Key takeaways Pet insurance policies generally exclude pregnancy or breeding-related costs.

Although rare in the industry, exceptions exist for policies designed for breeders or with specific add-ons.

Costs for pregnancy-related care can be high, making it crucial to plan ahead.

Alternatives to insurance include low-cost veterinary clinics, setting up emergency funds or exploring wellness plans that cover associated costs like vaccinations for litters.

Finding out that your pet is expecting can bring a whirlwind of emotions. Whether it’s your first litter or you’re a seasoned breeder, one thing is certain: Your wallet will probably feel the strain. As exciting as it is, one of the first questions you might ask is, “Will my pet insurance cover pregnancy costs?”

Typically, pet insurance doesn’t cover pregnancy-related expenses. Most policies are designed to cover illnesses, injuries and other health conditions. However, pregnancy and related treatments, such as prenatal care and birthing, usually fall into the category of elective or pre-existing conditions, which are often excluded from coverage.

Get to know what pet insurance typically covers, highlight the rare exceptions where pregnancy-related care might be included, and give you a game plan to manage pregnancy costs without insurance. So, whether you’re considering pet insurance for the first time or navigating your current policy, here’s what you need to know.

Why pregnancy costs are excluded from pet insurance

Pregnancy is considered a predictable or planned event (or a pre-existing condition if the pet is already expecting). This makes sense considering that the onus is on the pet owner to spay their dog or cat and avoid an unwanted pregnancy. It’s also presumably why accommodations are made in many pet insurance policies or add-ons to cover spaying and neutering. The big snip is much more cost-efficient than pet pregnancies with the risk of complications.

Complications during pregnancy can escalate into costly procedures, like C-sections or emergency care, which makes pregnancy a high-risk category for insurers. These procedures can quickly lead to significant vet bills, and insurance companies prefer avoiding risks they can’t predict.

However, this doesn’t mean coverage for breeding-related costs doesn’t exist. You just need to know where to look. While most pet insurance companies steer clear of covering pregnancy, some offer exceptions through optional add-ons or riders tailored for responsible breeders.

Exceptions: Companies that do cover pregnancy costs

Some insurance providers offer coverage for pregnancy-related care. Let’s take Trupanion’s “Breeder Support Program” (aka Breeding Rider) as an example.

Trupanion’s Breeding Rider

What it covers:

Complications from pregnancy or whelping

C-sections (if deemed medically necessary)

What it doesn’t cover:

Artificial insemination

Fertility treatment

Planned caesarian births (unless deemed medically necessary

Pre-breeding tests

Routine prenatal examinations

Trupanion’s Breeding Rider, which is an add-on to its standard policy, covers certain pregnancy complications, such as C-sections, if medically necessary, making it a solid choice for breeders or those planning litters. As a rare offering in the pet insurance industry, it’s a great option for those who need that extra layer of protection.

How pet wellness plans can help cover breeding-related costs

Although they don’t explicitly cover pregnancy or breeding, the best pet insurance companies often offer wellness coverage that can help offset some of the costs of pet pregnancy and post-pregnancy-related costs. A wellness plan is one of three main types of pet insurance plans and could be a good option for pet owners with expecting pets.

For instance, a good pet wellness add-on may cover veterinary costs such as exams and vaccinations for litters. It doesn’t directly cover cat and dog pregnancy, but it does offer some indirect support to ensure your pet and her newborns stay healthy.

Pregnancy costs without insurance

Even without insurance coverage, understanding the costs associated with pregnancy is important. Pregnancy-related care can quickly add up, especially if complications arise.

Here’s a breakdown of typical breeding-related costs you may incur if your dog is pregnant.

Bloodwork: $80 to $200

$80 to $200 Emergency surgery (C-section): $500 to $2,000 or more

$500 to $2,000 or more Fecal exam: $25 to $45

$25 to $45 Heartworm test: $45 to $50

$45 to $50 Physical exam: $45 to $55

$45 to $55 Ultrasound: Starting at $100

Starting at $100 Vaccines: $15 to $28 per shot

$15 to $28 per shot X-rays: $150 to $250

There are other potential costs involved, for example, hospitalization after an emergency C-section or hysterectomy. So, even if you don’t technically have pet pregnancy or breeding-related coverage, a comprehensive plan or wellness rider might significantly soften the financial blow of these costs. Take a close look at your pet insurance policy to see what it does and doesn’t cover.

Tips for managing pregnancy costs without insurance

If your pet insurance doesn’t cover pregnancy-related costs, don’t worry — there are ways to manage the financial demands without breaking the bank.

Consider low-cost veterinary clinics

Many nonprofit organizations, veterinary schools and animal shelters offer low- (or no-) cost prenatal and postnatal care for pets. Check with local shelters or humane societies for affordable options in your area. These clinics may not offer full-service care but can help with basic checkups and vaccinations.

Set up an emergency fund

Planning ahead is key. Setting aside money in an emergency fund can help you cover unexpected vet bills. Aim to save $1,000 to $3,000, which can cover routine visits, complications and even some emergency procedures. Shop around for the best savings account options before signing the dotted line. You should also consider whether a pet savings account may be the right fit to ensure you have the funds ready to get your pet the care they need.

Explore wellness plans

While wellness plans won’t cover the pregnancy itself, they can help with some of the prenatal and postnatal care expenses. For example, wellness plans from providers like ASPCA or Embrace may cover vaccinations, deworming and routine exams for the litter. While they don’t cover the pregnancy, these add-ons can help lessen the financial load.

What to look for in a pet insurance policy

If you’re shopping around for a pet insurance policy and anticipate needing pregnancy coverage, here’s what to prioritize to help you make a final decision.

Riders or add-ons for breeders

Look for policies offering breeding riders or other add-ons covering pregnancy-related complications. Policies like Trupanion’s Breeding Rider are rare but invaluable for breeders.

Wellness coverage for post-birth care

Even if pregnancy isn’t covered, it’s important to ensure that post-birth care, such as vaccinations or wellness exams for the litter, is included in your wellness plan. It’s also worth looking into pet insurance coverage for puppies and kittens to help add an extra layer of protection (for the littles and your wallet).

High annual limits and waiting periods

If you’re expecting complications, choose a policy with high annual limits. That way, you can ensure that you won’t be left with hefty bills you can’t pay if things go awry. Policies with higher limits allow more financial flexibility when dealing with unexpected medical issues. Fetch and Figo offer affordable comprehensive plans that may provide coverage for eligible breeding or pregnancy-related costs. Just keep waiting periods in mind before submitting a claim.

Dispute rejected claims

You won’t lose anything by disputing a rejected claim for any costs related to breeding, pregnancy, whelping or nursing. Look into what to do if your claim is rejected. Who knows? You might get an unexpected payout.

Planning for pet parenthood

While it’s true that pet insurance isn’t likely to cover pregnancy, there are still plenty of ways to manage the financial demands of pet parenthood. Whether it’s exploring wellness plans, saving for emergencies or investing in breeders’ add-ons, the key is to plan ahead. Because let’s be honest: being a pet parent is more than just cuddles and Instagram posts — it’s about taking care of your pets when they need you most.

With the proper preparation, you’ll be ready to welcome those adorable puppies or kittens into the world without the added stress of unexpected financial strain.

