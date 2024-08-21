Banking News
If you’re struggling to pay off debt and build savings, you’re not alone.
Current CD rates for August 2024
Check out the latest CD rates from Bankrate’s weekly survey of banks and thrifts.
Savings and money market account rates forecast for 2024: Yields will dip but remain higher than inflation
Expect savings and money market account yields to slide lower, but they still should outpace inflation
CD rates forecast for 2024: Expect banner year for savers with strong yields, lower inflation rate
The year 2023 came to a close with yields that had peaked on certificates of deposit (CDs) and other deposit accounts. Although Federal Reserve rate cuts are possible in 2024, it should remain a strong year for savers as annual percentage yields (APYs) stay high overall and inflation hopefully cools further.Read more
What is inflation?
Here’s a breakdown of what inflation is and isn’t, as well as why it matters so much for your wallet.
Signs of a recession
The U.S. economy looks like it's still on stable footing, but high inflation and rising interest rates could challenge that down the road.
Fed's interest rate decision
The biggest winners and losers from the Fed's interest rate decision.
FOMC: what to expect
Fed meeting preview: As unemployment rises and inflation slows, should officials cut interest rates now?
Here’s how to find the job you want and save money throughout the process.
Withdrawing cash at an out-of-network ATM? Be prepared to pay more than ever.
Convenient access to your cash often comes at a price — and sometimes it’s a very high one.
You might not feel better about inflation because prices are still up post-pandemic.
A financial glow-up is essentially a money makeover. It’s taking a thorough look at your finances and following up with actions to meet your money goals. “Glow-up” may be a trendy term, but taking [...]
Prices rise and fall all the time in the U.S. economy. It’s not always inflation.
Slow shopping has been growing in popularity despite potential drawbacks.
There’s still time to lock in a high-yielding CD as the Fed suggests cutting rates.
Impulse buying can drain your savings. Here are five tips for avoiding it to protect your money.
Interest is the price you pay to borrow money or the cost you charge to lend money.
Some CDs require a minimum deposit of $100,000, but these accounts are not for everyone.
Mortgage rates have fallen, but the imminent Fed cut could make them even more favorable for refinancers.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates several times. These interest rate changes are likely to affect the rates of personal loans.
It isn’t always about two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
With the job market weakening, a September Fed interest rate cut seems imminent. How big could it be?
As the job market weakens, some economists say the Fed should’ve cut rates already.
If you’re looking at HE loans or have a variable-rate line of credit, pay attention to the Fed.
The Federal Reserve’s decisions have ripple effects, including for mortgages.
Though Fed holds lending rates steady, subprime cardholders continue to feel sting of high interest rates
Subprime borrowers are particularly affected by interest rate changes. Here’s how to prepare.
