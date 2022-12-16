Intro offer
1 Point - 2x
Rewards Rate
2x rewards points on everyday purchases, including gas, groceries, household goods, and more Earn one reward point on all other purchases.
N/A
Annual fee
Regular APR
The rewards could be better, but this is a good card if you tend to carry a balance.
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Bottom line
The Choice Rewards World Mastercard’s best features are its low interest rate and $0 balance transfer fee — two standout features not found with traditional rewards cards. But its rewards program leaves a lot to be desired.
Intro offer
1 Point - 2x
Rewards Rate
2x rewards points on everyday purchases, including gas, groceries, household goods, and more Earn one reward point on all other purchases.
N/A
Annual fee
Regular APR
First Tech Federal Credit Union paid for the creation of the content on this page. However, the information is based on our unbiased opinion, and the provider did not have any input into the review.
The First Tech Choice Rewards World Mastercard® is a no-annual-fee card that offers 2X points in a select number of everyday categories, a modest sign-up bonus and an intro APR offer on balance transfers.
The card could be especially appealing if you’re looking for a low-interest card that earns rewards. It boasts a few ongoing perks not typically found with the best cash back cards, and like many credit union cards, it has a low APR range — 13.50 percent to 18 percent variable. This makes it a solid option if you tend to carry a balance and need to minimize interest charges. The card also doesn’t charge a balance transfer fee as long as you complete the balance transfer in the first 90 days from account opening, in contrast to the many balance transfer cards that carry a fee of 3 percent to 5 percent.
However, the card falls short when it comes to rewards rates, welcome offers and more. Plus, if you aren’t a First Tech member and don’t feel like going through the hassle of joining, you won’t be able to apply.
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Expert Appraisal: Weak
See our expert analysis
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
Expert Appraisal: Exceptional
See our expert analysis
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Offers a chance at a very low ongoing APR, making it a great option if you want to minimize interest charges
It has flexible redemption options for rewards, so cardholders aren’t limited to just a basic statement credit like with some cards
It has no annual fee, balance transfer fee, foreign transaction fee or cash advance fee, so you don’t have to worry about paying for these common credit card expenses
The card offers a reasonable intro APR period for balance transfers and a decent sign-up bonus
There are more valuable rewards cards with better cash back rates
There is no 0 percent intro APR offer for new purchases, so you would have to start paying interest right away if you’re not focused on transferring a balance
First Tech membership is required in order to be eligible for the card, which could hinder potential applicants from getting the card
The Choice Rewards World Mastercard should be an especially solid fit if you’re looking to save on interest charges, but it also comes with a decent rewards rate and a variety of perks. This includes Mastercard benefits and special bonuses for cardholders who open a First Tech Rewards checking account.
The First Tech Choice Rewards World Mastercard offers 2X points in a few everyday categories. While these aren’t the most competitive rates out there, especially if you want to maximize rewards on your grocery purchases, they’re solid for a card with such a low ongoing APR.
Cardholders earn 2X points for every $1 spent in the following categories:
All other purchases earn one point. There is no limit to how many points you may earn, so there is no spending cap on bonus category purchases you need to look out for.
That said, some services will not be included in these bonus categories unless the merchant has set up such transactions to be classified in that specific category. You can take a glance over First Tech's frequently asked credit card questions to have a better idea of what purchases will and will not earn you points.
If you’re primarily looking for a card that offers a low ongoing APR and see rewards as more of an extra than a must-have feature, this card’s rewards rates should get the job done. But if you value rewards more than a low APR, a flat-rate rewards card that offers 2 percent or even 1.5 percent cash back on all your purchases could prove more valuable.
Cardholders can take advantage of a variety of First Tech Mastercard Benefits, such as MasterRental Coverage, Master Global Service™ and Mastercard ID Theft Protection™. First Tech cardholders also receive discounts on a number of services to enhance their credit card experience.
Travelers will also be able to take advantage of some travel insurance benefits, including:
Cardholders who open a First Tech Rewards Checking or Savings account will earn special bonuses in addition to the sign-up bonus and regular reward rates, such as an added 0.5 percent cash back, (up to $15 a month) on credit card spending and a $10 monthly rebate on streaming subscriptions.
