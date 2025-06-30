Skip to Main Content

Guide to Capital One transfer partners

Holly D. Johnson Harlan Vaughn
Written by
Holly D. Johnson,
Edited by
Harlan Vaughn
Published on June 30, 2025 | 3 min read

The advice in this article is offered by the team independent of any bank or credit card issuer. This article may contain from our partners, and terms may apply to offers linked or accessed through this page. as of posting date, but offers mentioned may have expired.

Image by Getty Images; Illustration by Bankrate

Key takeaways

  • You can transfer Capital One miles to more than 15 travel loyalty programs, which can significantly increase their value.
  • Miles typically transfer to partners at a 1:1 ratio. However, select programs have a different transfer rate.
  • Because not all transfer loyalty programs have the same value, it’s important to know how much your miles can be worth for each partner and have a plan before making a transfer.

Capital One offers eligible cardholders the chance to transfer Capital One miles to airline and hotel loyalty programs, which can boost the per-mile value to around 1.7 cents, according to Bankrate’s credit card point valuations.

If you have the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you should know which transfer partners you can use and how many points or miles you’ll get in return. Read on for the full list of Capital One airline and hotel transfer partners, transfer ratios and how we rank them.

Capital One transfer partners

Here are all of Capital One’s airline and hotel partners and their transfer rates (from Capital One miles to the new program):

Loyalty program Transfer rate
Accor Live Limitless 2:1
Aeromexico Rewards 1:1
Air Canada Aeroplan 1:1
Air France-KLM Flying Blue 1:1
Avianca LifeMiles 1:1
British Airways Executive Club 1:1
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles 1:1
Choice Privileges 1:1
Emirates Skywards 1:1
Etihad Guest 1:1
EVA Air Infinity MileageLands 2:1.5
Finnair Plus 1:1
JetBlue TrueBlue 5:3
Qantas Frequent Flyer 1:1
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer 1:1
TAP Miles&Go 1:1
Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles 1:1
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club 1:1
Wyndham Rewards 1:1

How Capital One transfer partners rank

Here’s a rundown of the Capital One airline and hotel transfer partners and how they rank.

How to transfer Capital One miles

Once you begin earning Capital One miles with one of the program’s top rewards credit cards, you can take steps to transfer miles from your Capital One account to the Capital One hotel or airline partner of your choice.

lightbox image
Expand Icon EXPAND

Here are the steps:

  1. Log in to your Capital One account online or via the mobile app.
  2. Once in your account, click on the option to view your rewards.
  3. Choose the option to convert or transfer your rewards.
  4. Choose the Capital One transfer partner you want to transfer miles to.
  5. From there, you can facilitate the transfer by entering the number of miles you want to move, keeping in mind that transfers start at 1,000 miles.
  6. Complete the transfer.
lightbox image
Expand Icon EXPAND

Once you’ve initiated the transfer, you’ll see your miles leave your Capital One account before they’re moved to your new transfer partner account. Note that you can’t undo a miles transfer once it’s made. With that in mind, you should only transfer your Capital One miles to a loyalty program if you’re sure you want to and if you have a redemption in mind.

Once your miles are transferred to the new program, they’ll fall under the new program’s terms and conditions. This means your rewards could then expire if your loyalty account becomes inactive for a certain period of time, depending on the program.

Best credit cards for earning Capital One miles

If you want to earn Capital One miles you can use for transfers to airline and hotel partners, you’ll need to sign up for a Capital One credit card that earns Capital One miles.

Compare these travel credit cards based on their welcome bonuses, annual fees, ongoing rewards structures and perks offered.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card image
Best for premium travel perks

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card image
Best for earning flat-rate miles

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card image
Best for no annual fee

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Spark Miles for Business image
Best for small businesses

Capital One Spark Miles for Business

The bottom line

While the transfer partners for Capital One miles may not be as attractive as other programs, there are many interesting options. And with many partners offering a 1:1 transfer ratio, it’s safe to say Capital One miles can be a powerful tool in your award arsenal.

However, before you transfer your miles, figure out which Capital One airline or hotel transfer partner might work best and run through a few scenarios to see how many miles you’ll need.

You should get at least 1 cent in value for each Capital One mile you transfer to a partner. If you’re not getting at least 1 cent per mile in value, you should just charge the travel to your Capital One credit card and use statement credits to cover eligible travel expenses.

For more travel tips and tricks, check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit.

Did you find this page helpful?
Info Icon
Help us improve our content
Written by
Holly D. Johnson Arrow Right Icon
Author, Award-Winning Writer
Holly Johnson writes expert content on personal finance, credit cards, loyalty and insurance topics. In addition to writing for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, Johnson does ongoing work for clients that include CNN, Forbes Advisor, LendingTree, Time Magazine and more.