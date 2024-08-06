At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Many of the best pet insurance companies only cover dogs and cats. However, birds, reptiles and small mammals are susceptible to accidents, illnesses and breed-specific health issues.

Vets specializing in exotic pet care may be challenging to find. In addition, they may charge more for a specialist service than doctors who take care of your more everyday furry friends. That means these pets may cost more to keep healthy than cats and dogs.

Exotic pet insurance is a specialized type of insurance that covers veterinary expenses for non-traditional pets, such as parrots, rabbits, chameleons, ferrets and pygmy goats. It works much the same way as pet insurance for dogs and cats, but there are a few differences.

What is exotic pet insurance?

While they may look slightly different from your regular four-legged friends, exotic pets also need routine veterinary care and treatment for unforeseen illnesses or injuries.

Exotic pet insurance is a specialized form of coverage designed to protect pet owners from the high costs of veterinary care for non-traditional pets. Unlike standard pet insurance, which typically covers dogs and cats, exotic pet insurance caters to various animals that fall outside the common pet categories.

Types of pets covered

Exotic pet insurance can cover a broad range of animals, including:

Birds : Canaries, cockatiels, lovebirds, parrots and other bird species .

: Canaries, cockatiels, lovebirds, parrots and other bird species . Horses : Equine coverage from companies like ASPCA.

: Equine coverage from companies like ASPCA. Rabbits : From mini lops to Flemish giants and everything in between.

: From mini lops to Flemish giants and everything in between. Reptiles and amphibians : Bearded dragons, chameleons, frogs, turtles, snakes, and more.

: Bearded dragons, chameleons, frogs, turtles, snakes, and more. Small mammals: Pot-bellied pigs, goats, chinchillas, ferrets, guinea pigs, hedgehogs and sugar gliders.

Star Alt Keep in mind: It’s essential to check with individual insurers, as the definition of “exotic” can vary. Some companies may cover more specific or unusual species.

Species not covered by exotic pet insurance

Exotic pet insurance generally covers a wide range of non-traditional pets. However, certain animals are typically not eligible for coverage. Exclusions can vary by insurer but often include:

Aquatic animals : While some policies may cover certain fish and amphibians, coverage for marine animals, including certain types of sharks or marine invertebrates, is often excluded.

: While some policies may cover certain fish and amphibians, coverage for marine animals, including certain types of sharks or marine invertebrates, is often excluded. Dangerous or high-risk animals : Certain large reptiles (e.g., crocodiles, alligators), primates (e.g., monkeys, apes), and large birds of prey may not be eligible for coverage.

: Certain large reptiles (e.g., crocodiles, alligators), primates (e.g., monkeys, apes), and large birds of prey may not be eligible for coverage. Endangered or protected species : Species protected by law or endangered may not be covered due to legal restrictions and the complexity of care.

: Species protected by law or endangered may not be covered due to legal restrictions and the complexity of care. Farm animals : Animals typically classified as livestock or farm animals, such as pigs, goats and chickens, are generally not covered under exotic pet insurance policies. These animals often fall under different insurance categories, like livestock insurance.

: Animals typically classified as livestock or farm animals, such as pigs, goats and chickens, are generally not covered under exotic pet insurance policies. These animals often fall under different insurance categories, like livestock insurance. Venomous species : Venomous snakes, spiders and other dangerous creatures are often excluded due to the specialized care requirements and risks.

: Venomous snakes, spiders and other dangerous creatures are often excluded due to the specialized care requirements and risks. Wild or non-domesticated animals: Many insurers exclude animals not considered domesticated pets, such as wild-caught reptiles or birds and large exotic cats (e.g., tigers, lions).

Check with the specific insurance provider for their list of covered and excluded species, as this can vary. Additionally, some insurers may offer custom plans for less common pets, so it’s worth inquiring if you have a unique animal not typically covered.

Coverage options for exotic pets

The coverage options for exotic pets can be as varied as the pets. For instance, Nationwide’s exotic pet insurance policies differ for each pet species they cater to.

Coverage for birds

Diarrhea

Excessive egg-laying

Feather picking

Foreign body ingestion

Runny nose

Soft tissue trauma

Coverage for amphibians and reptiles

Constipation/diarrhea

Dehydration

Internal parasites

Soft tissue trauma

Upper respiratory tract infection

Coverage for small mammals

Abscesses

Bladder infection or bladder stones

Dehydration/gut stasis

Eye infection

Overgrown teeth

Upper respiratory tract infection

Exotic pet insurance exclusions

Exotic pet insurance exclusions refer to specific conditions or situations the insurance policy does not cover.

Common exclusions may include pre-existing conditions, routine or preventive care (unless specifically included in the plan), certain species and conditions related to breeding or pregnancy. Some policies might also exclude coverage for specific behaviors, such as self-inflicted injuries or issues stemming from inadequate care.

As with any type of coverage, it’s crucial for pet owners to thoroughly review the policy details to understand what is and isn’t covered.

Insurance companies that offer exotic pet insurance

Finding insurance for exotic pets can be more challenging than for dogs and cats. Here are some top insurers that provide pet insurance for animals other than cats and dogs:

ASPCA : Alongside its cat and dog insurance, ASPCA offers equine insurance focusing on colic in their accident-only and accident and illness policies. The company also has a preventive care add-on for horse wellness costs.

: Alongside its cat and dog insurance, ASPCA offers equine insurance focusing on colic in their accident-only and accident and illness policies. The company also has a preventive care add-on for horse wellness costs. MetLife : MetLife provides coverage for birds, ferrets, rabbits and reptiles in 19 states.

