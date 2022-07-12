How the Discover it Business Card compares to other business cards

If you’re concerned about any of these aspects, here are a few other no annual fee, cash back business cards to consider.

Another potential drawback worth considering is that Discover uses its own network, which enjoys less international acceptance compared to the two biggest networks, Visa and Mastercard. This factor may not be an issue for many travelers though, but as the February 2020 Nilson Report found that 99 percent of U.S. merchants take Discover, and over 48 million merchants across more than 190 countries also accept it.

Although this card’s perks aren’t very competitive, Discover cards are known for being accessible since they’re open to those with good credit . Since it’s a business card, the Discover it Business requirements call for excellent credit (a FICO score of 740 to 850) to apply. But, if you have sufficient credit and you own and manage 100 percent of a business that is older than one year, the Discover Business Card pre-approval page should show you have solid approval odds.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1%. 1% cash back on all eligible purchases after spending $50,000 per calendar year.

Discover it Business card vs. American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card

The Discover it Business card is fairly competitive alongside other notable business cards like the The American Express Blue Business Cash. Both have no annual fee, which is a nice plus in terms of affordability, but the two start to diverge in a few major ways that may affect which one you’d choose.

The Discover it Business will match all of the cash back you earn at the end of the first year, while the Amex Blue Business Cash offer a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Business owners who have a significant amount of total yearly spend may find more value in the Cashback Match offered by the Discover it Business at the end of the first year.

It’s also important to note that you’ll earn a higher rate of cash back with the Amex Blue Business Cash than the Discover it Business, at 2 percent back on all eligible purchases, but this 2 percent earning rate is capped at $50,000 per calendar year. Anything you spend over the $50,000 will earn you only 1 percent cash back, which is lower than the unlimited 1.5 percent flat-rate you’ll earn with the Discover it Business card. Big business budgets that may blow through the $50,000 annual spend may be better off with the Discover it Business.

Discover it Business card vs. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card

The Ink Business Unlimited credit card and the Discover it Business are even more competitive head-to-head, as both offer the same unlimited flat rewards rate for no annual fee and similar ongoing variable APRs. The Ink Business could edge out ahead slightly with its welcome offer of $750 bonus cash back when you spend $6,000 in the first 3 months. Unlike the Amex Blue Business Cash, you have more flexibility to use your cash back bonus with the Ink Business Unlimited on more redemption options like direct deposit. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to meet a high required spend in a shorter amount of time to reap the benefit.

You may have a slightly lower barrier of entry with the Ink Business Unlimited, since you can have good to excellent credit to feasibly be approved (a score ranging from 670 to 850 on the FICO scale) whereas you’ll need excellent credit for approval with the Discover it Business (740 to 850 on the FICO scale).

Both cards stack up the same on almost all features outside of the welcome bonus. Your reward earning potential won’t be capped and you’ll earn the same flat-rate of rewards on all purchases, you’ll get an intro APR on purchases with both cards, neither card offers an intro APR on balance transfers and the ongoing APRs on both cards are virtually the same. Your final decision between the two may come down to how soon you want to see your welcome offer come through and what issuer you prefer, Chase or Discover.

Best cards to pair with the Discover it Business Card

The best way to maximize your flat-rate cash back card is to couple it with another credit card that earns cash back in your biggest spending categories. For example, you could use a card like the Bank of America Business Advantage Cash Rewards card to rack up 3 percent cash back on business expenses like office supplies or travel (on up to $50,000 in combined 2 percent and 3 percent categories per year, then 1 percent).

The Business Advantage Cash Rewards card makes an especially good partner for the Discover Business Credit Card since its flexibility compliments the Discover card. You can swap your 3 percent category each month for whichever upcoming overhead cost you expect will be highest.