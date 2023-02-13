Why you might want the Petal 1

The Petal 1 card boasts no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, making it a great option even when you travel abroad. And its credit-building features can help newcomers build toward a more positive credit history.

Rates and fees: Carrying this card comes with low costs

The Petal 1 Card is an overall low-fee card compared to other credit cards for limited or no credit history. This credit card carries no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and a respectable APR that can be lower than competing cards’ rates.

No annual fee means no recurring cost for cardholders, and you can more affordably take the card abroad since it doesn’t charge any foreign transaction fees. Plus, your first late payment fee is a bit forgiving — you'll only pay up to $29 the first time you miss a payment ($40 after).

Credit-building: Solid features can help manage your credit

One of the Petal 1 Card’s biggest draws is that it reports to all three major credit bureaus — Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. You should start seeing the new account on your credit reports one to two months after you open it. This contributes to your credit mix and allows you to establish a positive payment history when paying your bill on time. Further, with Petal’s mobile app you can track spending and automate bill payments to avoid missing payments.

The Petal 1 Card also provides a $300 to $5,000 initial credit limit, which is great for an unsecured card in this class. If you have access to up to $5,000 for your credit limit, it can help keep your credit utilization ratio below 30 percent and boost your credit score — but only if you keep a low balance.

On top of that, though the Petal 1 Card's Leap Program is by invitation only, it gives eligible cardholders a chance for a credit line increase when they meet certain goals and requirements, such as not letting your credit score drop by 50 or more points for six consecutive months.