: MetLife provides coverage for birds, ferrets, rabbits and reptiles in 19 states. Nationwide : Offers a comprehensive plan for birds, reptiles and other exotic pets, covering accidents and illnesses.

: Offers a comprehensive plan for birds, reptiles and other exotic pets, covering accidents and illnesses. Pet Assure: This company offers a discount plan that provides savings on veterinary services for many pets, including exotics.

Exotic pet insurance costs

Like other pet insurance policies, the monthly premium for an exotic pet insurance plan depends on your pet’s species, age, location and the amount of coverage you select.

Here are some examples of what you might expect to pay.

Nationwide

Exotic pet insurance plans typically start at $21 per month.

ASPCA

ASPCA pet insurance allows for considerable customization of its equine insurance plans. Horse lovers can adjust their coverage limits ($3,000, $5,000 or $7,000), annual deductibles ($100, $250 or $500) and reimbursement percentages (70, 80 or 90 percent) to suit their budgets.

A colic and accident plan starts at approximately $15 per month. Conversely, an accident and illness plan with the riders set to the highest reimbursement will cost roughly $90 monthly. Horse owners have the option of adding preventive care to their coverage. The Routine Preventive Care add-on costs $9.95 per month, while the Platinum Preventive bundle costs an additional $24.95 monthly.

MetLife

MetLife doesn’t provide cost details for its exotic pets coverage. However, the policy riders are similar to its standard pet insurance policies:

The maximum annual limit for exotic pet coverage is $10,000

Deductible options range from $0 to $2,500

Reimbursement rates of 50, 70, 80, 90 and 100 percent available

Approximately 80 percent of claims are processed within 10 days or less.

Pet Assure

The Mint Wellness Plans offer three levels of scheduled wellness care reimbursement. These discount plans provide savings on routine veterinary services for a wide range of pets, including exotics. The monthly costs are $18 (Basic), $34 (Essential) and $57 (Premium).

When to consider insurance for exotic pets

Deciding whether to purchase insurance for an exotic pet depends on several key factors, including the type of pet, the potential costs of care and your financial situation. Here are some things to consider when deciding if you want pet insurance.

Availability of specialized care

If you live in an area with limited access to veterinarians who specialize in exotic animals, having insurance can make it easier to afford travel to specialists or emergency facilities.

Cost of veterinary care

Exotic pets often require specialized veterinary care, which can be costly. Insurance can help mitigate these expenses.

Financial stability

For pet owners who prefer budgeting with predictable expenses, paying a monthly insurance premium can be easier to manage than large, unexpected veterinary bills.

Insurance can provide a more manageable financial plan if you’re concerned about how to afford a sudden, costly procedure or emergency care.

Peace of mind

Pet insurance can offer peace of mind, knowing that financial considerations will not dictate the level of care your pet receives. This can be particularly important for exotic pets, whose treatment options may be limited or more complex, requiring more expensive care.

Pet age and health status

Your exotic pet’s age and current health status can also influence your decision to get insurance. Younger and healthier pets may be eligible for lower premiums and broader coverage options.

Star Alt Keep in mind: It's often beneficial to insure pets early in life before pre-existing conditions arise, which can be excluded from coverage.

Species-specific health risks

Certain exotic pets are more prone to specific health issues due to their biology, environment or diet. For example, reptiles might be susceptible to metabolic bone disease, while birds can suffer from respiratory infections.

Alternatives to exotic pet insurance

For exotic pet owners who may find traditional pet insurance coverage unavailable or unsuitable, several alternatives can help manage the financial risks associated with veterinary care.

1. Pet wellness plans

Pet wellness plans are a form of preventive care package. They typically cover routine veterinary services such as check-ups, vaccinations, dental cleanings and screenings.

These plans can be a good option for exotic pet owners who want to manage the costs of regular care and catch potential health issues early.

2. Savings accounts

Setting aside money in a dedicated savings account for your pet’s medical expenses can be a practical alternative.

This self-insurance approach allows you to have funds for emergencies or routine care. While this requires discipline and may not cover all expenses immediately (especially in the case of a sudden large expense), it provides financial flexibility without the need for monthly premiums.

3. Credit options

Some pet owners use credit options, such as credit cards or lines of credit, to cover unexpected veterinary costs.

There are also specialized medical credit cards, like CareCredit, which can be used for veterinary expenses. These cards often offer low or no-interest promotional periods, which can help manage large, unexpected bills. However, it’s important to remember the terms and potential interest rates if the balance isn’t paid off in time.

4. Veterinary payment plans

Some veterinarians may offer payment plans for their services, allowing pet owners to spread out the cost of treatment over several months. This option can be convenient if insurance is unavailable or the coverage doesn’t fully meet the pet’s needs.

Discuss these options with your vet to understand the terms and conditions and any applicable interest or fees.

5. Pet assistance programs

Some organizations and charities provide financial assistance for veterinary care to pet owners in need. These programs can help cover the cost of emergencies, surgeries or treatments for serious conditions. Availability and eligibility vary, so researching local and national resources can be beneficial.

6. Home care and preventive measures

Investing in preventive care at home can also reduce the likelihood of expensive veterinary bills. This includes providing a proper diet and safe home environment, meeting regular health check-ups, and avoiding known hazards.

Educating yourself about your exotic pet’s specific needs and potential health issues can go a long way in preventing costly medical problems.

The bottom line

Exotic pet insurance can be a valuable tool for managing the unique health care needs of non-traditional pets. Ultimately, the decision to purchase exotic pet insurance should be based on careful consideration of your pet’s potential health care needs, your financial situation and your willingness to take on potential risks.

By weighing these factors, you can determine if insurance is a worthwhile investment for your exotic companion.