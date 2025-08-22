Selecting a credit card for travel in Europe

Key takeaways You’ll want to choose a credit card that will be widely accepted at your destination, with capabilities for contactless or chip-and-PIN transactions.

You can save money by going with a card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees and offers travel insurance protection.

You may also want to consider a card that offers a welcome bonus that could offset your trip costs.

Whether traveling during the high season or snagging off-peak discounts, you can enjoy all the best that Europe offers without breaking the bank. But you don’t have to only rely on discounts and money conversion rates. From covering airfare and hotels to protecting your biggest travel expenses , the right credit card can make your trip cheaper and more convenient.

Yet, with so many card options, it’s easier said than done. Luckily, we have you covered with the questions you should ask and the features you should look for as you choose a card for traveling to Europe.

1. Compare cards that are widely accepted

First, make sure any credit card you take to Europe is widely accepted. Visa and Mastercard networks, for example, offer wider acceptance abroad than Discover and American Express.

While you can certainly bring your Amex and Discover cards, it’s best to pack a backup. That way, you won’t get stuck in a stressful situation where you can’t pay for something because your card isn’t accepted. It is also a good idea to have some cash on hand, as some European merchants and smaller shops may not accept credit card payments — although this number dwindles every year.

Credit Card Check Icon Does your card have chip-and-PIN or contactless payment capability? If you use your credit card in Europe, you might be surprised when the cashier asks for a PIN, which is usually reserved for debit cards in the U.S. Chip-and-PIN credit cards are more common throughout Europe and considered more secure than the chip-and-signature cards we have in the U.S. Although the vast majority of merchants in Europe also accept chip-and-signature cards, the last thing you want is for your card to be rejected because you don’t have PIN capability. To find out if your credit card is chip-and-PIN enabled, call your issuer and ask if you can set up a PIN ahead of your trip. To determine if your card is enabled with “Tap to Pay” technology, simply look for the “Wi-Fi” symbol on either the front or back of your card.

2. Prioritize cards with substantial welcome bonuses

If you’re headed to Europe, consider picking up a new credit card offering a lucrative welcome bonus. Whether you want to cover some of your travel expenses or use your travel spending to meet credit card spending requirements , the timing could work out to your advantage.

A hotel credit card in particular can help you cover a few hotel nights, while an airline credit card welcome bonus can save you even more money by covering the cost of airfare to Europe.

Travel cards may also have travel partners that allow you to boost the value of the points you earn. Transferring points to high-value partners is one of the most lucrative ways to get the most out of your points. It can provide even more flexibility, allowing you to transfer your points to frequent flyer programs with the issuer’s partners. According to Bankrate’s latest valuations , some high-value transfer partners may include:

Air Canada

Air France/ KLM Flying Blue

Delta

JetBlue

Qatar Airways

Virgin Atlantic

World of Hyatt

Wyndham

3. Make sure the card’s rewards structure offers bonus points on travel and dining

Like most people who travel abroad for vacation, you might be tempted to splurge a little during your trip to Europe. You’ll want a credit card that will reward you generously for these purchases. Your biggest expenses will likely be travel and dining, so aim for a card that either rewards both or comes with credits that cater to these expenses, such as a hotel credit for money off your stay or a DoorDash credit, which works overseas.

If you’re looking for higher rewards potential, plenty of premium travel cards offer 5X or more points on travel bookings, including flights and car rentals, as well as purchases made while enroute to your destination, like in-flight Wi-Fi. So, whether you’re planning to shop till you drop or splurge on hotels, you’ll earn generous rewards with your card.

4. Avoid cards with foreign transaction fees

Earning lots of points during your European adventure should be a priority when choosing a card, but not if you have to pay an extra fee every time you swipe your card. You can avoid these pesky fees by choosing a credit card with no foreign transaction fees .

Most travel rewards cards waive these fees — often 3 percent to 5 percent of each transaction. But you don’t need to commit to a travel rewards card with a high annual fee to get this perk. Some of the best no-annual-fee cards also offer no foreign transaction fees when you use your card abroad.

5. Get a card that improves your travel experience

Your credit card should be helpful not just when you’re shopping in Europe, but also while you’re dealing with the hassles and headaches that come from navigating airports, public transportation and more. The following questions can help you prioritize a card that makes traveling less stressful :

What kind of travel protections does this card offer? Caret Down Icon Many people who travel internationally, including to Europe, buy travel insurance to protect their trip. And it’s a good idea. If your trip is canceled or interrupted due to illness or other covered reasons, insurance may reimburse any non-refundable travel expenses. This layer of protection can save you thousands of dollars in an emergency. But you don’t have to pay for this safety net if you have the right credit card in your wallet. Quite a few credit cards include travel protections, such as: Primary auto rental collision damage waiver Trip cancellation/interruption insurance Lost luggage reimbursement Trip delay reimbursement

Will you get a Global Entry fee credit from this card? Caret Down Icon Having Global Entry can make your return home from Europe much more pleasant. This trusted traveler program gets you expedited entry into the U.S. While everyone else stands in a long line at passport control, you can skip to the Global Entry kiosk, scan your passport and get waved through in a matter of minutes. The Global Entry application fee is a downright bargain at just $120 for five years. However, you can get this fee reimbursed with certain credit cards . While it’s not the only benefit you should consider when choosing a travel credit card for European sightseeing, it’s definitely worth having.

Will this card make airport navigation easier? Caret Down Icon Navigating new airports is often one of the most stressful parts of vacationing abroad, especially if you’re visiting large hubs like those in Paris, Madrid, Istanbul and London. Many premium travel credit cards offer airport lounge access that can make it easier to relax at an airport while you’re waiting for your next flight. These airport lounges can include everything from free food and kids rooms to shower amenities and full-service bars. The best cards for airport lounge access when it comes to European travel will typically include airline-specific lounge access or access to a broader program like Priority Pass . With Priority Pass Select, you’ll have access to over 1,700 airport lounges worldwide as opposed to those just tied to one airline.

The bottom line

Europe is becoming increasingly cashless, and traveling with a credit card can feel mandatory these days. While you can get by with most credit cards, choosing the right one will make traveling much easier for you. You won’t have to worry about your card not being accepted, you’ll earn points as you spend and you won’t incur additional fees in the process.

Frequently asked questions about selecting a credit card for European travel

Is it better to bring a credit card or cash abroad? Caret Down Icon It’s best to bring both. While a lot of shops in Europe accept credit cards, there may be a few that only accept cash or vice versa. By having both on hand, you won’t be stuck without a way to pay for your purchases.

Is there a currency conversion fee when using a credit card? Caret Down Icon Yes. A currency conversion fee or a dynamic currency conversion fee will be applied when you make a purchase abroad, and is usually unavoidable. However, there is a difference between the two. A regular currency conversion fee is usually handled by your credit card’s issuer and typically only charges 1 percent of the purchase. Dynamic currency conversion fees, however, are applied by the merchant’s payment service and can charge a fee between 3 percent to 12 percent. On the bright side, merchants have to ask for your permission to be charged this fee when making your payment, so you can opt out easily.

What should I do if my credit card doesn’t work overseas? Caret Down Icon Oftentimes, a card may be declined due to it being suspected of fraudulent activity. If you’re worried about this happening, make sure to inform your bank that you’re traveling abroad before you leave the country. If you are overseas and your card is rejected, call the customer service number on the back of your card for assistance.