Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card review

Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Card Overview

Navy Federal Credit Union’s first partnership with American Express is a no annual fee rewards card that pays big on everyday spending—the Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Card. For those who spend a lot on groceries and gas, the unlimited earnings structure of this card makes it a terrific choice.

Navy Federal’s rewards card is tailor-made for those who spend a lot on groceries and gas. The Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Card pays an unlimited 3 points per dollar spent at supermarkets and gas stations. It’s rare to find a low-interest credit card with unlimited rewards this good for both grocery purchases and spending at the pump. There’s no annual cost of ownership with this card, no balance transfer fees and no foreign transaction fees.

It doesn’t stop there. The card also pays an unlimited 3 points per dollar for restaurant, food delivery and transit purchases, plus 1 point per dollar on all other spending. If you’re still on the fence, the More Rewards card also offers an enticing promotional welcome offer. From May 4 to June 30, 2021, you can earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within your first 90 days.

Your bonus adds up to $100 toward eligible travel purchases or cash back, which is a bit on the low side when you consider more accessible competitors’ offers. The no annual fee Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% on all other purchases — all while offering a sign-up bonus cash back ($200) after spending only $500 on purchases within your first three months.

But when it comes to redeeming points, keep in mind that although this is an American Express card, cardholders will receive Navy Federal Rewards points, not American Express Membership Rewards points. Navy Federal Rewards are worth 1 cent per point and can be redeemed for cash back, travel, gift cards or merchandise through the Navy Federal website.

Because the card is a Navy Federal Credit Union-branded credit card, you have to be a member of the credit union to apply. Eligibility is restricted to those who serve or have served in the military, are civilian personnel with the Department of Defense or are an immediate family member of either. However, it could be relatively inexpensive to switch over to since the More Rewards card doesn’t charge a balance transfer fee (ongoing purchase and balance transfer APR is 9.65 percent to 18 percent variable).