may force some prospective applicants to consider their other options.
TD Cash Credit Card
2.9
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

TD Cash Credit Card overview

The TD Cash Credit Card is a credit card designed with foodies, entertainment lovers and travelers in mind. Dining out earns you unlimited 3 percent cash back, plus you’ll earn 2 percent back at grocery stores for when you decide to stay in and cook dinner at home when you first get the card. You also have the opportunity to customize your spending categories each quarter to earn for entertainment, gas or travel purchases as well.

But how does it stack up against other cash back credit cards? You should note that the TD Bank Cash Credit Card does have some restrictions on redemption, and it’s also not currently available in every state or region — which limits its availability on a grand scale. Plus, if you’re someone who travels overseas, the foreign transaction fee may hinder you. 

But even though there are some downsides to consider, it still carries some great features, so we’ll dig through the card’s fine print and share all the important details you need to know about the card, then compare it to a few other options to see if it’s worth adding to your wallet.

Why you might want the TD Bank Cash Credit Card

The TD Bank Cash Credit Card is great for those who want flexibility in how they earn rewards, as it has customizable spending categories each quarter. The welcome bonus is also very easy to earn, and it comes with a nice roster of perks that are extremely useful for traveling.

Welcome bonus: Low spending requirement compared to similar cards

The TD Cash Credit Card comes with a straightforward and easy-to-earn sign-up bonus. You’ll receive $200 in bonus cash back after you spend only $500 within the first 90 days of opening your credit card account. The spending requirement is very attainable and on par with other cash back cards such as the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, but some cash back cards require you to spend $1,000 or more to earn the same cash back bonus amount. For example, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers a $200 online cash rewards welcome bonus after you spend $1,000 within the first 90 days of account opening. 

Similarly, the Citi Double Cash Card has a 20,000 ThankYou Points bonus (worth $200 when redeemed as cash back) after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening. The Double Cash does give you more time to meet the spend requirement, however, its more than double the spend than the TD Cash Credit Card requires, so the TD Bank Cash’s welcome bonus is more reasonable than some of the best cash back cards on the market.

Intro APR: Decent offer for balance transfers

The TD Cash credit card offers a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles after opening your account. After that, your standard variable APR will be either 20.24 percent, 25.24 percent or 30.24 percent for balance transfers, depending on your creditworthiness. The intro APR period is a great but average length, as the previously mentioned Wells Fargo Active Cash Card offers an intro APR of the same length and similar APR range, as well as the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card — but both of these cash back cards offer an intro APR on purchases as well, something the TD Bank Cash Card does not.

But if you have a large balance from an existing card, the TD Bank Cash’s intro APR period would be just as helpful as most other cash back cards with comparable offers. However, there are other options if you need a longer amount of time to pay off a balance transfer, such as the Discover it® Balance Transfer – which gives you 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months (17.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable APR after that), plus rotating cash back categories and a Discover Match® welcome bonus that will match all cash back earned at the end of your first year of having the card. Not only that, but you’re given a short intro APR for purchases as well.

Rewards: Offers customizable spending categories

Once you receive your TD Bank Cash Card, you can start earning rewards on every purchase. This is a particularly great choice for people who love dining out — rivaling the top cash back cards with no annual fee. You’ll earn 3 percent cash back at restaurants, 2 percent at grocery stores and 1 percent on all other eligible purchases. It’s important to note, however, that superstores and warehouses (think Target, Walmart or Costco) will only qualify for 1 percent cash back.

After 30 days from account opening, however, you will be able to choose which spending categories you’d like to earn 2 percent and 3 percent cash back in every quarter, such as dining, groceries, entertainment, gas and travel. The flexibility of being able to rotate the categories to fit your needs is the biggest perk of this card. There are some cash back cards that offer a higher cash back rate, such as the Discover it Cash Back, which allows 5 percent cash back on rotating categories each quarter (after activation; up to $1,500 in purchases, then 1 percent), but you’d have a spending cap on purchases and you can’t choose which categories Discover will reward that quarter, unlike with the TD Bank Cash, which offers unlimited cash back on all purchases and your pick of categories.

Cardholder perks: Access to boosted Visa perks

This card takes care of its users from start to finish, offering a simple application, lots of security features and convenient benefits that make it easy to use on the go.

