At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Chip and PIN credit cards have a unique code for each purchase, making it difficult for thieves to use stolen information.

These cards are generally considered safer than magnetic stripe cards and have added fraud protection.

With some research, consumers can find a chip and PIN credit card that offers both security and rewards.

Paying for purchases with a rewards credit card has always been convenient, but you may have noticed some substantial changes in how your card is processed over the years.

For example, where we once “swiped” our credit cards in a payment terminal to make a payment, we are now asked to insert our credit card — or “dip” our card — instead. And even more on the rise is the “tap to pay” feature, which involves holding your card next to the terminal so your card information can be accurately read.

In any case, the main driving force behind these changes is security technology, including the introduction of chip and PIN credit cards. This guide explains everything you need to know about chip and PIN credit cards, how they work and why you may want to begin using them.

How do chip and PIN cards work?

Chip and PIN cards are named after three major credit card networks across the world — Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) — and were first introduced in Europe in 1993. Today, they still remain more popular in European countries than in the U.S.

Chip and PIN cards were developed as a way to reduce point-of-sale credit card number theft and skimming cybercrimes. As of October 2015, all U.S. merchants were mandated to accept EMV cards or face potential liability for any credit card fraud originating at their establishment.

So how do chip and PIN credit cards work, exactly? Instead of using the magnetic stripe on the side, chip and PIN credit cards have a small metallic chip on the front that holds your payment data. This metallic chip is designed to reduce fraud, and it does so by providing a unique code for each purchase you make. Because the security code is unique for every purchase, it’s significantly more difficult for a thief to use your card for the purpose of fraud.

What is a credit card PIN?

A credit card PIN — also known as your personal identification number — is a four-digit code you can use to verify you are the person making a purchase with your chip and PIN credit card. You can pick your own PIN when you sign up for a chip and PIN credit card, and you can also change your PIN at any time.

With a unique PIN that nobody but you knows, your transactions should be even less susceptible to fraud. After all, it’s fairly easy to forge a signature and walk away with merchandise at a payment terminal, yet hackers and thieves will have a more difficult time guessing a four-digit code. Note that your chip credit card might not automatically come with a PIN.

Can I get a PIN for my current credit card?

Most credit cards with chip technology issued in the U.S. are considered “chip and signature” cards. This type of credit card comes with the added fraud protection of chip technology, yet you’ll be asked to provide a signature instead of a PIN when you use your card for purchases.

Some credit card issuers offer PIN capacity as well, meaning you can add a PIN to your card that doesn’t already have one. But if you want this added layer of protection, it’s up to you to call your card issuer to inquire.

Are chip and PIN credit cards safe?

Chip and PIN credit cards are significantly safer to use than their outdated magnetic stripe counterparts. This is due to the unique, encrypted code that is generated each time you initiate a transaction. This code allows your actual credit card number to remain concealed and makes any data derived from thieves during a transaction absolutely useless.

However, consumers should keep in mind that credit card transactions are already “safe” in terms of their liability. The Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA) sets a limit of $50 in total liability for fraudulent credit card transactions made with your card, and liability is set at $0 for fraudulent transactions made with your card number. On top of that, the majority of credit cards have zero-fraud liability policies that ensure you won’t pay a dime for purchases you didn’t make, as long as you dispute these charges within 60 days of the incident.

If someone uses your credit card or card number for fraudulent purchases, all you have to do is call your card issuer and report the fraud. From there, the fraudulent transactions are wiped from your account, and your issuer will take over the investigation from there. Additionally, you’ll be sent a new physical credit card, as well as a new account number to use.

Best credit cards with chip and PIN security

If you like the idea of having the best credit card security features out there, it’s smart to take a closer look at credit cards that have chip and PIN technology. Here are Bankrate’s top chip and PIN credit cards:

Badge Best overall Chase Freedom Unlimited® Bankrate's view Caret Down

Badge Best for groceries Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Bankrate's view Caret Down

Badge Best for travel Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card Bankrate's view Caret Down

The bottom line

Chip and PIN technology may be fairly new in the world of credit cards, but it is definitely here to stay. However, you should take the time to compare the top chip-and-pin and chip-and-signature rewards credit cards since their benefits can vary. With some research, you can wind up with a credit card that has the best security features and the rewards and perks you want the most.

The Bank of America content in this post was last updated on September 15, 2024.