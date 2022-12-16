Why you might want the Choice Rewards World Mastercard

The Choice Rewards World Mastercard should be an especially solid fit if you’re looking to save on interest charges, but it also comes with a decent rewards rate and a variety of perks. This includes Mastercard benefits and special bonuses for cardholders who open a First Tech Rewards checking account.

Rewards: Decent rate for a low-interest card

The First Tech Choice Rewards World Mastercard offers 2X points in a few everyday categories. While these aren’t the most competitive rates out there, especially if you want to maximize rewards on your grocery purchases, they’re solid for a card with such a low ongoing APR.

Cardholders earn 2X points for every $1 spent in the following categories:

Gas

Groceries

Household goods (ex. Home furnishings and decor)

Telecommunication services (ex. phone, cable, satellite, internet access and more)

All other purchases earn one point. There is no limit to how many points you may earn, so there is no spending cap on bonus category purchases you need to look out for.

That said, some services will not be included in these bonus categories unless the merchant has set up such transactions to be classified in that specific category. You can take a glance over First Tech's frequently asked credit card questions to have a better idea of what purchases will and will not earn you points.

If you’re primarily looking for a card that offers a low ongoing APR and see rewards as more of an extra than a must-have feature, this card’s rewards rates should get the job done. But if you value rewards more than a low APR, a flat-rate rewards card that offers 2 percent or even 1.5 percent cash back on all your purchases could prove more valuable.

Perks: Solid mix of shopping and travel perks

Cardholders can take advantage of a variety of First Tech Mastercard Benefits, such as MasterRental Coverage, Master Global Service™ and Mastercard ID Theft Protection™. First Tech cardholders also receive discounts on a number of services to enhance their credit card experience.

Doordash: New DashPass subscribers get a free 3-month membership and unlimited free delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores on orders over $12. New and existing DashPass members can also save $5 on their first two orders each month when using the card.

New DashPass subscribers get a free 3-month membership and unlimited free delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores on orders over $12. New and existing DashPass members can also save $5 on their first two orders each month when using the card. ShopRunner: With access to a free ShopRunner membership, cardholders get free 2-day shipping and returns to more than 100 merchants every year, a value of $79 per year.

With access to a free ShopRunner membership, cardholders get free 2-day shipping and returns to more than 100 merchants every year, a value of $79 per year. HelloFresh: Cardholders receive 5 percent back on every HelloFresh order, which they can use toward future orders. Additionally, new HelloFresh customers get a discount on their first few orders.

Cardholders receive 5 percent back on every HelloFresh order, which they can use toward future orders. Additionally, new HelloFresh customers get a discount on their first few orders. Lyft: A $5 credit will be given to cardholders for every three Lyft rides taken during a calendar month. Once a month, the credit will automatically be applied to the next ride.

Travelers will also be able to take advantage of some travel insurance benefits, including:

Travel assistance insurance: This benefit can assist First Tech cardholders in locating certified medical providers, obtaining legal services and replacing stolen credit cards and passports.

This benefit can assist First Tech cardholders in locating certified medical providers, obtaining legal services and replacing stolen credit cards and passports. Trip cancellation insurance: You will be reimbursed for any charges incurred up to $1,500 if you need to cancel a trip booked using the card. In most situations, you can qualify for partial coverage if the trip was not paid using the First Tech card.

Cardholders who open a First Tech Rewards Checking or Savings account will earn special bonuses in addition to the sign-up bonus and regular reward rates, such as an added 0.5 percent cash back, (up to $15 a month) on credit card spending and a $10 monthly rebate on streaming subscriptions.

Cardholders also have access to around-the-clock customer support whenever they have any questions or concerns about their First Tech Choice Rewards World Mastercard or are in need of service, such as emergency cash advances, lost and stolen card reporting and emergency card replacement.

Rates and fees: Low-cost option

One of the most significant advantages of this card is its limited fees. Like many of the best credit union cards, it has no annual fee, no cash advance fee, no foreign transaction fee and no balance transfer fee. This gives the card an edge over traditional cards, which typically charge cash advance and balance transfer fees.

The card’s ongoing APR is also relatively low, with its low-end APR of 13.25 percent beating the rate you’ll find on some of the best low-interest credit cards on the market. Meanwhile, its high-end APR of 18 percent variable falls below the average credit card APR. This is quite impressive considering even the low-end APR on many competing cards is higher than 18 percent. This makes the card one of your better options if you need to carry a balance from time to time.