Selecting a credit card for travel in Europe
Key takeaways
- You’ll want to choose a credit card that will be widely accepted at your destination, with capabilities for contactless or chip-and-PIN transactions.
- You can save money by going with a card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees and offers travel insurance protection.
- You may also want to consider a card that offers a welcome bonus that could offset your trip costs.
Whether traveling during the high season or snagging off-peak discounts, you can enjoy all the best that Europe offers without breaking the bank. But you don’t have to only rely on discounts and money conversion rates. From covering airfare and hotels to protecting your biggest travel expenses, the right credit card can make your trip cheaper and more convenient.
Yet, with so many card options, it’s easier said than done. Luckily, we have you covered with the questions you should ask and the features you should look for as you choose a card for traveling to Europe.
1. Compare cards that are widely accepted
First, make sure any credit card you take to Europe is widely accepted. Visa and Mastercard networks, for example, offer wider acceptance abroad than Discover and American Express.
While you can certainly bring your Amex and Discover cards, it’s best to pack a backup. That way, you won’t get stuck in a stressful situation where you can’t pay for something because your card isn’t accepted. It is also a good idea to have some cash on hand, as some European merchants and smaller shops may not accept credit card payments — although this number dwindles every year.
If you use your credit card in Europe, you might be surprised when the cashier asks for a PIN, which is usually reserved for debit cards in the U.S. Chip-and-PIN credit cards are more common throughout Europe and considered more secure than the chip-and-signature cards we have in the U.S.
Although the vast majority of merchants in Europe also accept chip-and-signature cards, the last thing you want is for your card to be rejected because you don’t have PIN capability.
To find out if your credit card is chip-and-PIN enabled, call your issuer and ask if you can set up a PIN ahead of your trip. To determine if your card is enabled with “Tap to Pay” technology, simply look for the “Wi-Fi” symbol on either the front or back of your card.
2. Prioritize cards with substantial welcome bonuses
If you’re headed to Europe, consider picking up a new credit card offering a lucrative welcome bonus. Whether you want to cover some of your travel expenses or use your travel spending to meet credit card spending requirements, the timing could work out to your advantage.
A hotel credit card in particular can help you cover a few hotel nights, while an airline credit card welcome bonus can save you even more money by covering the cost of airfare to Europe.
Travel cards may also have travel partners that allow you to boost the value of the points you earn. Transferring points to high-value partners is one of the most lucrative ways to get the most out of your points. It can provide even more flexibility, allowing you to transfer your points to frequent flyer programs with the issuer’s partners. According to Bankrate’s latest valuations, some high-value transfer partners may include:
- Air Canada
- Air France/ KLM Flying Blue
- Delta
- JetBlue
- Qatar Airways
- Virgin Atlantic
- World of Hyatt
- Wyndham
3. Make sure the card’s rewards structure offers bonus points on travel and dining
Like most people who travel abroad for vacation, you might be tempted to splurge a little during your trip to Europe. You’ll want a credit card that will reward you generously for these purchases. Your biggest expenses will likely be travel and dining, so aim for a card that either rewards both or comes with credits that cater to these expenses, such as a hotel credit for money off your stay or a DoorDash credit, which works overseas.
If you’re looking for higher rewards potential, plenty of premium travel cards offer 5X or more points on travel bookings, including flights and car rentals, as well as purchases made while enroute to your destination, like in-flight Wi-Fi. So, whether you’re planning to shop till you drop or splurge on hotels, you’ll earn generous rewards with your card.
4. Avoid cards with foreign transaction fees
Earning lots of points during your European adventure should be a priority when choosing a card, but not if you have to pay an extra fee every time you swipe your card. You can avoid these pesky fees by choosing a credit card with no foreign transaction fees.
Most travel rewards cards waive these fees — often 3 percent to 5 percent of each transaction. But you don’t need to commit to a travel rewards card with a high annual fee to get this perk. Some of the best no-annual-fee cards also offer no foreign transaction fees when you use your card abroad.
5. Get a card that improves your travel experience
Your credit card should be helpful not just when you’re shopping in Europe, but also while you’re dealing with the hassles and headaches that come from navigating airports, public transportation and more. The following questions can help you prioritize a card that makes traveling less stressful:
The bottom line
Europe is becoming increasingly cashless, and traveling with a credit card can feel mandatory these days. While you can get by with most credit cards, choosing the right one will make traveling much easier for you. You won’t have to worry about your card not being accepted, you’ll earn points as you spend and you won’t incur additional fees in the process.
Frequently asked questions about selecting a credit card for European travel
