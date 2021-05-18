Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card review

Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Card Overview

Navy Federal Credit Union’s first partnership with American Express is a no annual fee rewards card that pays big on everyday spending—the Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Card. For those who spend a lot on groceries and gas, the unlimited earnings structure of this card makes it a terrific choice.

Navy Federal’s rewards card is tailor-made for those who spend a lot on groceries and gas. The Navy Federal More Rewards American Express Card pays an unlimited 3 points per dollar spent at supermarkets and gas stations. It’s rare to find a low-interest credit card with unlimited rewards this good for both grocery purchases and spending at the pump. There’s no annual cost of ownership with this card, no balance transfer fees and no foreign transaction fees.

It doesn’t stop there. The card also pays an unlimited 3 points per dollar for restaurant, food delivery and transit purchases, plus 1 point per dollar on all other spending. If you’re still on the fence, the More Rewards card also offers an enticing promotional welcome offer. From May 4 to June 30, 2021, you can earn 10,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within your first 90 days.

Your bonus adds up to $100 toward eligible travel purchases or cash back, which is a bit on the low side when you consider more accessible competitors’ offers. The no annual fee Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card earns unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% on all other purchases — all while offering a sign-up bonus cash back ($200) after spending only $500 on purchases within your first three months.

But when it comes to redeeming points, keep in mind that although this is an American Express card, cardholders will receive Navy Federal Rewards points, not American Express Membership Rewards points. Navy Federal Rewards are worth 1 cent per point and can be redeemed for cash back, travel, gift cards or merchandise through the Navy Federal website.

Because the card is a Navy Federal Credit Union-branded credit card, you have to be a member of the credit union to apply. Eligibility is restricted to those who serve or have served in the military, are civilian personnel with the Department of Defense or are an immediate family member of either. However, it could be relatively inexpensive to switch over to since the More Rewards card doesn’t charge a balance transfer fee (ongoing purchase and balance transfer APR is 9.65 percent to 18 percent variable).

Who should get this card

Anyone who spends big on groceries and gas can benefit from the rewards structure of this card.

Fees and APR

  • Pay no annual fee, balance transfer fee, cash advance fee (if at a Navy Federal ATM or bank) or foreign transaction fees.
  • The variable APR on purchases and balance transfers is 9.65 percent to 18 percent, depending on creditworthiness.
  • If you miss a payment or pay late, you may be subject to a variable penalty APR of 18 percent plus a late fee of up to $20.
  • See Rates & Fees.

Key cardholder perks

You’ll receive collision damage waiver coverage for 15 days or less and up to a 25 percent discount when you pay for the rental with the card.

Since the More Rewards card is an American Express card, you can get presale ticket access to select concerts and entertainment events. This card also participates in American Express’ Global Dining Program, which grants cardholders special discounts and benefits at participating restaurants. Your card’s other American Express benefits like roadside assistance and some retail purchase protection can also come in handy if you’re in a pinch.

Each point is worth about 1 cent and can be redeemed through the Navy Federal Credit Union portal by logging into your account and selecting “Redeem Rewards.” Points can be used for travel purchases, gift cards or cash back deposited to your Navy Federal savings account. There’s no charge to redeem your points and they never expire as long as your account is open. Just keep in mind when redeeming your rewards that partial redemptions aren’t allowed. This means if you redeem for travel, etc., you can’t pay with a mix of points and cash.

The information about the Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

