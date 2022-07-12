Discover it® Business Card review: An easy start for business beginners, but gone from the market

This card is a far-reaching option when it comes to covering startup expenses.

Snapshot

4.2

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

This card was a far-reaching option when it came to covering startup expenses: a simple and low-cost tool that could comfortably fit various business needs. But new businesses will need to find other options.

Image of Discover it&reg; Business Card

Discover it® Business Card

*
  • Rewards value
    3 / 5
    APR
    2 / 5
    Rewards flexibility
    3 / 5
    Features
    5 / 5
Excellent (740 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Cashback Match™

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

1.5%

Rewards Rate

Info

$0

Annual fee

12.99% to 20.99% Variable

Regular APR

Bankrate insight

The Discover it® Business Card is no longer available for application. Unfortunately, Discover hasn’t launched a new business card to take its place, meaning Discover currently has no business cards to choose from.

Discover it® Business Card Overview

If you’re a small-business owner looking for a user-friendly business rewards card, the Discover it® Business Card was an excellent low-maintenance option.

It was one of the rare business cards with no annual fee or foreign transaction fees, and though it lacked the arsenal of rewards and benefits other premium credit cards have, it was a solid option for startups that don’t have specialized expenses.

  • Add Card
    Rewards
    • Unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases

      Expert Appraisal: Good
  • Rewards
    Welcome offer
    • All cash back earned in the first year is automatically matched

    Expert Appraisal: Good

  • Credit Card Apr
    0% intro APR of
    • 0 percent intro APR  on purchases for 12 months
    • 3 percent to 5 percent variable ongoing APR
    • 2.99 percent to 20.99 percent variable APR

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

  • Credit Card Search
    Rates and fees
    • Annual fee: $0
    • Foreign transaction fee: $0
    • Over-limit fee: $0
    • Balance transfer fee: 5 percent

    Expert Appraisal: Good

Alternatives to the Discover it® Business Card

Although this card’s perks weren’t very competitive, it made for a solid, no-hassle option for small startups that wanted to earn reliable rewards on all spending. Discover hasn’t released another business card to take its place, so consider one of the other top business credit cards as an alternative to the Discover it® Business Card.

 
Image of The American Express Blue Business Cash&trade; Card
Bankrate Score
4.3
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

No annual fee

Intro offer

$250 statement credit
Info

Rewards rate

1% - 2%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Ink Business Unlimited&reg; Credit Card
Bankrate Score
4.2
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Earn $750 bonus cash back
Info

Rewards rate

1.5%
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

Best cards to pair with the Discover it® Business Card

If you plan on hanging on to your Discover it® Business Card but want to supplement its rewards, the best way to maximize your flat-rate cash back card is to couple it with another credit card that earns cash back in your biggest spending categories. 

Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card

A card like the Bank of America Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card lets you rack up 3 percent cash back on a business-related category of your choosing and 2 percent on dining on up to $50,000 in combined purchases, then 1 percent. You’ll also earn 1 percent on everything else.

The Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards card makes an especially good partner for the Discover it® Business Card since its flexibility complements the Discover card flat rate. You can swap your 3 percent category each month for whichever upcoming overhead cost you expect will be highest while continuing to use the Discover it® Business Card on all other purchases.

Discover it® Business Card pros and cons

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • This card continues to be forgiving with no annual, foreign transaction or over-limit fees.
  • The card had a rather low ongoing APR, which could make it handy to hang on to if you need to carry a balance.
  • Discover consistently achieves high ratings in J.D. Power’s credit card satisfaction survey.
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • The card’s limited portfolio of benefits doesn’t offer a strong ongoing value for your wallet compared to other cards.
  • Discover network has a smaller merchant acceptance presence compared to Visa and Mastercard, which could make using the card abroad tough.

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Discover it® Business Card worth keeping?

Overall, the Discover it® Business Card is still a useful option if you prefer a straightforward flat-rate rewards card over a higher-maintenance credit card with more perks. But you have plenty of other similar or stronger small-business cards on the market to choose from. Since the Discover it® Business Card’s most unique feature was its intro offer, you could safely replace it with another business card and not miss out on rewards or benefits.

How we rated this card

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more.

We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category.

Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare the best business credit cards
