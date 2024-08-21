Banking News

The latest in banking news, surveys and statistics from our Bankrate experts.

Moneybag
CD rates
Savings Rate
High yield savings
Rates
Money market rates
Dollar
Checking accounts
Bank Star
Bank reviews

Recommended reading

Money next to flashing sirens

Bankrate’s 2024 Annual Emergency Savings Report

Banking
If you’re struggling to pay off debt and build savings, you’re not alone.
By Lane Gillespie
12 min read
Woman watering plants.

Current CD rates for August 2024

Banking
Check out the latest CD rates from Bankrate’s weekly survey of banks and thrifts.
By Matthew Goldberg
3 min read
Savings account and money market rate forecast

Savings and money market account rates forecast for 2024: Yields will dip but remain higher than inflation

Banking
Expect savings and money market account yields to slide lower, but they still should outpace inflation
By Matthew Goldberg
2 min read

Exclusive insights from our expert analysts

“The sooner you lock in [with a CD rate], the better, because yields have peaked, but inflation is going to continue to decline throughout 2024.”

– Greg McBride, CFA

CD rates forecast for 2024: Expect banner year for savers with strong yields, lower inflation rate

The year 2023 came to a close with yields that had peaked on certificates of deposit (CDs) and other deposit accounts. Although Federal Reserve rate cuts are possible in 2024, it should remain a strong year for savers as annual percentage yields (APYs) stay high overall and inflation hopefully cools further.
Read more

Experts in all things finance

Our expert reporters and editors bring the news and analysis you need—backed by data and firsthand experience.

About Bankrate
Greg McBride

Greg McBride, CFA Arrow Right

Chief Financial Analyst

Sarah Foster

Sarah Foster Arrow Right

Principal U.S. Economy Reporter

Mark Hamrick

Mark Hamrick Arrow Right

Senior Economic Analyst

Latest articles

Young Asian professional woman shaking hands

How to save money while job hunting

Here’s how to find the job you want and save money throughout the process.
Aug 21, 2024
Woman standing in front of an ATM

Survey: ATM fees reach 26-year high while overdraft fees inch back up

Withdrawing cash at an out-of-network ATM? Be prepared to pay more than ever.
Aug 21, 2024
Hand touching buttons on a ATM keypad

Survey: ATM fees hit record high while overdraft and NSF fees fell sharply

Convenient access to your cash often comes at a price — and sometimes it’s a very high one.
Aug 21, 2024
young man falling out of the sky along with various household items and cash

Inflation hit a three-year low but some items are still pricey — here’s what’s rising most

You might not feel better about inflation because prices are still up post-pandemic.
Aug 20, 2024
finances with calculator and checkbook

5 steps to a financial glow-up

A financial glow-up is essentially a money makeover. It’s taking a thorough look at your finances and following up with actions to meet your money goals. “Glow-up” may be a trendy term, but taking [...]
Aug 14, 2024
Woman reaching in to the air for cash

What is inflation? Here’s how rising prices can erode your purchasing power

Prices rise and fall all the time in the U.S. economy. It’s not always inflation.
Aug 14, 2024
Turtle with shopping bag

Is impulse shopping putting your budget in the red? Try ‘slow shopping’

Slow shopping has been growing in popularity despite potential drawbacks.
Aug 12, 2024
Young couple managing finance and investment online

Interest rates on top-yielding CDs are dropping. Here’s what that means for savers

There’s still time to lock in a high-yielding CD as the Fed suggests cutting rates.
Aug 09, 2024
Pair of friends shoe shopping

5 ways to avoid impulse buying

Impulse buying can drain your savings. Here are five tips for avoiding it to protect your money.
Aug 21, 2024
Young Asian professional woman shaking hands

How to save money while job hunting

Here’s how to find the job you want and save money throughout the process.
Aug 21, 2024
Man watering plants

What is interest? Definition, how it works and examples

Interest is the price you pay to borrow money or the cost you charge to lend money.
Aug 21, 2024
Woman standing in front of an ATM

Survey: ATM fees reach 26-year high while overdraft fees inch back up

Withdrawing cash at an out-of-network ATM? Be prepared to pay more than ever.
Aug 21, 2024
Hand touching buttons on a ATM keypad

Survey: ATM fees hit record high while overdraft and NSF fees fell sharply

Convenient access to your cash often comes at a price — and sometimes it’s a very high one.
Aug 21, 2024
Elderly woman on laptop

How much money should you keep in a CD?

Some CDs require a minimum deposit of $100,000, but these accounts are not for everyone.
Aug 20, 2024
Woman using an ATM

10 types of checking accounts

Not all checking accounts are created equal.
Aug 20, 2024
young man falling out of the sky along with various household items and cash

Inflation hit a three-year low but some items are still pricey — here’s what’s rising most

You might not feel better about inflation because prices are still up post-pandemic.
Aug 20, 2024
Couple sitting on a sofa, looking at a laptop

No rush to refinance your mortgage just yet, experts say

Mortgage rates have fallen, but the imminent Fed cut could make them even more favorable for refinancers.
Aug 21, 2024
Woman reaching in to the air for cash

What is inflation? Here’s how rising prices can erode your purchasing power

Prices rise and fall all the time in the U.S. economy. It’s not always inflation.
Aug 14, 2024
Outside of the Federal Reserve building

How the Federal Reserve impacts personal loans

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates several times. These interest rate changes are likely to affect the rates of personal loans.
Aug 07, 2024
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

What is a recession? Why the July jobs report has sparked new fears

It isn’t always about two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
Aug 05, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Powell at a podium

With the job market weakening, a September Fed interest rate cut seems imminent. How big could it be?

As the job market weakens, some economists say the Fed should’ve cut rates already.
Aug 02, 2024

How the Federal Reserve affects HELOCs and home equity loans

If you’re looking at HE loans or have a variable-rate line of credit, pay attention to the Fed.
Jul 31, 2024

How does the Federal Reserve affect mortgages?

The Federal Reserve’s decisions have ripple effects, including for mortgages.
Jul 31, 2024
Calm focused female freelancer in casual clothes revising reports while sitting on soft couch at table and using computer in light contemporary apartment

Though Fed holds lending rates steady, subprime cardholders continue to feel sting of high interest rates

Subprime borrowers are particularly affected by interest rate changes. Here’s how to prepare.
Jul 31, 2024
The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
Wall Street Journal
USA Today
The New York Times
CNN
Bloomberg
ABC