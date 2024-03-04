AAA Member Rewards Visa® Credit Card review: Editorial spin

Written by
Brendan Dyer
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
 /  7 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict ,this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

Snapshot

4.0

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

It may be worth holding onto this card if you’re wary of closing a card account and hurting your credit history. Whether or not you close your account, new rewards cards are available that can bring more value to your wallet than the AAA Member Rewards card can on its own.
Image of AAA Member Rewards Visa&#174; Credit Card

AAA Member Rewards Visa® Credit Card

*
4.0
Bankrate score
Info
Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Balance transfer intro APR

15.24% - 25.24%% Variable

Regular APR

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Info

$0

Annual fee

On This Page
Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

The AAA Member Rewards card is discontinued. Interested applicants can apply for AAA’s current cards, the AAA Daily Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card or the AAA Travel Advantage Visa Signature® Credit Card, if they’re particularly interested in AAA. Both of these cards have tiered cash back rates and are issued by Comenity Capital Bank.

AAA Member Rewards Visa® Credit Card card overview

If you’re on the road often, then you may still get a lot out of the AAA Member Rewards Visa Credit Card. While it doesn’t offer premium travel perks, we love that it’s an all-rounder — you’ll get bonus rewards for travel, AAA,  grocery store, drugstore, gas station and wholesale club purchases for no annual fee.

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 3X points on qualifying travel and AAA purchases
    • 2X points on gas, grocery, drugstore and wholesale club purchases
    • 1X point on all other purchases

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

  • Rewards

    Welcome offer

    • $200 statement credit if you spend at least $1,000 in the first 90 days

    Expert Appraisal: Good

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • Annual fee: None
    • Balance transfer fee: Either $10 or 3 percent of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
    • Foreign transaction fee: None
    • Ongoing APR: 15.24 percent to 25.24 percent variable

    Expert Appraisal: Good

Alternatives to the AAA Member Rewards card

This card is no longer available, but if its rewards rates, welcome offer and APR appeal to you, here are alternative cash back and rewards cards worth considering.

Image of AAA Member Rewards Visa&#174; Credit Card

AAA Member Rewards Visa® Credit Card

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

$150
Info

Rewards rate

1X - 3X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Fair to Good (580 – 740)
Info
Image of American Airlines AAdvantage&#174; MileUp&#174;

American Airlines AAdvantage® MileUp®

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

10,000 miles
Info

Rewards rate

1X - 2X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Image of Discover it&#174; Miles
Bankrate Score
4.1
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on Discover's secure site

Annual fee

$0

Intro offer

Discover Match®
Info

Rewards rate

1.5X
Info

Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info

AAA Member Rewards card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Low ongoing APR and intro APR rival some of the best low-interest cards’ rates.

  • Checkmark

    Earns boosted points at wholesale clubs.

  • Checkmark

    Doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees or an annual fee.

Cons

  • Need at least 5,000 points for cash or AAA voucher redemption, which could be a hassle.

  • AAA points don’t have as much value as other rewards programs.

Best cards to pair with the AAA Member Rewards card

Holding onto the AAA Member Rewards card may increase the average age of your credit card accounts, bolstering your score. But if you want to maximize other cash back and rewards cards, you can stack the AAA card with other options like the ones below

Bankrate’s Take — Is the AAA Member Rewards card worth keeping?

The AAA Member Rewards card is worth holding onto if you’re a regular traveler but want the flexibility to earn and redeem rewards for more than travel. It’s also worth keeping because it increases the average age of your accounts, which looks great on your credit report. However, it isn’t the best option for a strong credit card rewards strategy. Pairing the AAA Member Rewards card with other cash back and rewards credit cards can be a great way to maximize your rewards strategy while keeping a decent credit history.

Closing the card account could decrease your score, so it may be worth considering a product change instead. Switching credit cards with your issuer will keep your card account open but will transition you to a new credit card with all of the ongoing benefits and rates that it offers. However, you won’t get to take advantage of a welcome offer or any other intro offer. Since Bank of America issues the AAA Member Rewards card, you might consider the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Card because it has a rewards program with overlapping categories available on the AAA Member Rewards card.

How we rated this card

Document
150+
cards rated
Congrats
50+
rewards programs valued
Search
1800
data points analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.

Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest). 

We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:

Compare the best balance transfer credit cards
Written by
Brendan Dyer
Associate Editor, Credit Cards
Brendan Dyer holds a Master of Fine Arts in Journalism from Western Connecticut State University and worked previously as a content editor for Regional News Network, a hyper-local TV news station contracted by Verizon FiOS1 News. As a national service volunteer, Brendan exercised a passion for helping underserved communities and demographics through direct, community service. He constantly seeks to apply his expertise as a journalist to the field of personal finance with the goal of helping people navigate the complexities of the credit card industry.
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Senior Editor, Credit Cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Balance Transfer

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Review

4.3 Bankrate Score

TD FlexPay Credit Card Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Mastercard® Black Card™ Review

2.9 Bankrate Score

Mastercard® Titanium Card™ Review

2.4 Bankrate Score