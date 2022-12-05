Why you might want the Brex Card

The Brex Card offers several advantages that may make it a good choice for business owners, including a high rewards rate on purchases involving food, travel, and business-related categories, flexible redemption options that can be used toward airline partners along with minimal fees.

Rates and fees: No annual fee or APR

If you’re looking for a credit card that will help you manage your expenses and save money on fees while avoiding high interest rates, this card is certainly worth considering. The Brex Card is a charge card, so it doesn’t have an APR you can compare to other cards. However, this card’s lack of fees is a major bonus. The Brex Card comes with no annual fee, no fee for employee cards, and no foreign transaction fees, so it could be a good fit for those who travel often.

Rewards: Highest rewards rate for those who make daily payments

For customers with a Brex Cash account that make daily payments, the Brex Card offers up to 8X points per dollar spent on certain purchases, so it can be fruitful for business owners who spend a lot in those top-earning bonus categories. If you decide to make daily payments, you can earn in the following categories:

8X on rideshare purchases

5X on travel booked through Brex Travel

4X on restaurants

1.5X on ads

1X on other purchases

Interestingly, companies that identify as Tech or Life Sciences can earn rewards tailored to their industry. For example, tech companies can also earn 3X on recurring software purchases. Life science companies earn 8X on conference tickets and 2X on lab supplies.

These are some standout rewards offerings that certainly carry value for businesses that fall into these categories, but its standard rewards rates are much less rewarding. If you pay your credit card bill monthly instead of daily, you’ll typically earn 1X points less in most categories. This is true for companies in any industry. Generally speaking, cardholders who pay their bill monthly will earn:

7X on rideshares

4X on Brex Travel

3X on restaurants

2X on recurring software

1X on other purchases

That said, individuals will need to choose whether they want to pay their card off daily (through a connected Brex Cash account) or monthly, and the highest rewards rates go to those who make daily payments. It’s a unique offer in the credit card landscape that rewards reliable cardholders and encourages good financial habits.

Redemption: Flexible choices, especially toward travel

The Brex Card offers quite a few ways to redeem rewards, including for flights and hotels booked through Brex Travel, gift cards, a statement credit or cash back into a Brex Cash account. You can also turn your rewards into Bitcoin or Ethereum through Brex partner TravelBank.

Brex even has airline partners, all of which let you transfer your Brex points to airline miles at a rate of 1:1. Brex airline partners include the following:

Aeromexico

Air France / Flying Blue

Asia Miles

Avianca

Emirates

Qantas

Singapore Airlines

Brex points are worth the standard rate of one cent each when redeemed for options like statement credits or travel through Brex. However, you may be able to get more value for your rewards if you transfer your points to partner airlines and make high-value redemptions from there. This is a nice feature that can certainly help you stretch your points a bit further.

While a 1:1 rate is nice, there are better transfer rates available on travel credit cards. Typically, these cards also come with more expansive transfer partners. For frequent travelers, a card specifically designed for maximum travel rewards and convenience will certainly outpace the Brex Card.