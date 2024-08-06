What is exotic pet insurance?
Many of the best pet insurance companies only cover dogs and cats. However, birds, reptiles and small mammals are susceptible to accidents, illnesses and breed-specific health issues.
Vets specializing in exotic pet care may be challenging to find. In addition, they may charge more for a specialist service than doctors who take care of your more everyday furry friends. That means these pets may cost more to keep healthy than cats and dogs.
Exotic pet insurance is a specialized type of insurance that covers veterinary expenses for non-traditional pets, such as parrots, rabbits, chameleons, ferrets and pygmy goats. It works much the same way as pet insurance for dogs and cats, but there are a few differences.
While they may look slightly different from your regular four-legged friends, exotic pets also need routine veterinary care and treatment for unforeseen illnesses or injuries.
Exotic pet insurance is a specialized form of coverage designed to protect pet owners from the high costs of veterinary care for non-traditional pets. Unlike standard pet insurance, which typically covers dogs and cats, exotic pet insurance caters to various animals that fall outside the common pet categories.
Types of pets covered
Exotic pet insurance can cover a broad range of animals, including:
- Birds: Canaries, cockatiels, lovebirds, parrots and other bird species .
- Horses: Equine coverage from companies like ASPCA.
- Rabbits: From mini lops to Flemish giants and everything in between.
- Reptiles and amphibians: Bearded dragons, chameleons, frogs, turtles, snakes, and more.
- Small mammals: Pot-bellied pigs, goats, chinchillas, ferrets, guinea pigs, hedgehogs and sugar gliders.
Keep in mind: It’s essential to check with individual insurers, as the definition of “exotic” can vary. Some companies may cover more specific or unusual species.
Species not covered by exotic pet insurance
Exotic pet insurance generally covers a wide range of non-traditional pets. However, certain animals are typically not eligible for coverage. Exclusions can vary by insurer but often include:
- Aquatic animals: While some policies may cover certain fish and amphibians, coverage for marine animals, including certain types of sharks or marine invertebrates, is often excluded.
- Dangerous or high-risk animals: Certain large reptiles (e.g., crocodiles, alligators), primates (e.g., monkeys, apes), and large birds of prey may not be eligible for coverage.
- Endangered or protected species: Species protected by law or endangered may not be covered due to legal restrictions and the complexity of care.
- Farm animals: Animals typically classified as livestock or farm animals, such as pigs, goats and chickens, are generally not covered under exotic pet insurance policies. These animals often fall under different insurance categories, like livestock insurance.
- Venomous species: Venomous snakes, spiders and other dangerous creatures are often excluded due to the specialized care requirements and risks.
- Wild or non-domesticated animals: Many insurers exclude animals not considered domesticated pets, such as wild-caught reptiles or birds and large exotic cats (e.g., tigers, lions).
Check with the specific insurance provider for their list of covered and excluded species, as this can vary. Additionally, some insurers may offer custom plans for less common pets, so it’s worth inquiring if you have a unique animal not typically covered.
Coverage options for exotic pets
The coverage options for exotic pets can be as varied as the pets. For instance, Nationwide’s exotic pet insurance policies differ for each pet species they cater to.
Coverage for birds
- Diarrhea
- Excessive egg-laying
- Feather picking
- Foreign body ingestion
- Runny nose
- Soft tissue trauma
Coverage for amphibians and reptiles
- Constipation/diarrhea
- Dehydration
- Internal parasites
- Soft tissue trauma
- Upper respiratory tract infection
Coverage for small mammals
- Abscesses
- Bladder infection or bladder stones
- Dehydration/gut stasis
- Eye infection
- Overgrown teeth
- Upper respiratory tract infection
Exotic pet insurance exclusions
Exotic pet insurance exclusions refer to specific conditions or situations the insurance policy does not cover.
Common exclusions may include pre-existing conditions, routine or preventive care (unless specifically included in the plan), certain species and conditions related to breeding or pregnancy. Some policies might also exclude coverage for specific behaviors, such as self-inflicted injuries or issues stemming from inadequate care.
As with any type of coverage, it’s crucial for pet owners to thoroughly review the policy details to understand what is and isn’t covered.
Insurance companies that offer exotic pet insurance
Finding insurance for exotic pets can be more challenging than for dogs and cats. Here are some top insurers that provide pet insurance for animals other than cats and dogs:
- ASPCA: Alongside its cat and dog insurance, ASPCA offers equine insurance focusing on colic in their accident-only and accident and illness policies. The company also has a preventive care add-on for horse wellness costs.
- MetLife: MetLife provides coverage for birds, ferrets, rabbits and reptiles in 19 states.
- Nationwide: Offers a comprehensive plan for birds, reptiles and other exotic pets, covering accidents and illnesses.
- Pet Assure: This company offers a discount plan that provides savings on veterinary services for many pets, including exotics.
Exotic pet insurance costs
Like other pet insurance policies, the monthly premium for an exotic pet insurance plan depends on your pet’s species, age, location and the amount of coverage you select.
Here are some examples of what you might expect to pay.
