Why you might want a different credit-building card

Even though the Credit One Bank American Express provides a lot of features for a credit-building card, there aren't many that genuinely focus on boosting credit. On top of that, it has no welcome bonus, restricts reward redemptions options and poses too many fees.

Welcome offer: Doesn’t offer a sign-up bonus

The Credit One BankAmerican Express doesn’t have a welcome offer. Although credit cards for fair credit rarely extend welcome offers, it’s worth noting that a few secured cards do. Even if there isn’t a sign-up bonus, keep an eye out for other valuable benefits before you apply for a credit card.

Redemption: There are limited options

As a cash back card, your 1 percent statement credits are worth 1 cent per dollar of each purchase.

You can only redeem the cash back you earn with the Credit One Bank American Express in one way: automatic statement credits to your account. It’s an easy way to keep your balance and credit utilization ratio low if you prefer straightforward rewards, but you won’t find redemption options like direct account deposits, checks or gift cards with this card.

Statement credits likely won’t be a problem if you’re focused on building credit. Otherwise, different redemption choices, like direct deposits and checks, might personally be more valuable and versatile.

Rates and fees: Has annual fee and high APR

The Credit One Bank American Express card’s $39 annual fee seems to be a common price point among cards for average credit, but options with no annual fee are also easy to find with that credit level.

Plus, the low 1 percent cash back rate could make it hard to make up the annual fee. You’d have to spend $325 a month, which could be particularly hard considering the minimum credit line is $500. Not to mention, these factors could slow your credit-building until you can increase your credit limit.

The card also charges a 3 percent (or $1, whichever is greater) foreign transaction fee, $19 for each authorized user and a fee for its optional Credit Protection Program. On top of all that, it’s high ongoing APR means you should avoid carrying a balance as often as possible, especially since this card doesn’t have an intro APR offer.

On the whole, the Credit One Bank American Express card doesn’t nickel-and-dime you with fees the way several other Credit One Bank cards may, but other cards for fair to average credit are available that don’t have an annual fee, high APR or foreign transaction fees.

Credit-building: You only have online access to your credit report

When it comes to features that help you increase your credit score, the Credit One American Express falls short, since the only benefit of this supposedly credit-building card is the ability to access your credit report online for free. Even though this is a common feature for most cards in this category, other credit-building cards include a bit more guidance, such as a virtual bot that can assist you with any challenges you may have, as well as tips, articles and information on improving your credit score.