  • Instant approval. In most cases, you’ll receive instant approval, so you’ll know if you’re on your way to earning rewards. If you don’t get an answer right away, you can check your TD bank credit card application status by phone.
  • Visa Zero Liability. The Visa Zero Liability policy is a guarantee from Visa that you will not be held accountable if your card is ever lost, stolen or fraudulently used. Simply report any unauthorized charges, and Visa will work to correct the problem.
  • Digital wallet. You can add the TD Cash Credit Card to your digital wallet, making instant, contactless payments possible. Plus, your digital wallet is protected by the same security as your physical card, and card details aren’t kept on the device or shared during payment, giving you peace of mind at the cash register.
  • Visa Signature or Platinum benefits. Whether you’d get a Visa Signature or Visa Platinum card depends on your approved credit limit (less than $5,000 would get approved for the Platinum, $5,000 or more would get approved for the Signature). Each specific Visa comes with its own unique perks, such as roadside assistance and card replacement for the Platinum, and cellphone protection, purchase protection, extended warranty, concierge, luxury hotel benefits and travel and emergency assistance for the Signature.

Why you might want a different cash back card

Even though the TD Bank Cash Credit Card has quite a few perks, especially considering the customizable spending categories, there are a few downsides to take note of, such as its availability in only 16 states, its redemption restrictions, foreign transaction fee and no intro APR on purchases.

Availability: Only available in certain regions

The TD Bank Cash Card is not widely available, as it’s only offered to residents in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, D.C.

If you live on the west coast or in the Midwest of the U.S., then you’re not going to be eligible to apply for this card, which greatly limits potential applicants to less than half of U.S. residents. 

Redemption: Rewards system is complex

To redeem your TD rewards, log into your account on the rewards program website or call customer service. When redeeming, you can request your cash back as either a statement credit or direct deposit, or you can redeem points for for travel, gift cards and merchandise.

However, you can only redeem your TD rewards for cash back once you’ve reached 2,500 points in your account. Since each point is worth at least $0.01, redeeming 2,500 would equal $25 cash back. 

Not only does the restriction create a small barrier for redemption, but the variation of cash back and points for the TD Bank Cash’s rewards system can make redemption seem more complicated than necessary, as 3 percent and 2 percent cash back is technically equivalent to 3 points and 2 points per dollar spent, and there is no varying points value despite the two rewards tiers.

Rates and fees: Has a foreign transaction fee

The card doesn’t charge an annual fee, which is great for a cash back card, but it does charge a 3 percent foreign transaction fee, which doesn’t make it a great choice for international travel even though it rewards this category. If you need cash back card that’s good for traveling abroad, there are plenty of better options (such as the previously mentioned Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card).

Plus, if you do decide to utilize the intro APR for a balance transfer, you’ll pay a fee of either $5 or 3 percent of the transaction, whichever amount is higher.

There’s also a cash advance fee of $10 or 5 percent of the transaction, whichever is greater, and cash advances have a variable APR of 30.39  percent. The card has a minimum interest charge of $1, and finally, there are penalty fees up to $40 for either late or returned payments.

How the TD Cash Credit Card compares to other cash back cards

The TD Cash Credit card holds its ground against some of the better-known no annual fee credit cards like the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express and the Citi® Double Cash Credit Card.

Best cards to pair with the TD Bank Cash Credit Card

The TD Cash Credit Card offers great rewards rates for restaurants and grocery stores. However, its cash back rewards don’t offer much flexibility for travel benefits, so it might be a good idea to to pair it with a card that offers more in that department.

Who is the TD Bank Cash Credit Card right for?

The TD Bank Cash Credit Card could be a great pick for those who want flexible spending categories, but it may not be the best fit for all, such as overseas travelers. 

Bankrate’s Take—Is the TD Cash Credit Card worth it?

The TD Cash credit card is a no-frills card that offers excellent cash back rewards rates for dining out and grocery stores. This card is great for anyone looking to earn cash back on everyday purchases without the hassle of a complicated rewards system.

It’s not a great fit for people with poor credit, however. If your credit could use some work, you should consider the TD Cash Secured Credit Card, which requires a lower credit score to be approved. If you make on-time payments for 24 consecutive months, you may be eligible to upgrade to an unsecured card from TD Bank.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express, please click here.

Re'Dreyona Walker
Associate Editor, Credit Cards

Re’Dreyona Walker is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, focusing on product guides and reviews. As a personal finance expert, she is dedicated to providing honest product reviews as well as in-depth, comprehensive guides to assist readers in building credit and finding the best credit cards for their needs.

Nouri Zarrugh
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