Nationwide
Exotic pet insurance plans typically start at $21 per month.
ASPCA
ASPCA pet insurance allows for considerable customization of its equine insurance plans. Horse lovers can adjust their coverage limits ($3,000, $5,000 or $7,000), annual deductibles ($100, $250 or $500) and reimbursement percentages (70, 80 or 90 percent) to suit their budgets.
A colic and accident plan starts at approximately $15 per month. Conversely, an accident and illness plan with the riders set to the highest reimbursement will cost roughly $90 monthly. Horse owners have the option of adding preventive care to their coverage. The Routine Preventive Care add-on costs $9.95 per month, while the Platinum Preventive bundle costs an additional $24.95 monthly.
MetLife
MetLife doesn’t provide cost details for its exotic pets coverage. However, the policy riders are similar to its standard pet insurance policies:
- The maximum annual limit for exotic pet coverage is $10,000
- Deductible options range from $0 to $2,500
- Reimbursement rates of 50, 70, 80, 90 and 100 percent available
- Approximately 80 percent of claims are processed within 10 days or less.
Pet Assure
The Mint Wellness Plans offer three levels of scheduled wellness care reimbursement. These discount plans provide savings on routine veterinary services for a wide range of pets, including exotics. The monthly costs are $18 (Basic), $34 (Essential) and $57 (Premium).
When to consider insurance for exotic pets
Deciding whether to purchase insurance for an exotic pet depends on several key factors, including the type of pet, the potential costs of care and your financial situation. Here are some things to consider when deciding if you want pet insurance.
Availability of specialized care
If you live in an area with limited access to veterinarians who specialize in exotic animals, having insurance can make it easier to afford travel to specialists or emergency facilities.
Cost of veterinary care
Exotic pets often require specialized veterinary care, which can be costly. Insurance can help mitigate these expenses.
Financial stability
For pet owners who prefer budgeting with predictable expenses, paying a monthly insurance premium can be easier to manage than large, unexpected veterinary bills.
Insurance can provide a more manageable financial plan if you’re concerned about how to afford a sudden, costly procedure or emergency care.
Peace of mind
Pet insurance can offer peace of mind, knowing that financial considerations will not dictate the level of care your pet receives. This can be particularly important for exotic pets, whose treatment options may be limited or more complex, requiring more expensive care.
Pet age and health status
Your exotic pet’s age and current health status can also influence your decision to get insurance. Younger and healthier pets may be eligible for lower premiums and broader coverage options.
Keep in mind: It's often beneficial to insure pets early in life before pre-existing conditions arise, which can be excluded from coverage.
Species-specific health risks
Certain exotic pets are more prone to specific health issues due to their biology, environment or diet. For example, reptiles might be susceptible to metabolic bone disease, while birds can suffer from respiratory infections.
Alternatives to exotic pet insurance
For exotic pet owners who may find traditional pet insurance coverage unavailable or unsuitable, several alternatives can help manage the financial risks associated with veterinary care.
1. Pet wellness plans
Pet wellness plans are a form of preventive care package. They typically cover routine veterinary services such as check-ups, vaccinations, dental cleanings and screenings.
These plans can be a good option for exotic pet owners who want to manage the costs of regular care and catch potential health issues early.
2. Savings accounts
Setting aside money in a dedicated savings account for your pet’s medical expenses can be a practical alternative.
This self-insurance approach allows you to have funds for emergencies or routine care. While this requires discipline and may not cover all expenses immediately (especially in the case of a sudden large expense), it provides financial flexibility without the need for monthly premiums.
3. Credit options
Some pet owners use credit options, such as credit cards or lines of credit, to cover unexpected veterinary costs.
There are also specialized medical credit cards, like CareCredit, which can be used for veterinary expenses. These cards often offer low or no-interest promotional periods, which can help manage large, unexpected bills. However, it’s important to remember the terms and potential interest rates if the balance isn’t paid off in time.
4. Veterinary payment plans
Some veterinarians may offer payment plans for their services, allowing pet owners to spread out the cost of treatment over several months. This option can be convenient if insurance is unavailable or the coverage doesn’t fully meet the pet’s needs.
Discuss these options with your vet to understand the terms and conditions and any applicable interest or fees.
5. Pet assistance programs
Some organizations and charities provide financial assistance for veterinary care to pet owners in need. These programs can help cover the cost of emergencies, surgeries or treatments for serious conditions. Availability and eligibility vary, so researching local and national resources can be beneficial.
6. Home care and preventive measures
Investing in preventive care at home can also reduce the likelihood of expensive veterinary bills. This includes providing a proper diet and safe home environment, meeting regular health check-ups, and avoiding known hazards.
Educating yourself about your exotic pet’s specific needs and potential health issues can go a long way in preventing costly medical problems.
The bottom line
Exotic pet insurance can be a valuable tool for managing the unique health care needs of non-traditional pets. Ultimately, the decision to purchase exotic pet insurance should be based on careful consideration of your pet’s potential health care needs, your financial situation and your willingness to take on potential risks.
By weighing these factors, you can determine if insurance is a worthwhile investment for your exotic companion.