Cardholders also have access to around-the-clock customer support whenever they have any questions or concerns about their First Tech Choice Rewards World Mastercard or are in need of service, such as emergency cash advances, lost and stolen card reporting and emergency card replacement.
One of the most significant advantages of this card is its limited fees. Like many of the best credit union cards, it has no annual fee, no cash advance fee, no foreign transaction fee and no balance transfer fee. This gives the card an edge over traditional cards, which typically charge cash advance and balance transfer fees.
The card’s ongoing APR is also relatively low, with its low-end APR of 13.25 percent beating the rate you’ll find on some of the best low-interest credit cards on the market. Meanwhile, its high-end APR of 18 percent variable falls below the average credit card APR. This is quite impressive considering even the low-end APR on many competing cards is higher than 18 percent. This makes the card one of your better options if you need to carry a balance from time to time.
Although the Choice Rewards World Mastercard is a good low-interest card and has a nice amount of perks, there are still other cards that are worth considering, especially if you want to maximize your rewards in a specific category.
You’ll need to be a First Tech Credit Union member before applying for this card. To qualify for membership you have to:
If you don’t have a family member who is already a member or who works for the state of Oregon or an approved company, the easiest option may be to join the Computer History Museum or the Financial Fitness Association. You can apply for both online. From there, the application is easy and straightforward.
New cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first 60 days after opening an account. This card’s 20,000-point welcome bonus is worth $200, giving Choice Rewards points a value of 1 cent per point. For example, 50,000 points would be worth at least $500. Since points have a set value, your redemption value won’t decrease with any of the redemption options.
This is a nice offer if your main goal is to find a low-interest credit card. But if you’re looking for a rewards card that gives you maximum value, this sign-up bonus offers less incentive than many other rewards cards, which typically offer similar bonus value with a smaller spend requirement.
For example, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in the first three months of account opening. That bonus allows you to enjoy the same value but only you to spend roughly $166 spread out over three months. The First Tech Choice Rewards card, in contrast, would take $1,500 in spending each month for the first two months. Such a high spending requirement in a short amount of time won’t work if you don’t normally spend that much in two months and don’t have any large purchases planned.
Cardholders can enjoy a 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for their first 12 billing cycles (13.50 percent to 18 percent variable APR after the introductory period). This is a decent offer, but it falls far short of the intro APR offers you can find on the best balance transfer cards.
Plus, since it doesn’t offer an intro APR on new purchases — just balance transfers — if you transfer debt to the First Tech Choice card and then use your card to make purchases, those purchases get hit with interest charges and will continue to accrue interest until you pay your whole balance off, including the transferred debt.
Many competing cards, including other rewards cards, offer introductory periods of 15 months and longer on both new purchases and balance transfers.
For example, the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card (See See Rates & Fees) offers cardholders a 15-month introductory APR offer on new purchases and balance transfers (19.99 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR thereafter) while earning unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases.
If you tend to pay your balance in full each month, this isn’t the best rewards card available. Other rewards cards may not be able to match this card’s low interest rate or $0 balance transfer fee, but many cards offer more competitive rewards rates for similar spending categories and come with better short-term perks like a higher sign-up bonus and longer 0 percent intro APR periods for balance transfers as well as new purchases.
Annual fee
Intro offer
20,000 bonus points when you spend at least $3,000 in the first 60 days
Rewards rate
2x rewards points on everyday purchases, including gas, groceries, household goods, and more Earn one reward point on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $1500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Rewards rate
Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter. Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
The Choice Rewards World Mastercard offers a low interest rate not typically found with other rewards cards. That makes it a great fit to pair with cards that offer bonus rewards in categories not covered by the Choice Rewards card.
This isn’t the most accessible card on the market, but there are a few cardholder profiles it can be fitting for.
The Choice Rewards World Mastercard is a decent card thanks to its low APR and $0 balance transfer fee (on transfers made within the first 90 days). Its rewards program isn’t stellar but still gives you a chance to earn bonus rewards on everyday purchases like gas, groceries, household goods and telecommunication services. But if you tend to pay your balances off each month and don’t need a low-interest credit card, there are better options. There are a number of rewards cards available that charge no annual fee and have better short- and long-term value. Depending on your spending habits and goals, you can find cards that offer a higher sign-up bonus, longer intro APR offers for purchases and balance transfers and better rewards.
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.