What is a “preferred” credit card?

Key takeaways Preferred credit cards are designed for individuals with good to excellent credit scores who want to enhance their credit card rewards.

These cards may have moderate annual fees, but the benefits and rewards can offset the cost.

Preferred credit cards are different from premium credit cards, which offer higher annual fees and elite benefits.

It’s important to compare all options and consider factors such as spending habits and credit score before applying for a preferred credit card.

If you’re wondering what a preferred credit card is, you’re not alone. Many credit card issuers offer cards with names that include the word “preferred” — for example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card* — without necessarily clarifying why cardholders should prefer those cards over other options.

So, what is a preferred card, and how do preferred cards compare to others? Let’s take a look at a few of the best-known cards to help you decide whether it’s worth it to add one to your wallet.

What does “preferred” credit card mean?

Generally speaking, preferred credit cards are designed for people who have built a good or excellent credit score and are ready to take their credit card rewards to the next level. While some preferred credit cards charge annual fees, they’re generally moderate, and savvy cardholders can easily earn enough rewards to offset the cost.

Is “preferred” just a marketing term?

Are preferred credit cards really better than competitors, or is “preferred” just a marketing term? In the end, “preferred” is a marketing term connected to cards that offer desirable perks and rewards a cut above average — but not at the level of a premium or elite card.

In other words, there’s no reason to choose a preferred credit card if you don’t actually prefer the card. If you’d be happier with a premium credit card, a no-annual-fee card, a credit-building card or another of today’s best credit cards , don’t let the word “preferred” prevent you from applying for the card you really want.

If you need help deciding which credit card is right for you, Bankrate’s CardMatch™ tool can help. Plus, you might even find yourself preapproved for your next credit card.

How is a preferred credit card different from a premium credit card?

While preferred credit cards and premium credit cards may sound similar, they are two very different products. Understanding the difference between preferred and premium credit cards can help you choose your next card wisely .

Premium credit cards are designed for people with excellent credit who are ready to pay high annual fees in exchange for elite benefits and perks . Many premium credit cards are also some of the top travel credit cards . In addition to the points and miles offered with every purchase, cardholders may receive complimentary airport lounge access, annual airline credits, travel protections and more.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred card, for example, charges a $95 annual fee. The Chase Sapphire Reserve®, one of the top premium travel cards on the market, charges a $550 annual fee — and offers a lot more in rewards, benefits and perks. Both cards have several unique perks, but if you find yourself choosing between them, be sure to consider your spending habits first and foremost. It all depends on what you’re hoping to get out of your travel credit card and how much you’re willing to pay.

Today’s best “preferred” credit cards

If you’re looking for a preferred credit card, we’ve got four top picks for you to consider. Whether you’re hoping for a travel credit card, a balance transfer credit card, an everyday spending credit card or a business credit card, you have options. Here’s how each of these stacks up to the competition.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Card details Caret Down Icon

Alternative option Caret Down Icon

Citi Diamond Preferred® Card Card details Caret Down Icon

Alternative option Caret Down Icon

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Card details Caret Down Icon

Alternative option Caret Down Icon

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Card details Caret Down Icon

Alternative option Caret Down Icon

The bottom line

Preferred credit cards may offer more benefits than other types of credit cards, but there’s no set formula behind that term. So, make sure to compare all of your options before applying for a preferred card. You may be better off with a good no-annual-fee card , for example, or you may want to build your credit score before you apply for a preferred card. You may also want to skip the preferred card and go straight to the premium credit card instead, paying a higher annual fee in exchange for some of the biggest rewards in the industry.

The information about the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.