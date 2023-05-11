A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 12X points on eligible purchases at Hilton hotels and resorts; 6X points at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations; 4X points on U.S. online retail purchases; 3X points on other eligible purchases.

: 12X points on eligible purchases at Hilton hotels and resorts; 6X points at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations; 4X points on U.S. online retail purchases; 3X points on other eligible purchases. Welcome offer : 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $3,000 in your first 6 months of card membership.

: 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $3,000 in your first 6 months of card membership. Annual fee : $150

: $150 Purchase intro APR : N/A

: N/A Balance transfer intro APR : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 20.99 percent to 29.99 percent variable

Current welcome offer

The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card is offering 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $3,000 in your first six months of card membership. This is a bit of a downgrade from the card's previous offer, which offered 170,000 points with the same spending requirement.

Though Hilton Honors points have a fairly low redemption value compared to those of similar hotel rewards programs (only 0.6 cents on average according to Bankrate’s latest hotel point valuations), you can find award nights available for as little as 5,000 points. Assuming a valuation of 0.6 cents per point, 130,000 points translates to around a $780 value, which is pretty impressive given the relatively low annual fee. Plus, if you split up your spending evenly across the first six months of card membership, you'd only need to spend $500 per month in order to secure the welcome offer — quite manageable for the average person.

Rewards rate

The rewards program with the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card acts as an extension of the free Hilton Honors program. You’ll earn more points for purchases made with the card than a member of the Hilton loyalty program who is not a cardholder.

How you earn

You’ll earn 12X points for eligible purchases at Hilton portfolio stays around the world. When you use your card on eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets and U.S. gas stations, you’ll earn 6X points. You'll also earn 4X points on eligible U.S. online retail purchases. All other eligible purchases will accrue 3X points.

In addition, being a Surpass cardholder will grant you Gold elite status, which will give you perks that add further value to your card. For instance, you can get every fifth night free on rewards stays when you stay for five consecutive nights or more. You’ll also earn 10,000 bonus points for every 10 nights you stay in a calendar year (starting at 40 nights) and you’ll get an 80 percent bonus on all Hilton Honors Base Points you earn. Along with several other perks like free Wi-Fi, complimentary water bottles and Continental Breakfast, these are among some of the ones that carry the most value for cardholders.

If you’re a restaurant regular on the road or close to home, you could also boost the 6X rate for purchases at U.S. restaurants with the Hilton Honors Dining program. Just linking your card to Hilton’s dining program will earn you an extra 2X points at select restaurants, but you can easily add up to 5X additional points by signing up for Hilton Honors Dining’s email communications list. And by signing up for emails and making 11 qualified transactions with the program in one calendar year, you will earn VIP status, which boosts your base rate by 8X points at participating locations and comes with an expanded pool of potential restaurants and access to the VIP Member Services line.

There are several other ways to earn Hilton Honors points, including linking your Hilton Honors account with Lyft and select car rental partners or reaching Hilton stay milestones. These methods won’t rake in the rewards at the same rate as your card’s bonus categories, but every bit counts toward your next getaway.

How to redeem

You can redeem rewards by logging in to your Hilton Honors account online, via the app or by calling 1-800-4HONORS (1-800-446-6677). The minimum required redemption is 5,000 points if you’re paying with both points and money, but a night’s stay often costs a considerable amount more in points. You can use your points not only for free hotel stays and on-property perks (like free Wi-Fi) but also for: